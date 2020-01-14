CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Service First Property Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Emillee Luna, 912 S. Lillian St., Bolivar and Ann Bulmer, 912 S. Lillian St.; default judgment against defendants for $1,322 and 9% annual interest and possession of the premises located at 912 S. Lillian St., Bolivar.
GFS II LLC, dba Gateway Financial Solutions, Chesterfield, vs. Mark Gonzalez, Bolivar; tried by court; judgment against Gonzalez for $9,499 plus $9,901 interest and post-judgment interest at legal rater, and court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Jeremy W. Haight, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment $2,241 plus court costs.
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Gary Hare, Bolivar, and Michelle Hare, Bolivar; rent and possession; judgment against defendant one for $1,583 and for defendant two for $2,126 and possession of premisses at 815 E. Maupin, Bolivar plus court costs.
Great Southern Bank Glenstone, Springfield, vs. Tabitha Michelle Johnson, Marshfield; breach of contract; default judgment against Johnson for $5,014 and 9% annual interest.
Delbert L. Parker, Hollister, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; driving privileges; order granted for limited driving privileges and installation of an interlock device.
Commerce Bank, Kansas City, vs. James Peacock, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Peacock for $4,857 and 9% annual interest.
Mariner Finance LLC, St. Louis, vs. Rickey L. Sartin, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Sartin for $6,491 and 34.08% annual interest plus court costs.
Chris Covert vs. City of Bolivar; employment discrimination; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Stephanie Pool; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Casey White; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Melody Beckley; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Kenneth E. Larson et al vs. Mark A. Knoll; miscellaneous civil-other; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Roxanne L. Viles vs. Joshua E. Viles; motion to modify.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Leigh Hughes; suit on account.
Great Southern Bank Glenstone vs. James Pyle et al; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kenneth Nutter; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Pounds; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Mendiola; suit on account.
Tiffany Morgan vs. William C. Morgan; motion to modify.
T-T Investment Properties vs. Kristin N. Blair et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jason L. Murphey and Billie J. Murphey.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Tommy A. Baxter, Buffalo; defective equipment; $78 plus court costs.
Donald Burton Brackett, Stockton; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Timothy Jack Breshears, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin Michael Burns, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Randy Campbell, Bolivar; defective equipment; $64 plus court costs.
Lauren Elizabeth Compton, Lamar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Ricky Dale Cooper Jr., Greenfield; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha Joan Downing, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Zachariah Edward Dumas, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Donte A.K. Edington, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Allen Wayne Ernst, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Heather Anderson Feagans, Prairie Village, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Jackie Ray Findley, Smithville; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Megan McKanna, Appleton City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Amanda Mae Guffey, Monett; speeding; $156; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Ryan Joseph Hadank, Bolivar; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Amy Joe Hessee, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Nathan Kane Hoelscher, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kylie Renae Hostetler, Halfway; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Garet Allen Hyatt, Raytown; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Svetlana Sergeevna Ivanova, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Andrew James Johnson, Bolivar; disturbance with spotlight; $75 plus court costs.
Tyrone L. Johnston, Odessa; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Brady Steven Jones, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Todd Jones, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jacob Thomas Keller, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Drake Alexander Koch-Jenkins, Springfield; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Sam J. Larue Jr., Bolivar; possession of over limit of deer; $53 plus court costs.
James Douglas Lee, Warsaw; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Chalenna Marie Lehman, Marshfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Crystal Dawn Leis, Harrison, Arkansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
David Robert Littlewood, Hartville; no seat belt; $10.
Fredy Fabian Matute Lituma, Springfield; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
William Shane McDermott, Republic; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Seth Jordan Mitchell, Bolivar; speeding; $150 plus court costs.
Sanchez Rogelio Narciso, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; driving without a valid license; $100 plus court costs; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Charlotte Renee Newman, Springfield; failure to secure child under 8; $50 plus court costs.
Alen Opris, Brighton; possession of deer without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
Kasey Nicole Painter, Morrisville; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Taylor Marie Penland, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Dustin James Pickard, Poplar Bluff; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Cilicia Nichole Pinks, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Bobby G. Ralston Jr., Collins; no seat belt; $10.
Lance William Ramsey, Marshfield; unauthorized use of a boat; $25 plus court costs.
Vasile Makhay Raylyanu, Brighton; possession of deer without a permit; $150 plus court costs.
James E. Robinson, Bolivar; possession of deer without a permit; $150 plus court costs.
Dominic Michael Ross, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Gary Neil Routh, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Ronald Braden Russell, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Howard Murphy Sharp III, Flemington; failure to stop at stop sign; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Jessica Kay Siler, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $20 plus court costs.
Tara M. Simmons, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100.
Katie Lynn Sparks, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Devon W. Stutenkemper, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Megan Lilly Ann Vance, Walnut Grove; property damage; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs; no insurance; $41 plus court costs.
Caul Preston Walker, Brighton; illegal possession of deer; $200 plus court costs; failure to check deer; $75 plus court costs.
Tamara Susan Walker, Leavenworth, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Amanda Joann Wilder, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Brian Wilson, Bolivar; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Angela Pauline Wright, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Kody Mason Zarechi, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Jeremy James Zook, Independence; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Flying R LLC to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; STR 16-33-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 330' X 674.87'.
Seippel, Norma D. and Carpenter, Marlo Edward and Carpenter, Leanne to Jenkins, Danny and Jenkins, Sara J.; LT 3 STR 4-34-22 //Nw FF E1/2 Of Described Beg 4 Rods East Of Nw Corner Less Described.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine and Spiegel, Earl to Harris, Anthony J. and Harris, Haleigh G.; Lt 33 Karlin Acres North Phase Two 24+25-33-23 PB9/178.
Miller, Rhonda Clifton Brown and Miller, Vaughn and Brown Miller, Rhonda Clifton and Clifton Brown Miller, Rhonda to Gilmore, Paul and Gilmore, Natalie; STR 29-32-21 /Sw/Nw Sur BK/PG: CS8/55 FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Zapatka, Michael Paul Defendant to Henson, Belinda Gay Plaintiff; STR 31-33-23 /Nw/Ne STR 31-33-23 E/Ne/Nw FF Less Beg At Ne Corner STR 31-33-23 W/Ne/Nw FF East 3 Acres Of South 10 Acres.
Swanson, Melanie R. and Swanson, John C. to Horn, Bradley; STR 21-35-21 /Ne/Sw AC 5 FF 5 Acres In Square Form In Ne Corner.
Stellar Property Co LLC and MH Homes LLC; LT 33 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Scott, Frances E. Trust and Scott, James Trust to Gainer, John and Gainer, Jaclyn; LT 23 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Admire, Stephanie and Admire, Bob to Needham, Jared and Needham, Hailey N.; STR 6-32-22 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/25 AC 59.1 FF Lying West Of Bo Mv Road.
Muse, Robert Lee Jr. and Muse, Loretta E. to Kramer, Christy and Sanders, Sam and Smith, Mandy and Sellers, Gretchen and Johnston, Missy; STR 6-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: CS7/211 Ac 1.17 FF Beg 862.89' N + E From Sw Corner.
Russell, Wallace O. Trust and Russell, Donald B. Trust and Brashears, Susan L. Trustee and Breckenridge, Patricia A Trustee to Breckenridge, Patricia A.; LT 3 BL 5 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 STR 2-33-23 /W/Sw FF Beg 1320' West + 1470' North Of Se Corner 150' X 100'.
Russell, Wallace O. Trust and Russell, Donald B Trust and Brashears, Susan L. Trustee and Breckenridge, Patricia A. Trustee to Russell, John B.; LT 1 BL 5 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 3 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT4 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 5 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 6 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 7 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 8 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135 LT 9 BL 3 Russell Subdivision Final Replat 2-33-23 PB8/135.
Boggess, Aileen B. to Sutton, Gail; STR 26-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner560' X 388.93' STR 26-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner 560'.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Justin Lee Schuchmann, 38, Bolivar, and Lillian May Mauzey, 42, Bolivar.
Charles Dean Wilkinson, 38, Pleasant Hope, and Jessica Irene Mitchell, 33, Pleasant Hope.
Emory Shawn Hayes, 20, Brighton, and Kiara Hernandez, 21, Brighton.
Cole Jacob Claunch, 21, Springfield, and Kristen Nicole Payne, 20, Humansville.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Jan. 10
• A 44-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, Jan. 11
• Christopher Ehlers, 29, of Greenfield was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of forgery instrument.
• Aaron Blazer, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Sunday, Jan. 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 62
• Jonathan Cropper, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for theft.
• A 28-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. F for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 13 for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to East 550th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 147th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
Monday, Jan. 13
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 61
• David Douglas, 50, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Brandon Rummel, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to West Broadway Street/South Claud Avenue for a pursuit.
• Deputies responded to East 340th Road/South 62nd Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 70th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 541st Road for a threat.
