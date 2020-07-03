CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jamie Renee Akin Bell, born 1985, Bolivar; class B felony burglary — first degree (2), class D felony stealing — firearm (2), class D felony tampering with a motor vehicle — first degree; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court July 1.
Damien B. Shaw, born 1982, Springfield; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court July 29.
Bruce Franklin Vaughn, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Amanda Joy Rogers, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Kimber Lynn Dunn, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Alexander Jacob Murphy, born 1993, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Darwin Edwin Higgins, born 1988, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Elizabeth Sherie Merritt, born 1998, Bolivar; class E felony unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 15.
April Darlene Cox, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
Sarah Raye Gannaway, born 1978, Bolivar; class D felony assault — third degree, special victim; summons issued; due in court July 29.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Adrianne Clarkson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cynthia Frye; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Phillip Bilyeu; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cari Gillmore; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christina Bolen; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Everett Trantham; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammy Johnston; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Whitney Choate and Robert L. Choate.
Katherine F. Burkhamer and Justin M. Burkhamer.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, June 24
No reports released.
Thursday, June 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 31
Matthew Hensley, 25, of Morrisville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Phillip Goring, 42, of Mayville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Shannon Pettibone, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 215 for an alarm.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of East White Oak Place for sexual assault.
Deputies responded to Rt. BB/Rt. Z for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to Mo. 83/East 418th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 550th Road for a suicidal subject.
Friday, June 26
Billy Medley, 23, of Camdenton was arrested on a writ.
A 35-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stealing and tampering.
Norris Barnes, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, littering, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
Mariah Pickett, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. BB for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to Rt. D/Mo. 64 for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Ridgeview Avenue for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to Rt. P/Rt. C for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 62nd Road for a burglary in progress.
Saturday, June 27
Bobbie Fryman, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Uselton Jr., 34, was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Michael Lapham, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. AB for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 325th Road for sexual misconduct.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1000th block of East 425th Road for an alarm.
Sunday, June 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
Shawn Mayberry, 25, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Albany for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 300th block of West Tilden Street for an intoxicated subject.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 122nd Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 131st Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 220th Road for a dispute.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, June 2
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The April/June 2, 2020, general municipal election was held in 22 precincts in the county.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 345th, East 318th, South 124th, East 430th, South 227th and East 370th roads.
Polk County Health Center director Michelle Morris visited with the commission regarding COVID-19.
The May 2020 recorders deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
The May 2020 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
Friday, June 5
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The May 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
The May 2020 add-on and abatement reports were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed Buffalo Road, South 147th, East 455th, East 490th, South 170th and South 178th roads.
A wire transfer of $151,842.17 for the law enforcement sales tax fund was received.
A wire transfer of $151,842.29 for the capital improvement sales tax fund was received.
