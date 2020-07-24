CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Monique C. Windfield, born 1996, Kansas City; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Aug. 5.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Matthew Myers, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Myers for $1,341 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Bailey Owens, Brighton; suit on account; consent judgment against Ownes for $2,631 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA NA, St. Louis, vs. Albert R. Polly, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Polly for $2,928 plus court costs.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, Bolivar, vs. Patricia L. Rhoads, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Rhoads for $1,582 plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, West Springfield, vs. Rickey L. Sartin, Bolivar; promissory note; default judgment against Sartin for $4,891 and 45.86% annual interest plus court costs.
Paul Michael Schenk, Pleasant Hope; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Schenk for full order of protection.
Amanda K. Hardin, Pleasant Hope, vs. Laura Welker, Humansville; small claims over $100; default judgment against Welker for $731 plus court costs.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, vs. James Wyatt, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; tried by court; judgment against Wyatt for $3,664 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Kimberly M. Carver, Bolivar; contract; default judgment against Carver for $1,188 plus court costs.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lonnie V. Pickle and Debra A. Pickle.
Kyle White and Mary White.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Elizabeth Ann Newsham, Ellisville; defective equipment; $28.
Ezekiel Robert Partin, Bolivar; no boating safety ID; $21.
David Wayne Payne, Lowry City; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $31; no seat belt; $10.
Heather A. Pennell, Independence; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Matthew James Perish, Kearney; speeding; $71.
Benjamin Kyle Pingleton, Louisburg; driving without a valid license; $61.
Michael Dean Piper Jr., Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Richard Isaac Prince III, Lockwood; defective equipment; $123.
Makayla Joelle Reynolds, Kansas City; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $61.
Michael Riland, Morrisville; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Ronnie Lee Robertson, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $50; no seat belt; $10.
Hannah Mae Robinson, no address; defective equipment; $278.
Rey Francisco Rodriguez Rodriguez Jr., Orlando, Florida; defective equipment; $278.
Meika D. Rodriguez, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Rebecca Marie Rodriquez, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
George Timothy Rosenbury, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Andrea Jean Savala, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; littering; $31.
Rebecca Marie Schafer, Kearney; speeding; $71.
Christopher Scott Schroeder, no address; defective equipment; $173; no seat belt; $10.
Doyle Lee Shackelford, Buffalo; defective equipment; $123.
Jesse Floyd Shotwell, no address; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Cahlub Thomas Sicard, Walnut Grove; speeding; $101.
Christopher Allen Smith, Springfield; failure to display plates; $25; no seat belt; $10.
Emma Marie Smith, Aldrich; defective equipment; $328.
Jeremiah Savaii Stevens, Rushville; no seat belt; $10.
Jade Nicole Stillwell, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Abraham Isaa Stone, Springfield; defective equipment; $128.
Charles D. Strickland, Long Lane; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Scott James Terrapin, Independence; speeding; $71.
Shannon Corey Tittle, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition to sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha May Toombs, Springfield; defective equipment; $54.
Tucker James Trussell, Flemington; speeding; $101.
Kersten Lea Turner, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Silvestre Mapendo Twahirwa, Kansas City; speeding; $100.
Steven Ryan Vanmiddlesworth, Elkland; defective equipment; $228.
Bruce Franklin Vaughn, Bolivar; failure to transfer plates; $61.
Michael Rendelltillman Watkins, Springfield; stealing; $100.
Heather Ashton Weathers, Wheatland; speeding; $71.
Amanda Gene Wheeler, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Sheri Lynn Whetstine, Wathena, Kansas; defective equipment; $173.
Briana Jade White, Aldrich; failure to display plates; $51.
Christopher White, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Jackie Charles White, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Ramon Williams Jr., Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Rory Dean Williams Jr., Osceola; possession of marijuana; $100.
Dakota Joseph Woehr, Marshfield; defective equipment; $148.
Timothy Joseph Worthy-Williamson, Brighton; defective equipment; defective equipment; $54.
Katie Zirjacks, Bolivar; failure to place vehicle near right side of highway; $61.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, July 16
Jail Capacity 36
Inmates Incarcerated 36
Terri L. Sanderford, 49, of Nixa, was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13 and Mo. 123 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 70th Road for a dispute.
Deputies responded to 5000 block South 77th Road for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to Mo. 64 and East 328th Road for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 480th Road for a vehicle fire.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block Mo. 32 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 100 block East Adam Street for a dispute.
Deputies responded to South 178th Road and East 490th Road for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for an alarm call.
