CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael D. Crumley, born 1985, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony tamper or attempt to tamper with victim in felony prosecution; summons issued; due in court Jan. 6.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Rachel Novak, Brighton; breach of contract; default judgment against Novak for $1,707 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, vs. Wayne Patterson, Buffalo; breach of contract; default judgment against Patterson for $2,325 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Cheryl Star, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Star for $935 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Dennis Clemons Ahuna, Mansfield; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Ahuna for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rodney Schroer; suit on account.
Donna L. Casey-Schultz vs. Polk County et al; declaratory judgment.
Sheri Beersman vs. Edwin Goettee; personal injury — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dorothy Brake; contract — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary R. Hammer and Randall J. Hammer.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kenneth Alan Robison Sr. and Anita L. Robison.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Paul P. Netecke, Newark, Arkansas; no insurance; $61.
Kiel Joseph O’Connor, Spring Hill, Kansas; failure to display plates; $51.
Dare Paige, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $61; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Breanna Lee Palmer, Merriam Woods; failure to transfer ownership of vehicle; $21; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Marshall Ray Parish, Belton; no seat belt; $10; defective equipment; $104.
Adam D. Pittman, Flemington; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jotham D. Pruitt, Caldwell, Indiana; speeding; $71.
Anthony Carlos Reyes, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Raeleigh Leann Rocco, Halfway; speeding; $101.
Blaine Steven Rone, Fair Play; defective equipment; $123.
Rowan O.R. Rowe Jr., Coral Springs, Florida; defective equipment; $328.
Rocky Allen Ryan, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Olivia Grace Sappington, Ozark; defective equipment; $278.
Matthew James Seaton, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Jamie Nicole Seller, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $71.
Lyle Thomas Shaulis, Fair Play; following too closely; $61.
Cameron Alonzo Singletary, Jacksonville, Florida; speeding; $71.
Daniel E. Smith, Raytown; driving while intoxicated; $300; driving without a valid license; $61.
William T. Spencer, Glendale, Utah; possess and transport illegally taken wildlife; $150.
Cole Allen Stafford, Cameron; speeding; $71.
Dewayne Scott Stafford, Humansville; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53.
Mary A. Stalker, Polk; speeding; $61.
Ashley Dawn Studer, St. Joseph; speeding; $71; failure to secure a child; $10.
Madison P. Terry, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Elizabeth Jan Thompson, Branson; speeding; $71.
Jerry L. Tindle, Fair Play; failure to check deer as prescribed; $75.
Kathryn Rose Todd, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Vonda Faye Truelove, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Donald Marion Van Norman Jr., Independence; defective equipment; $78.
Kevin Wilburn Walker, Stockton; speeding; $61.
Terren E. Waters, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Nicholas Scott Runnel Weaver, Bolivar; speeding; $205.
Caleb Tyler Webb, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Brian August Weinreis II, Old Monroe; speeding; $51.
Mason Shawn Wheeler, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Travis Tyree White, Fordland; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Harley Shawn Wilerson, Collins; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Sean William Wilson, Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Michael W. Wright, Colorado Springs, Colorado; speeding; $205.
Curtis Marvin Yarnell Jr., Fair Play; property damage — 2nd degree; $100.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Dec. 24
Inmate Capacity: 40
Domestic assault was reported on South Bolivar Road in Humansville.
Friday, Dec. 25
Jail Capacity : 41
A 40-year-old homeless woman was booked into jail on a book and release on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 35-year-old Flemington man was booked into jail on a book and release on suspicion of no valid license and no insurance.
Fraud was reported on Artesian Road in Flemington.
Domestic assault was reported on Rt. O in Flemington.
Domestic assault was reported on South Troost Street in Fair Play.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Jail Capacity: 40
A 40-year-old Goodson woman was booked into jail on a book and release on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
Domestic assault was reported on Mo. 123 in Aldrich.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Jail Capacity: 39
Burglary was reported on Grant Road in Morrisville.
Property damage was reported on South 95th Road in Bolivar.
Burglary was reported on East 480th Road in Bolivar.
Burglary was reported on West Fisher Street in Humansville.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Oct. 30
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commissioner on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 223rd and South 198th roads.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Hancock seconded the motion. Motion passed with Austin absent at the time of the vote.
Monday, Nov. 2
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commissioners on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Legan and Hancock viewed East 372nd, South 26th and South 107th roads.
David Sandgren with the Humansville Special Road District visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission participating in a conference call with Angie Snyder regarding a grant from District O.
The October 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The October 2020 sheriff’s fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
The October 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
The October 2020 circuit clerk disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Todd Lee Duvall, 45, Bolivar, and Lauren Elizabeth Eagles, 30, Bolivar.
