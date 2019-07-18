CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Harlan Lee Harrison II, Bolivar, born 1981; class D felony stealing — $750 or more and class E felony possession of burglary tools; warrant served; $50,000 bond; due in court July 17.
Yolanda Marie Rodriguez, Bolivar, born 1986; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court July 31.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Michael Redman, Bolivar, vs. James Applegate, Morrisville; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against Applegate for possession of premises at 5254 S. 95th Road, Morrisville.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jason A. Benedict, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Benedict for $3,447 and 9-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Cari Anne Gillmore, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Gillmore for $5.109 and 9-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, vs. Martin A. Hosiner, Halfway; breach of contract; default judgment against Hosiner for $1,592 plus court costs.
Michelle Rice, Halfway, vs. Ashley N. Jenkins, Halfway and John Doe, Halfway; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $900 plus court costs and possession of premises at 4774 South 200th Road, Halfway.
Citibank N.A., St. Louis, vs. Robert Kendrick, Brighton; suit on account; default judgment against Kendrick for $2,114 plus court costs.
Direct Capital Corporation, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, vs. My Truck & Business LLC, Pleasant Hope and Susan Murphy, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $34,708 and 9-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
Southwest Development Company of Polk County LLC, Bolivar, vs. Travis Pate, Rogersville and Lisa Pate, Rogersville; quiet title; default judgment against the defendants for no right, claim or interest in real estate or title of Lot 34 Sunshine Estates in Polk County.
American Enterprises International, St. Louis, vs. Floyd R. Smith, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Smith for $2.433 and 19.950-percent annual interest.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Jacob L. Stout, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Stout for $1,491 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Kirk Donald Tracy, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Tracy for $1,746.
Lawrence A. Wilson, Walnut Grove and Sean William Wilson, Walnut Grove and Nicole Sue Wilson, Walnut Grove, vs. Willie S. Wilson, Walnut Grove; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment entered against Wilson for $1,200 and possession of premises at 5330 S. 870th Road, Walnut Grove, plus $1,500 attorney fees and court costs.
Tracy D. Self et al; name change; judgment granted name change.
Derrick E. Moreland, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Moreland for full order of protection.
RCS Recovery Service LLC, Columbia, vs. Mary Kennicutt, Humansville; promissory note; change of venue granted.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhall, New York, vs. Virginia Kline, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Kline for $1,447 and 9-percent annual interest.
State Farm Bank vs Brenda Dobbs; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Synchrony Bank vs. Ronald George; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
UMB Bank N.A. vs. Tammie A. May; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Cavalry vs Darrel Moody; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Brandon Vigneault; contract other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Gordon Steck vs. Shelbe Kilgore; small claims; dismissed by parties.
Elizabeth A. Mauldin vs. Joseph P. Mauldin; dissolution; dismissed by parties.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sarah Dye and Joseph Dye.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jade Mackenzie Ann Aguirre-Hernandez, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Navianah Anderson, Humansville; speeding; $351 plus court costs.
Jacob Alvin Applegate, Fordland; no seat belt; $10.
Cheryl Ann Barratt, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Tracey L. Bridges, Buffalo; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Kaja Maria Burgess, Humansville; stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Christy Lynn Burnett, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jason William Caldwell, Collins; defective equipment; $61; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Norman D. Carrier, Bolivar; passing bad check; 30 days jail, suspended, two years probation.
Daniel H. Clark, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Sarah L. Clark, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Emma Lee Copenhaver, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Rebekah L. Corp, Hermitage; no insurance; $8.
Keith Alexander Cotter, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Damon Andrew Cunningham, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of paraphernalia; $100.
Megan Dobson, Humansville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Francis L. Fitzpatrick Jr., Stockton; speeding; $228 plus court costs.
Drew Ryan Forbes, Grain Valley; disturbing the peace; $100.
John Thomas Gaddy, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Scott Robert Greathouse, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Crystal Ann Hammett, Rogersville; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin E. Henry, Humansville; failure to stop at stop light; $61.
Todd Allen Herbert Sr., Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Joshua Albert Hostetler, PIttsburg; speeding; $101.
Alexander Phillip Keys, Greenwood; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Casey Lynn Laymon, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Halie Elizabeth Long, Ash Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew Patrick Marlow, Independence; speeding; $51.
Vince Gerard Martinez, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Tracy Don McConnell, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Michelle Alberta McIntire, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $51 plus court costs.
Brandon James Joseph Merrill, Nixa; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Kyler Edward Messerly, Springfield; defective equipment; $232 plus court costs.
Ellissa Lindy Miller, Federal Way, Washington; speeding; $206.
Ryan Lynn Mills, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
William F. Mosher, Humansville; failure to yield right of way; $61 plus court costs; no insurance; $84 plus court costs.
Miranda Jolene Murphy, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $61.
Rodney Allen Murphy, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kinsey Brianne Palmer, Highlandville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Darrius Earl Partee, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Christopher M. Pickens, Flemington; driving without a valid license; $91; failure to display plates; $51.
Gabriel Sami Polocoser, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Lauren Alexandria Rice, Kansas City; speeding; $101
Paul Allen Robertson, Osceola; displayed plates belonging to another person; $51.
Shannon Renae Rouse, Pleasant Hope; possession of marijuana; $100.
Isabella Margarete Rovirosa, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Gregory T. Shaffer, Stockton; disturbing the peace; 30 days jail, suspended execution of sentence, 2 years probation.
Bradley Skyler Sikes, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
James E. Warren, Berryville, Arkansas; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Keith Travis Warren, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Devin Conrad Ramsey White, Verona; failure to display plates; $55 plus court costs.
Samantha Lynn White, Crane; speeding; $144; failure to display plates; $105 plus court costs.
Norman Grant Williams, Fair Play; failure to register vehicle; $51
Adria Gabrielle Willoughby, Nixa; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Caleb Micah Young, Osceola; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Zachary Adam Ziegenhorn, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines June 24-July 12 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Jennifer Lynn Esser, Memphis; speeding; $150.
Abigail Kife, Springfield; speeding; $180.
Michael D. Beamen, Nixa; failure to obey traffic control device; $150.
Roger E. Coley, Osceola; parked on wrong side of street; $15.
Joseph Neal Dean, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $130.
Paul D. Gordon, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $30, two days credit for time served; assault; $30, two days credit for time served.
Christopher L. Hamp, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
Ryan J. Kulju, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $230; no insurance; $121.
Edward Maynard, Bolivar; stalking; $30, 2 days credit for time served.
Derrick E. Moreland, Dunnegan; assault; $30, five days credit for time served; resisting arrest; five days credit for time served; domestic assault; $30, five days credit for time served.
Anna Purduski, Bolivar; trespassing; $70.
Mindilyn M. Seidel, no address; no insurance; $150.
Rhonda G. Sweeney, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $100.
The following failed to appear in court and was issued a warrant:
Tanner Alexander Good, Springfield (2).
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, June 15
• A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of North Hartford Avenue following a traffic stop.
• A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Mo. 13 and Mo. 83.
Sunday, June 16
• A person was transported for medical evaluation after officers responded to the 1800 block of East Laverne Street for a mental health check.
• A 21-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Buffalo Road.
Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Springfield Avenue.
• A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, June 17
• A missing person was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street. The person was later found.
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Austin Street.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, June 18
• Theft was reported on South Pike Avenue.
• A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, June 19
• Matthew A. Chenault, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Brighton.
Thursday, June 20
• A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on East San Martin Street.
Friday, June 21
• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Buffalo Street.
Saturday, June 22
No reports provided.
Sunday, June 23
• A man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, domestic assault and property damage in the 1900 block of West Broadway Street after a suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Austin Street.
• A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on West Broadway Street.
Monday, June 24
• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Locust Street.
• Joshua Edward McManus, 31, was arrested on a warrant in Hermitage.
• Gage L. Ashlock, 18, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, June 25
• An assault involving a juvenile was reported on West Auburn Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, July 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 38
• Todd Herbert Sr., 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• William Storment, 23, of Bolivar was arrested for violating parole.
• A 31-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derrick Beeks Sr., 51, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Damean Moreland, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault, property damage, resisting arrest and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Terry Garner, 35, of Nixa was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and speeding.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Sha Ree Lane for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 76th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 495th Road for a domestic physical.
Friday, July 12
• Eric Floyd, 39, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Dennis Holliday, 63, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for speeding, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 37-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Brian Woodworth, 64, of Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 28-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, July 13
• A 37-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and stealing.
• A 28-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Victory Thomas, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to yield.
Sunday, July 14
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 44
• A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of damage to jail/jail property.
• Carol Christensen, 68, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Elijah Dinneen, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 330th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Garfield Street for a prowler.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a stolen vehicle.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, July 5:
• Grass Roots, 1622 E. 562, Brighton; pre-opening; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; need sanitizer strips to check sanitizing solution.
Tuesday, July 9:
• Bolivar Golf Course, 1506 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; evidence of mice found; 0 non-critical.
• Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food items not properly date marked, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, July 10:
• Old West Dogs, 1526 W. Laverne, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, July 12:
• Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy. 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; hand wash sink not accessible; 3 non-critical; 1. Bathroom tiles broken. 2. Improper ventilation over fryer and pizza oven. 3. No air gap on 3-vat sink plumbing.
• El Macho Taco, 102 Main, Pleasant Hope; pre-opening; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Trim pieces on baseboards and thresholds missing. 2. Coolers and freezers missing thermometers.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dirk Sterling Barrett, 46, Polk City, Iowa and Danielle Marie Kling, 28, Polk City, Iowa.
Billy Gene Dearman III, 27, Morrisville and Sidnee Jade Elling, 26, Morrisville.
Ricky John Danny Haas, 20, Ladysmith, Wisconsin and Kimberly Leeann Wilkinson, 18, Cross Timbers.
Jacob Matt Lasalle, 22, Bolivar and Laura Elizabeth Vierkant, 21 Bolivar.
Samuel Lee Green, 21, Brighton and Jessie Lynn Conklin, 20, Sparta.
Steven Ryan Vanmiddlesworth, 29, Urbana and Heather Nicole McCowan, 26, Urbana.
Calob Andrew Cotner, 29, Walnut Grove and Amanda Lea Saunders, 26, Walnut Grove.
