CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
William David Williams, born 1991, Cuba; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Feb. 26.
Keiffer Austin Tritt Livezy, born 1997, Bolivar; class E felony leaving scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Richard Carlyle Myers II, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, born 1984, Dunnegan; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; summons issued; due in court Feb. 26.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, born 1984, Dunnegan; class D felony second-degree arson; summons issued; due in court Feb. 26.
Marissa Ann Shive, born 1996, Springfield; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle —first degree; summons issued; due in court Feb. 19.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc., vs. Debra Price; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs Donald C. Bantle; contract - other.
MM Finance LLC vs. Ashley Mosier; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Monika M. McClellan and Markus McClellan.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Adam L. Anderson, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kenton Thomas Carnahan, Harrisonville; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Lauren Elizabeth Compton, Lamar; no seat belt; $10.
Theresa Kay Dill, Buffalo; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Paige Alexis Dutcher, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Alex Thomas Endrizzi, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tyler Nicholas Ferren, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Hunter Samuel Fogler, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, probation and $300 LERF plus court costs.
Jennifer L. Grant, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Annie Leigh Green, Aldrich; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jimmy Alan Hagar, Nixa; no insurance; $41 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Timathy Hollingsworth, Pleasant Hope; property damage; 30 days jail and two years probation plus court costs.
Aaron Ingalsbe Sr., Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Aaron Stephen Ingalsbe Sr., Buffalo; no insurance; $41; failure to display plates; $21.
Natalie Jade Johnson, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Lyndon Joe Kropf, Halfway; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs; failure to secure child; $10 plus court costs.
Benjamin Jay Lipe, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Justin Randle Lovelace, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Tonisha Tenne Manier, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Callum McVea McKeegan, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Alaina M. Meadows, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Sheila M. Molitor, Bolivar; failure to yield; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Lori Ann Motley, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Sara Gene Parkhurst, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Shannon Renee Pettibone, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $100 plus court costs.
Crystal Rae Pearl Riley, Bolivar; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; no insurance; $41; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $21.
Sylvan Allen Leroy Rinker, Nevada; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Marissa Ann Shive, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $81 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Timmy Lynn Sportsman, Fair Play; failure to drive on right side of road; $100 plus court costs; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Skyler Dawn Storment, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Alisan Rose Todd, Oak Grove; failure to place vehicle off highway; $61 plus court costs.
Shawn Eugene Trent, Brighton; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs.
Miracle Lin Webb, Flemington; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to transfer plates; $10 plus court costs; no seat belt; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Shawn Lee Webb, Stockton; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel J. Welch, Brighton; failure to make right turn; $25 plus court costs.
Norman Grant Williams, Fair Play; fishing without a permit; $150.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Jan. 24
• A 21-year-old Windyville man was arrested on suspicion for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
• A 40-year-old Flemington woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
• Brittany Persinger, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, financial exploitation of elderly and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• A 48-year-old Collins woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Thomas Thomsen, 31, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Sunday, Jan. 26
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 57
• A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Christopher Smith, 31, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
• Deputies responded to East 473rd Road/Cinnamon Court for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to East 418th Road/Mo. 83 for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for a dispute in progress.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. O for an animal call.
Monday, Jan. 27
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Anthony Proctor, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, domestic assault, failure to wear a seat belt, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to stop, animal violation, no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Kimberly Goodman, 38, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Casey Mashburn, 53, of Fair Play was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Kelton Barbee, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and shoplifting.
• Aaron Merritt, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Demarcus Stokes, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant for attempted homicide.
• Joey Barham, 48, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Michael Keith, 28, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
• John Edington, 41, of Hermitage was arrested for violating parole, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest and delivering controlled substance.
• Jimmie Hennigh, 34, of Collins was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Dec. 23
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads.
Friday, Dec. 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The November 2019 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads. Crites and Austin viewed South 140th and South 128th roads and Buffalo Road.
• A certificate of training was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock for attending annual training required per 56.265.2 RSMo.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads. Crites and Austin met with David Stutenkemper and Liberty Utilities on Buffalo Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and submittal for direct deposit. Austin moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Legan absent.
• Crites updated the commission of the condition of county roads and bridges.
• Dee Ann Blakemore of Bolivar visited with Hancock regarding Prairie Lane.
• The December 2019 report of fees/collection was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
• The December 2019 fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• The December 2019 circuit court disbursement detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Jan. 16
Jasmine, 2117 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Food item stored at improper temperature (corrected on site) 2. Food items not properly date marked. 3. Dirty knives stored on wall (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Dirty behind equipment and in hard to reach areas.
Pizza Hut, 1988 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Dish machine room dirty. 2. Walls, equipment and counter dirty.
Friday, Jan. 17
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; complaint; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
McDonalds, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Food item stored at improper temperature (corrected on site) 2. Mice present in facility; 1 non-critical; Drink station dirty.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
El Rodeo, 306 E Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Bare hand contact to ready to eat food. 2. Raw meat stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler. 3. Food thawing on chest freezer at room temperature. 4. Chemicals stored over food products in store room (all corrected on site); 4 non-critical; 1. Trash dumpster lid still missing (violation continually repeated). 2. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution. 3. Mechanical vent not working in men's restroom. 4. Food stored on floor of walk-in cooler (corrected on site).
Thursday, Jan. 23
Brenda's Cafe, 119 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Floor and walls dirty in grill area.
Casey's, 328 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Nycholas Ray Stretch, 26, Bolivar, and Brianna Lauren Schulte, 21, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.