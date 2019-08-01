CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tara Lee Wilson, 39, Bolivar; class E felony DWI — physical injury; arraignment scheduled Sept. 25.
Ty Delaney Foxworthy, born 1999, Kansas City; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 13.
Kimberly S. Geary, born 1994, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Daryin Noah Sharp, born 2000, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree assault; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Derrick E. Moreland, born 1993, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Cosetta Marie Whalen, born 1984, Fair Play; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class D felony unlawful possession of illegal weapon; summons issued; due in court Aug. 7.
Brandy Danielle Crawford, born 1974, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 4.
Robert Dean Miller Jr., born 1982, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; due in court July 31.
Jimmy Lee Henson, born 1983, Humansville; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; warrant served; due in court July 31.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bank of Bolivar, Bolivar, vs. Christian M. Alaniz, Fair Play; promissory note: consent judgment against Alaniz for $3,010 and 3-percent annual interest.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Gregory Lee Griffitts, Morrisville; contract, other; default judgment against Griffitts for $2.2-9 and interest at the statutory annual rate, plus court costs.
Erica Yantzer et al, Springfield, vs. Sommer Hamilton, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Hamilton for possession of premises at 1320 E. 425th Road, Bolivar.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Chellsea Lea Hill, Springfield; promissory note; default judgment against Hill for $5,369 and 16.99-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
American Express Bank FSB, Thousand Oaks, California, vs. David Hopkins, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Hopkins for $13,199.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Angel Hovey, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against Hovey for $1,285 and 9-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
First Book Investments LLC, Sherman Oaks, California, vs. Lela Rose Keller, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Keller for $4,808 and 9-percent annual interest, plus court costs.
Genesis Health Clubs Inc., Kansas City, vs. Richard Carlyle Myers, Springfield; suit on account; consent judgment against Myers for $3, 217 and 18-percent annual interest.
Cory A. Davison, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; tried by court; judgment entered; full order of protection ordered.
Great Southern Bank vs. Alinda Beach et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Dickerson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cascade Capital LLC vs. William C. Duncan; breach of contract.
Opportunity Financial LLC vs. Stephen Kenig; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Kyle L. Swigert; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Bradley S. Sikes; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Juan Dunson et al; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Derek A. Lile; breach of contract.
Samuel A. Prettyman vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; drivers license revocation review.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Brandon S. Jones; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Nelson Daniel and Jamie L. Daniel.
Derek Michael Elliston and Carly D. Elliston.
Tanner J. Morrison and Jessica N. Morrison.
Cindy L. Orrell and Russell G. Orrell.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Le Ann H. Barry, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $332 plus court costs.
Harry Louis Beck III, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
John Tyler Christy, Stockton; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Larry Jay Clarkson, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Jermaine Demond Cockerham, Omaha, Nebraska; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Tyler Joseph Courtney, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Stephanie Sue Dehart, Collins; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Chris Anthony Espinosa, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Eric Allen Floyd, Springfield; stealing; $100; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Ashley N. Hall, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Dakota James Henley, Stockton; failure to display plates; $51.
Alyssa Annette Hertel, Oak Grove; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Collette E. Hill, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $25.
Terry W. Hill, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
David Michael Johnson, Greeley, Kansas; no insurance; $71 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Elliot Kenneth Johnson, Wheatland; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Jennifer Langston Justus, Smithville; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Tara Ann Kanowsky, Rogersivlle; no seat belt; $10.
David Edward Kesterson, Ozark; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Katherine Eva Linquist, Berryton, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Mary E. Lovelady, Pittsburg; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Michael Joseph Mannino, Pleasant Hill; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Yesenia Martinez-Quevedo, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Brandon Gregory McCoy, Springfield; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Joshua Dale Morris, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Zackary Michael Murphy, Bolivar; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Steven Lee Neill, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Adam Wayne Pipenhagen, Morrisville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Nicholas Anthony Proto, North Haven, Connecticut; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Marc A. Ray, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Kyle Ka’eo Richardson, Poplar Bluff; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Brent A. Rountree, Dadeville; no seat belt; $10.
Jerry Alan Sawyer, Buckner; defective equipment; $94 pluc court costs.
Christopher Scott Schroeder, Springfield; speeding; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Gilbert Eugene Sell, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10.
Ryan S. Smith, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kaijuanda Vonice Sutton, Springfield; defective equipment; $111 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $91 plus court costs.
Samantha May Toombs, Springfield; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Dallas Cordell Waller, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and YTOP completion.
Keith Delaine Walters, Halfway; defective equipment; $58 plus court costs.
Bryan Matthew Wilken, Marionville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Weston Lavard Wilkins, Walnut Grove; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Cody Aaron Williams, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100.
Jasmine Marie Williams, Kansas City; defective equipment; $282 plus court costs.
Shellastine Williams, Brookline; no insurance; $61.
Carole Wilson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, July 26
• William Kinkade, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.
• Amanda Paxston, 31, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Rebecca Lehing, 26, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery and stealing.
• Jacob Miller, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration.
Saturday, July 27
• A 37-year-old Versailles woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Patrick Weems, 32, of Montreal was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• Sommer Hamilton, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Sunday, July 28
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Robert Miller Jr., 36, of Lawson was arrested on a warrant for property damage and driving while intoxicated.
• Clayton Glenn, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road resulting in an accident.
• Christine Morris, 29, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Bradey Mann, 19, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for burglary and trespassing.
• Victoria Fuchs of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment.
• A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. AA for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 340th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Rt. W for a threat.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 215 for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Sunrise Street for a dispute not in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, July 1
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- A contract for a website development agreement was presented. Legan moved to accept the contract from The Marketing Bunch. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Lorie Simpson visited with the commission regarding the county website.
- Larry Parsons of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
- A liquor license was issued to Boone’s Barbecue Barn in Bolivar.
Tuesday, July 2
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- Liquor licenses were issued to Next Stop C-Store in Pleasant Hope and Broadway Billiards in Bolivar.
- Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 178th and East 470th roads.
Friday, July 5
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- June 2019 reports were received from Assessor Rita Lemmon, Collector Debbi McGinnis, Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, Recorder of Deeds Carol Poindexter and Sheriff Danny Morrison.
- Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 40th, East 395th and East 380th roads.
Monday, July 8
- Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The June 2019 collector’s turnover was received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
- Fabick Cat representative Steve Cobb visited with the commission in general discussion.
- Wire transfers of $142,268.92 for capital improvement sales tax and $142, 269.02 for law enforcement sales tax were received.
- Tamara Taylor with Inlet Village visited with the commission in general discussion.
- The commission received notifications of the 2019 allocation of the Polk County and Bolivar Charitable Trust Fund from the Bank of America, US Trust Philanthropic Management Group. Austin moved to distribute the funds. Legan seconded the motion. Motion was passed unanimously with Hancock absent.
- The county clerk’s division of capital fines was forwarded to Treasurer Shirley Allison.
- Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed the following South 170th, East 464th, East 506th and South 103rd roads.
Tuesday, July 9
- Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The June 2019 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from Circuit Clerk Tiffany Phillips.
- Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 155th and East 418th roads.
Friday, July 12
- Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- June 2019 report were received from Treasurer Shirley Allison and Collector Debbi McGinnis
- A training certificate was received from Public Administrator Barbara Davolt for attending 20 hours of training as required by SB 601.
