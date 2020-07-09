CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Amy Lynn Jarman, born 1992, Humansville; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 22.
Jacob T. Wilson, born 1996, Flemington; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court July 29.
Jordan Tyler Dakon, born 2001, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony second-degree burglary; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court July 8.
Rebecca McPherson, born 1977, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony second-degree burglary; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court July 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jeremy Bass, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Bass for $1,917 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Christy Mae Chastain, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Chastain for full order of protection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Aaron Gregory Clark, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Clark for $1,253 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
American Builders and Contractors Supply Company, St. Louis, vs. County Line Management et al, Dunnegan; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $8,038 and 18% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jesse Dodson, Dunnegan; suit on account; default judgment against Dodson for $1,663 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Crissie A. Williamson vs. State of Missouri; motion rules; dismissed by parties.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Mary Mayhew; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Tracy Agee; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
American Express National vs. Hossli AKA Donald B. H.; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Belinda Presley; breach of contract; change of venue.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri vs. Julia Garver; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri vs. Carolyn Burrow; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cheyenne R. Witzke; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Steven McCoy; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Miriam Durnell et al vs. United States Beef Co. et al; personal injury — other.
Hallie R. Renolds vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; limited driving privileges.
Kenneth Cohen vs. Steven Sheldon; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard Joe Allen Beesley and Haley A. Beesley.
Sarah Cummins and Eric Cummins.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Patricia Lynn Rhoads and Aaron Charles Rhoads.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Mark Allen Baker, Dunnegan; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Fair Play vs. Austin Reed Surber, Stockton; speeding; $101.
Pleasant Hope vs. Jackie Lee Hill, Rogersville; speeding; $110.
Jade-Mackenzie Ann Aguirre-Hernandez, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Morgan Riley Amberg, St. Louis; defective equipment; $54.
Johanna Augusta Archer, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Randel Lee Baker, Humansville; displayed plates of another person; $51.
Kenneth Dion Barker, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Antoine Quartez Barnum, Columbia; no seat belt; $10.
Julie Ann Barrett, Buffalo; speeding; $71.
Linn Raland Bell, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61.
Summer Dawn Blakeley, Bolivar; trespassing; $100.
Beau Brandon Bollinger, Cleveland; speeding; $71.
Rondraus Durelle Booker, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation; no seat belt; $10.
Patrick Eli Bradshaw, Humansville; defective equipment; $278.
Regan Grace Brown, Stockton; defective equipment; $328; no seat belt; $10.
Sarah Beth Brown, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
David Austin Bukaty, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Kelly Kyle Call-Haddock, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $81.
Cassie Lerlene Cargle, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
E’Monie Michelle Carter, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Marta L. Cifuentes, Halfway; fishing without permit; $50.
Claris Devona Claypool, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Marty Lee Clopton, Springfield; colored aux lamps; $51.
Austin Robert Clymore, Strafford; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Robert Clymore, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Miranda Kay Collins, Urbana; speeding; $71.
Kathryn Colvin, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
James William Conner, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tressa Jean Conner, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Kyler Wayne Cooper; Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Juedon Dwayne Cotton, Belton; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jason Cole Cottrell, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21; failure to display plates; $21.
Deanna Kay Couch, Rockaway Beach; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Jonathan Stephen Cropper, Bolivar; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Don Baker Dailey, Lee’s Summit; no seat belt; $10.
Allyson Danielle Davis, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Brian C. Davis, Wheatland; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Lacey L. Davis, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Shyla M. Day-Jobe, New Century, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Evan James Derenski, Springfield; failure to place vehicle near right hand side of highway; $61.
Wesley Steven Dill, Ozark; speeding; $71.
Thomas Lee Ellison Jr., Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Brittany L. Faulkner, Bolivar; fishing without a permit; $53.
Christopher Lloyd Fiorini, no address; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Matthew A. Fiorini, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Allen Michael Foley, Springfield; speeding; $100.
Austin Lucas Fox, Dunnegan; failure to display plates; $51.
Antayia Laurice Foxx, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, July 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Nathaniel Shead, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Lisa Fain, 37, of Blue Eye was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Shaelynne Wilson, 28, of Iberia was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 35-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 123 for an animal call.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 140th Road for an ex parte violation.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Thomas Lane for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. AA for property damage.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a warrant.
Thursday, July 2
No reports released.
Friday, July 3
A 25-year-old Crane man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to Rt. P/Rt. C for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Charlene Drive for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Main Avenue for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to Mo. 64/Rt. P for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to Rt. JJ/Mo. 215 for an animal call.
Saturday, July 4
No reports released.
Sunday, July 5
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 37
A 69-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of stalking.
Jonathan Piper, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to appear and shoplifting.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Walnut Street for an intoxicated subject.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for indecent exposure.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for noise disturbance.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 22
Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Daniel Sperber with Equipment Share visited with the commission regarding services they provide.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 340th, East 328th, South 170th and East 310th roads.
Liquor licenses were issued to the Fraternal Order of the Bears 30 in Humansville and Cases Corner in Brighton.
Tuesday, June 23
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 460th, East 490th, South 95th, South 163rd and South 156th roads.
Liquor licenses were Next Stop C-Stores in Pleasant Hope, Walgreens in Bolivar, and Dollar General, Pleasant Hope and Fair Play.
Friday, June 26
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Liquor licenses were issued to Aldi in Bolivar, 32 Whistle Stop in Halfway, Casey’s General Store in Bolivar, Fast N Friendly in Bolivar and Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Appointments of Albert Rinehart, Kenneth Kell and Tanner Zeolia as deputy sheriff were received from Sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
An invoice for liability, property and content insurance was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th Road and met with Cody Stutenkemper.
The commission attended a meeting at the Polk County Health Center regarding the CARES Act Funds.
The 2020-21 deputy sheriff salary supplement fund grant award paperwork was presented to the commission for approval and signature. Legan moved to approve the awarded DSSSF grant and to sign awarded grant paperwork. Hancock seconded the motion. Motion passed with Austin absent.
