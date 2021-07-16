CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Donny L. Johnson, born 1979, Bolivar; class B felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 9, shoot at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle, building; warrant served; $50,000 bond plus conditions; due in court July 14.
James T. Killham, Humansville; class D felony assault (2), felony armed criminal action (2); capias warrant served; no bond; due in court July 14.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Lucas Wayne Packer, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Packer for $847 and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
RDF SW Missouri LLC, Nixa, vs. Albert R. Polly, Bolivar, and Mary Polly, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $7,485 and 9% annual interest.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, vs. Jessica Marie Quick, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Quick for $778 and 400.195% annual interest.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Leora B. Reed, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against Reed for $1,103 and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Gary A. Shuler, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Shuler for full order of protection.
William Z. Butler, Bolivar, vs. Jessica Vannuys, Humansville, and John Guy Dolloff Jr., Humansville; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 408 W. Fisher, Humansville.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Sida Wright, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Wright for $611 and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Shaun Michael Zavada, Springfield; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Zavada for full order of protection.
Jody Shane Jordan, Bolivar; name change; judgment for Jordan.
Ron L. Meadors, Halfway, vs. Malorie Wommack, Bolivar; small claims over $100; tried by court, Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding; issues found in favor of Wommack.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Amanda Lamb; breach of contract.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Rebecca Starling; rent and possession.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Matthew A. Fiorini et al; rent and possession.
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Rexford Horton; suit on account.
Crimson Properties LLC vs. Renee Nation et al; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wanda Tindle; suit on account.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kevin Radford et al; breach of contract.
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Joshua Slape; breach of contract.
Donald J. Simpson vs. Director of Revenue; TDN or DOR decision.
Colin D. McGlone vs. Kenneth W. Zellers; refuse breathalyzer.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel F. Clark and Nora Clark.
Whitney N. Bays and Austin J. Bays.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Broch Simmons and Lorraine Simmons.
Denise M. Vest and Richard L. Vest.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
John Lawrence Newton; Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Jacob C. Norris, Johnstown, Colorado; speeding; $156.
Cameron Chase Ott, Wheatland; defective equipment; $71.
Jake Mitchell Parker, Republic; speeding; $71.
Heather Angela Parson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Jasmine L. Payne, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin Pocius, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Jeffrey Tyler Reed, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Victor Allen Reeves, Wasola; speeding; $156.
Joshua A. Richards, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Mark Antione Robinson Jr., Kansas City; defective equipment; $160.
Anthony Isaiah Rodriguez, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Baltazar Rojas; no insurance; $78.
Andrew John Routh, Bolivar; insufficient personal flotation devices; $25.
Linda H. Sadlon, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Anna Micha Schellack, Branson; defective equipment; $160.
Mackenzee Mae Sellars, Buffalo; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Rachel Marie Shoumake, Excelsior Springs; speeding; $101.
Joseph David Simmons III, Lebanon; no seat belt; $10.
Sean Cody Stanton, Fordland; speeding; $101.
Daniel Lee Steck, Republic; defective equipment; $209.
Ethan Davis Stephenson, Kansas City; defective equipment; $160.
Mason Dean Taylor, Bolivar; defective equipment; $65.
Cameron Lee Terrazas, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $61; no insurance; $61; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Tori H. Teter, Cabot, Arkansas; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Mark Alan Thaller, Odessa; speeding; $71.
Stephen Warren Tholkes, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Henry Christopher Valles, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $156.
Madison Elizabeth Vance, no address; defective equipment; $209.
Eric R. Walters, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Bobby Darrell William, Hermitage; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Austin John Williams, Rogers, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Thomas Michael Williams Jr., Halfway; speeding; $156.
Charles Robert Wilson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Desiree Lee Wilson, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $105.
Phillip Marshall Wilson, Dunnegan; domestic assault — 4th degree; $100.
Kellen Daniel Yoder, Tiffin, Iowa; speeding; $51.
Cody Robert Yost, Ozark; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Tila Leann Young, Bolivar; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Harley Ernest Zornes, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61; no insurance; $61.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, July 2
Alexandria Libbey, 26, of Grandview was arrested on a warrant for exceeding posted speed limit.
Christopher Lowry, 29, of Highlandville was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle trailer plates, operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Saturday, July 3
Bryan Sharp, 22, of Creighton was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Kristina Hemberger, 42, of Peculiar was arrested on a warrant for following too closely.
Brett Ratliff, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Sunday, July 4
A 32-year-old female of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Christopher Martin, 49, of Clinton was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to stop and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Monday, July 5
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
Thomas Colvard, 32, of Coolidge, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Kelly Batson, 54, of Walnut Grove was arrested for a parole violation.
Tuesday, July 6
Dante Savage, 23, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
A 22-year-old female of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
Wednesday, July 7
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 40
William Sherwood, 21, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, traffic offense.
Amy Shackelford, 45, of Aldrich was arrested on a warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property.
John Fetters, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Melinda Goth, 43, of Peculiar was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
Thursday, July 8
Chesley Ramon, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
Anthony Stubbs, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
Travis Day, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, DWI chronic, failure to transfer plates within 30 days and no vehicle registration.
Tyler Padgett, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for exceeding the speed limit.
Michael Padgett, 43, of Schell City was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt and failure to affix motor vehicle plates.
Friday, July 9
Johnny Davis, 52, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
James Cantrell, 41, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for forgery and stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
James Killham, 57, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault and domestic assault.
Saturday, July 10
Donny Johnson, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon — shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person.
A 56-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, July 11
Terry Carpenter, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
A 33-year-old male of Humansville was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Monday, July 12
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Paige Batson, 35, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
