CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Anthony P. Stubbs, born 1990, St. Louis; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 1.
Lawrence R. Waisner, born 1963, Republic; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 15.
Delta Leona Waisner, born 1965, Republic; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Halie Elizabeth Long, born 2000, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court July 1.
Gary D. Rose, born 1973, Springfield; class D felony tampering with a motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony stealing (2); summons issued; due in court July 1.
Jason R. Catron, born 1986, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — firearm/explosive/ammonium nitrate; summons issued; due in court July 1.
Kylie Jane Parsons, born 1997, Bolivar; class B felony burglary — first degree; warrant served; $35,000 bond; due in court June 10.
Jimmy Allen Hartley Jr., born 1990, Springfield; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Matthew G. Davis, born 1987, Bolivar; class E felony DWI — persistent; summons issued; due in court June 24.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
James Donald Appleby, Dunnegan; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Appleby for full order of protection.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Gareth David Behr, Bolivar; contract; consent judgment against Behr for $8,825 and 5.99% annual interest, plus court costs.
Danny R. McHan, Bolivar, vs. Jonathan Burdette, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Burdette for possession of premises at 212 N. Williams Ave., Bolivar.
Rex Barham, Bolivar, vs. Mike R. Cochran, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against Cochran for possession of premises at 4526 S. 68th Road, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Kyle Wesley Crawford, Republic; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Crawford for full order of protection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Dusti Cummins, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Cummins for $3,780 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Marlen Denton Sr., Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Denton for $1,038 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Dolores J. Dotson, Brighton, vs. Nathaniel Lee Vonallmen, Brighton and Jane Doe, Brighton; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1582 E. 545th Road, Brighton.
Deral J. Vincent vs. Virginia R. Daily; personal injury vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Peggy Laird vs. Tracker Marine LLC; employment discrimination; change of venue.
Second Round SU B LLC vs. Reagan Duncan; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Mike Costello; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Phillip Hodges; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Central Bank of the Ozarks GL vs. Elizabeth Curtis; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Jedadiah Watson; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Jeffrey Hannah; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
World Acceptance Corporation of MIssouri vs. Candice Shollenberger; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Signature Medical Group Inc. vs. Bailey Webster; suit on account.
Homebridge Financial Service vs. Gavin W. Lawson et al; quiet title.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Edward H. Kuhn and Lisa M. Kuhn.
Amber Powell and Kevin Powell.
Eric T. Kibby and Emiline I. Kibby.
Russell E. Hanks and Sierra M. Hanks.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Christina Nichole Miller, Fair Play; driving without a valid license; $78.
Elizabeth Marie Alexander, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tanner David Andrews, Morrisville; failure to illuminate license plate; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Noe Arciniegas, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Ken Arnaud, Rogersville; fishing without a permit; $50.
Kyle Stanley Baylor, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Cynthia Ann Blacketer, St. Joseph; no seat belt; $10; no insurance; $61.
Stephen Samuel Blosser, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $101.
Edward Eugene Boerste, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Kylie Belle Boswell, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Howard Lucas Boyd, Branson; defective equipment; $148; no seat belt; $10.
Christina Jeanette Brown, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $173.
Lana Eudalia Brown, Dunnegan; speeding; $61.
Logan Thomas Brown, Highlandville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $150 plus court costs and 2 years probation.
Shannon Rena Buhr-Riedesel, Branson; trespassing; $100.
William Dale Burk, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $10; no insurance; $61.
Rachel Dawn Butler, Bolivar; cut in on vehicle; $81; no seat belt; $10.
Jimmy Dale Clark II, Ozark; excessive vision reducing material applied to vehicle; $51.
Nikki Lynn Clark, Lebanon; driving without a valid license; $41.
