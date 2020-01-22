CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Matthew James Lawson Hensley, born 1994, Walnut Grove; class E felony DWI —persistent; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jeremy R. Bass, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Bass for $1,927 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Michael Kane Bourke, Walnut Grove; adult abuse without stalking: tried by court; judgment against Bourke for full order of protection.
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, vs. Aaron G. Clark, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Clark for $4,612 plus court costs.
Wakefield & Associates, Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Wesley R. Dill, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Dill for $1,036 and 9T annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Russell Roberts, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Roberts for $1,028 plus court costs.
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, vs. Dawn M. Sloan, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Sloan for $1,675 and 398.997% annual interest plus court costs.
Marilyn Gilmore, Springfield, vs. Dangelo Tucker, Bolivar; property damage; consent judgment against Tucker for $5,724 and 5% annual interest plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Wesley Vaughn, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Vaughn for $2,231 plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Amado Pena; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jennifer Renee Proctor and James Allen Proctor.
Mark Anthony Holm and Jessica A. Rochefort.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Alyson Marie Arnold, Pittsburg; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Megan Renee Barton, El Dorado Springs; failure to park vehicle off roadway; $61 plus court costs.
Lacey Jordan Boshe, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kyra Laine Breshears Haynes, Pittsburg; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Robert Tucker Burroughs, Sibley, no seat belt; $10.
Carlie Sue Gregory Crain, Morrisville; defective equipment; $75 plus costs and $50 LERF.
Cole Andrew Fishburn, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Corey Foster, Urbana; passing bad check, $25.
Jose Manuel Arreguin Garcia, Springfield; unauthorized use of restricted area; $25 plus court costs.
Tammy Jo Goff, Flemington, no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Celeste Y. Good, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Weston D. Hall, Aldrich; hunting without a permit; $25 plus court costs.
Robinette E. Hoover, Tunas; defective equipment; $78 plus court costs.
Shannon M. Howard, Beebe, Arkansas; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Kaleb Ray Ivey, Buffalo; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Todd Andrew James, Harrison, Arkansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Melvyn A. Kogan, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
April Nicole Lange, Flemington; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Caleb M. Lenz, Kansas City; hunting without a permit; $150 plus court costs.
Laurie Lund, Weaubleau; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Ronnie L. Lutz, Aldrich; possession of over limit of deer; $250 plus court costs.
Taylor Elizabeth Marshall, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Melisa Ann Painter, Halfway; place mineral products in CWD containment zone; $150 plus court costs.
Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $10 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Ryan Poole, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Val Jean Pratt, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Reed Manning Puster, Rogersville; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Darrell Leroy Robison, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
Zachary Daniel Simmons, Fair Play; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Draeden Elias Thompson, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Maci Ellen Thurlo, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Justin Arthur Watrous, Halfway; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Telacey Wilder Jr., Springfield; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Abigayle L. Wilken, Lake In The Hills, Illinois; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Cody Keith Williamson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Evan Jakob Willis-Faulkner, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Ronald Edward Workman, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Romin Malachite Wright, Macks Creek; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Christopher Randall Young, Collins; stealing; $100 plus court costs.
John Lee Young, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Sunset Valley Farm LLC to Kropf, Rodney D. and Kropf, Rhoda F.; STR 36-33-22 //Nw FF Less Lying South + East Of Pomme De Terre River Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 25-33-22 //Sw FF Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River.
Kropf, Rodney D. and Kropf, Rhoda F. to R & R Prairie Farms LLC; STR 36-33-22 //Nw FF Less Lying South + East Of Pomme De Terre River Less Beg At Sw Corner STR 25-33-22 //Sw FF Lying South + West Of Pomme De Terre River.
Lemesany, Reid to Lemesany, Reid L. and Lemesany, Karen; LT 7 STR 1-34-22 /W/Nw FF Beg 133' 9" South Of Nw Corner 118' 3" X 198'.
McCormack, Teresa J. Trust to Hough, Hailey and Hough, Tina and Hough, Brandon; STR 33-32-22 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/15 FF Tract 1-Beg 320.33 North + 18.97' West Of Se Corner.
Presley, Belinda to Kennedy, Amanda Bernice; LT 17 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Potter, Ralph W. and Potter, Ruth to Harrison, Roger and Harrison, Barbara; LT 7 Redbud Hills 6-34-23 PB7/5.
Dinwiddie, David L. and Dinwiddie, Tiffany to Crites, Tyler W.; BL 3 Adams Addition PB2/5 FF Beg 8' North Of Se Corner 55' X 117.3'.
Cole, Larry Alan and Cole, Donna to 4B Properties LLC; LT 4 BL 2 Fairplay Subdivision 11-33-23 PB6/61.
Hofstetter, Larry G. Trust and Hofstetter, Patricia F. Trust and Noteware, Jennifer Lynn Trustee and Hofstetter, John Eugene Trustee to Matti, Richard Jr. and Matti, Rachel; LT 8 BL 6 Clarks Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: PB6/2 FF Tract 1-West ½.
Millsap & Singer PC and Richardson, Leann M. and Liles, Freddy A. Jr. to Federal National Mortgage Assn.; STR 25-33-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner School Lot In The Village Of Van 229' 3" X 78' 4 1/2".
Burchett, Dorothy J. Trust and Florko, Sherryl K. Trustee to Lovett, Bobby and Lovett, Angela; LT 17 Lakewood Hills Final 2nd Partial Replat PB8/35.
Cahoj, Edward J. Trust and Cahoj, John M Trustee to Cahoj, Kenneth G.; STR 6-33-24 /W/Sw AC 80.
Stogsdill, Aaron and Parks, Cheyenne and Millsap & Singer PC to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; LT 4 Pleasant Valley 32-32-21 PB6/101.
Voet, Ronald J. and Voet, Robin K. to Brown Peterson, Rashaad and Brown Peterson, Angela and Peterson, Rashaad Brown and Peterson, Angela Brown; LT 10 Southern Heights 14-33-23 PB3/1.
Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta to Wolfe, Jason R. and Wolfe, Sunshine; LT 2 Hidden Hills 7-34-23 PB10/15.
Winckler, Gerald H. and Winckler, Carol to Kimball, Cynthia; LT 1 Templeton Addition PB2/26 SUR BK/PG: PB5/39 FF Lot 1-Westerly 100' Of Lot 5 LT 5 Templeton Addition PB2/26 SUR BK/PG: PB5/39 FF Lot 1-Westerly 100' Of Lot 5.
Case, Jeffrey P. Trustee and Case Investments Three LLC to Phillips, Gordon and Phillips, Sarah; LT 1 Oak Shadows 3-34-21 PB6/82 FF North ½.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Jan. 17
• Catherine Schirmer, 46, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Kevin Wallace, 50, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Nicole Karaffa, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance, operating a vehicle without a license and possession of controlled substance.
• Rebecca Beale, 38, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant or possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald Bantle, 54, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• William Brassfield, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, Jan. 18
• No reports released.
Sunday, Jan. 19
• A 19-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and minor in possession.
• A 41-year-old Dunnegan man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Angela McGinnis, 44, of Milo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• James Appleby, 60, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Jimmie Hawkins, 33, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving while intoxicated, failure to pay child support, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, violating parole, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 61
• A 43-year-old Hollister woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Cody Webster, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, failure to wear a seat belt, no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and property damage.
• A 53-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shannon Pettibone, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• William Wires, 33, was arrested on a warrant for stealing and trespassing.
• Dakota Bradt, 20, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Bolivar Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 190th Road for domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to South Main Street for a shoplifter.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of West Tilden Street for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of First Street for trespassing.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Glen Hunter Shaulis, 23, Morrisville, and Brianna Lynn Presley, 22, Willard.
