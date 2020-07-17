CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Colton Nelson, born 1988, Fair Play; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; warrant served; $25,000 bond.
Joshua A. Stander, born 1985, Morrisville; class D felony domestic assault — third degree (2); warrant issued; $45,000 bond plus conditions.
April D. Cox, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony stealing (2); warrant issued; $50,000 bond plus conditions.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Sandra M. Francka, Brighton; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Francka for full or of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Robert D.Gott, Morrisville; contract — other; consent judgment against Gott for $1,387 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Signature Medical Group, Inc., Fredericktown, vs. Barbara A. Groff, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Groff for $966 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Madisen Holbrook, Humansville; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Holbrook for full order of protection.
Genesis Health Clubs Inc., Kansas City, vs. Joy C. Johnson, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Johnson for $2,346 and 18% annual interest, plus court costs.
Bruce J. Kelley, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Kelley for full order of protection.
Bruce J. Kelley, Bolivar; adult abuse with stalking; tried by court; judgment against Kelley for full order of protection.
City of Fair Play, vs. Buddy Allen Kennedy, Fair Play; temporary restraining order; default judgment against Kennedy plus court costs; (Judge Michael Hendrickson).
World Acceptance Corporation, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Stefanie King, Brighton; breach of contract; default judgment against King for $1,031 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Phillip W. Looney, Halfway; suit on account; default judgment against Looney for $1,574.
Wakefield & Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Bobbi J. Martin, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Martin for $1,882 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Virginia R. McKellips, Morrisville; suit on account; consent judgment against McKellips for $1,587 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Bank of America NA vs. Martha E. McKellips; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Carol R. Millard; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Julia A. Goodballet; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jessica Morgan; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Rodney D. Schroer; suit on account; change of venue.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Robert L. Stevens; suit on account; change of venue.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Jacob G. Miller et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Some Beech LLC vs. Darrell W. Downing; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC; contract — other.
Chase M. Martins vs. Adams Stickles; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather Fitch and Charles Fitch.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jessica Marie Mikulecky and Erik Wolf.
Megan L. Helton and Dennis L. Helton.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Shaun Allen Fraley, Sedalia; no seat belt; $10.
Tabitha Nicole Francka, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Kyle Alexander Fratzke, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Brianna Paige Freeze, Everton; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Cheyenne Renae Fulks, no address; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $81.
Hailey Marie Gasser, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $54.
Dominic Ross Gicinto, Kansas City; speeding; $205.
Alexander Machado Gomes-Broyles, Springfield; stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Rex Avis Groves, Fair Play; defective equipment; $278.
Damon Allen Guardiola, Independence; defective equipment; $278.
Gabriel Gurau, Springfield; failure to stop at sign; $61.
Anna Bernice Halasey, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $54.
David Lynn Hampton, Strafford; speeding; $71.
Brittney Diane Harrison, Jonesboro, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Scott Paxton Hasty, Shawnee, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Domenique Bradinn Keit Henderson, Fordland; defective equipment; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Jesse Joseph Henry, Springfield; driving while intoxicated; 30 days jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, plus court costs.
Kevin Nicholas Hoke, Warrensburg; defective equipment; $148.
Hubert Hula Hossman III, Springfield; speeding; $205; no seat belt; $10.
Connor Jay Hoover, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Kimon Hutchinson, Southfield, Michigan; defective equipment; $56.
Celeste Hope Hutto, Long Lane; defective equipment; $78; no seat belt; $10.
Devin James Inglis, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Autumn Marchele James, Harrison, Arkansas; speeding; $71.
Jessie Edward Lynn Johnson, Wheatland; failure to display plates; $51.
Mary Corinne Jones, Morrisville; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Wyatt Eugene Keever, Aurora; speeding; $205; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Zachary R. Labroad, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $71.
Andrew Christian Lane, St. Peters; failure to display plates; $51.
Dorian Fito Lara, Marshall; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Derril Jim Laub, Humansville; failure to transfer plates; $61.
Dana Kay Lawhon, St. Louis; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Alexander James Lemons, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Sylvia Mae Lett, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Wayde Allen Liles, Bolivar; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Kalli Patricia Limron, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Lane McLeod Lockhard, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54.
Garett J. Lynch, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Ashton Hope Lynn, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Anthony Linus Machabee, Buffalo; no insurance; $61.
Matthew Dale Macon, Willard; careless and imprudent driving; $61 plus court costs; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Alexander Joseph Paul Madrigal, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $205.
Rebecca Nicole Maggard, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Tyler William Lee Mann, Humansville; defective equipment; $173; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew Lee Martin, Buffalo; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Timothy Nathan Ray McKeel, Battlefield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Maddy Lane McKinney, Willard; defective equipment; $328.
Stephanie Danielle McNeven, Springfield; defective equipment; $78.
Raldy R. Mena, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Lacey Rae Menzie, Brighton; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Ryan Lynn Mills, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jack Alan Moore, Billings; speeding; $71.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, May 9
Counterfeit bills were reported in the 200 block of East Buffalo Street.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near South Benton Avenue and East Jefferson Street.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near North Springfield Avenue and East Chestnut Street.
Mark S. Huff, 49, was arrested on a warrant on East College Street.
Sunday, May 10
Found property was reported in the 100 block of South Killingsworth Avenue.
A suicidal person was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street.
A 35-year-old Flemington woman was arrested on a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Broadway Street for suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, May 11
Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of West Pine Street. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of physical domestic assault.
Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Mo. 13.
Animal cruelty was reported in the 800 block of East South Street.
Stalking was reported in the 800 block of North Oakland Avenue.
A runaway juvenile was reported in the 1900 block of South Maple Tree Lane. The person was later found.
A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near South Claud Avenue and West Jackson Street.
Tuesday, May 12
Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Austin Street.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2000 block of West Broadway Street. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing drug paraphernalia. A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A suicidal person was reported in the 300 block of South Chicago Place.
Larceny was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, May 13
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near East Broadway Street and North Benton Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, May 14
Suspicious activity was reported in the 1900 block of South Wommack Avenue.
Fuel theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street.
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Lisa Marie Bonham-Gunderson, 58, was arrested on a warrant near West Broadway Street and South Killingsworth Avenue.
Friday, May 15
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near the 1800 block of South Wommack Avenue.
A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of South Baron Avenue.
Theft was reported at the Bolivar Police Department by a walk-in.
A burglary not in progress was reported in the 100 block of West South Street.
Christopher R. Wilson, 27, was arrested on a warrant near East Maupin Street and South Albany Avenue.
Saturday, May 16
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, July 8
No reports released.
Thursday, July 9
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Robert Moore, 46, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Poplar Street for a dispute.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Tilden Street for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 298th Road for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 230th Road for a suspicious person.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 558th Road for a domestic physical.
Friday, July 10
April Summer, 26, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
A 33-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Justin Jackman, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Benjamin Simmons, 33, of Dickenson, North Dakota, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, non-moving traffic violation, possession of controlled substance and speeding.
A 30-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
A 31-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Saturday, July 11
Jimmia Campbell, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, July 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 40
Dakota Johnson, 26, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
A 36-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 35-year-old Marionville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for a dispute.
Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 88th Road for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. BB for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Fisher Street for a stolen vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of Rt. T for a domestic verbal.
