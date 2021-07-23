CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges were filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cody Lee Powell, born 1984, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class A robbery — first degree, class E felony assault — third degree, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
Eugene Green III, born 1991, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class A robbery — first degree, class E felony assault — third degree, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant served; $75,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Joseph M. Kolb et al, South Prince George, Virginia, vs. Bobby Burdette III, Buffalo; unlawful detainer; tried by court; judgment against Burdette for $1,924 plus court costs and possession of premises at 5580 S. 244th Road, Buffalo.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, vs. Leo Davis, Bolivar, and Sarah Davis, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $3,253 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Shannon Floyd, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Floyd for $4,305 plus court costs.
Michael Lamb vs. Kaleb R. Ivey et al; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Marciano Aparicio et al vs. Safeco Insurance Company; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Gabriel E. Tholl vs. Don Vance Ford; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
William Miller vs. McDonalds of Republic Inc.; personal injury — other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Miriam Durnell et al vs. United States Beef Co. et al; personal injury — other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
William Skipper vs. Michael J. Hurney et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Polk County Mutual Insurance vs. Michael Hurney et al; declaratory judgment; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jeffrey Merrell et al vs. Safeco Insurance Company of America; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Patrick E. Porter; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Amanda Chimenti; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Aden C. Johnson; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Autovest LLC vs. Neil Hungate; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Robert Morin; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher White; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jacque Rooffener; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Paul James; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Iris A. Trent; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Danny R. McHan vs. Mary J. Wurm; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Geri Morrison vs. Shelly Townlian; miscellaneous civil — other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Steven Davis vs. Shelly Townlian; miscellaneous civil — other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
