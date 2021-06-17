CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Larry Ellis Rysted, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony assault — second degree, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $100,000 bond plus conditions; due in court June 16.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Autovest LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, vs. Travis J. Fuqua, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Fuqua for $4,009, and 23.90% annual interest.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Robert D. Gott, Morrisville: suit on account; default judgment against Gott for $1,911.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Dee A. Hawkins, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Hawkins for $1,682, and 9% annual interest.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Eric Hoskins, Humansville; suit on account; consent judgment against Hoskins for $2,073, plus court costs.
Wakefield and Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Jeffrey Allen Hunt, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Hunt for $1,854, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Bruce J. Kelley, Humansville; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Kelley for full order of protection.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, vs. Tiffany Martin, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Martin for $1,388.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Mendel Eugene Needham, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Needham for $871, plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bank of America N.A. vs. Samuel Morris; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Richard L. Kilgore; contract — other.
Autovest LLC vs. Neil Hungate; breach of contract.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Stephanie Pruett; promissory note.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Dianna H. Forgey; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc., vs. Kendra Hammer; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Steven J. Clark and Julie M. Clark.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Brady S. Jones and Katherine R. Jones.
Seth Michael Loehr and Elizabeth Faye Loehr.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jerry Marc-Alen Francois, Orlando, Florida; defective equipment; $105.
Ryan L. Gallivan, Halfway; speeding; $105.
Trevor Gage Gant, El Dorado Springs; failure to maintain plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Sara Tracy Garrison, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Koralee Juvae Hadley, Morrisville; speeding; $61.
Michael Hagaman, Bolivar; failure to transfer plates within 30 days; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation.
Colt Leallen Hamp, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Hamisi Haruna, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $410.
James D. Havens, Branson; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to drive on the right half of roadway; $41.
Lainey Rose Hawkins, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Russell Seth Henenberg, Bolivar; take deer in closed season; $411.
Curtis Clinton Herman, Kansas City; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Mitzi Michelle Hicks, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
Paula Josette Hubbert, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Devin Humphries, Hudson, Florida; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $390.
Jonathan Lee Huskisson, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Kayla La’Neisha Jackson, Blue Springs; failure to display plates; $21.
Maci Grace Jeffries, Richmond; defective equipment; $75.
John Marvin Jones Jr., Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
Kyle David Jones, Kansas City; speeding; $75.
Mary Beth Jones, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.
Donald Lee Kersten, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $54.
Caitlin Brianna Rose King, Marshfield; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Dale Reece Kurtz Jr., Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Amanda Rose Laning, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21.
Xander Kian James Latremouille, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21.
Kyle James Lea, Blue Springs; speeding; $61.
Stephen Carl Lipari, Hermitage; speeding; $101.
Chandra Lee Locke, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
Antonio Madante Love, Raytown; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Daniel Mark Mabary, no address; defective equipment; $209.
Serrena Jay Maggard, Pleasant Hill; failure to display plates; $51.
Andrew Joseph Mahurin, Richmond; speeding; $101.
Jorge David Maldonado Bravo, West Palm Beach, Florida; following too closely; $61.
Tyrone Jacob Mann, Cross Timbers; no insurance; $61.
Lane Daniel Mashburn, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Everett McCracken, Bolivar; tampering with property, 2nd degree; 75 days in jail.
Ronald Quinn McCurry, Springfield; defective equipment; $160.
Samuel Michael McGuire, Stockton; defective equipment; $209.
Joshua Cameron McNeil, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Magdalena Miriam Mendez, Springfield; defective equipment; $105; no seat belt; $10.
Destiny Danette Milliner, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Donna Jean Mitchell, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Samuel Lewis Morgan, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Marcella Elaine Morris, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71.
Jessica Nelson, Pleasant Hope; assault, 4th degree; $100.
Brennan Jaims O’Connell, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, June 1
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; previous violations corrected.
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 1 critical; building needs to be repaired, outer openings sealed; 1 non-critical; facility needs to continue thorough cleaning.
Designed 4 Healing, 451-B S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Woods Express, 804 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, June 3
Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food at prep station uncovered, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; floor dirty in hard to reach areas.
C-Store, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; pizza oven dirty; 7 non-critical; 1. Eggs uncovered in freezer, corrected on site. 2. Food items not labeled, corrected on site. 3. Unlabeled spray bottles, corrected on site. 4. Storeroom and walk-in cooler fans dirty, need cleaned. 5. Food items stored on floor of the walk-in cooler. 6. Freezers missing thermometers. 7. Ice bags need more store information provided on bags.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jared Dale Wollard, 46, Bolivar, and Alicia Marie Mercer, 39, Bolivar.
Nathan Wayne Combs, 39, Bolivar, and Heidi Marie Lafrance, 38, Bolivar.
Talon Patric Newlan, 24, Hermitage, and Kimberly Anita Temple, 29, Hermitage.
Damian Prgomet, 24, Bolivar, and Reagan Brett Humphrey, 27, Bolivar.
Kody Leonard Koch, 32, Bolivar, and Erica June Decocq, 32, Bolivar.
Brant Raymond Bess, 26, Bolivar, and Miranda Kay Hancock, 24, Bolivar.
John Bryce Krueger, 23, Bolivar, and Kaylie Elizabeth Rothdiener, 22, Bolivar.
Corey Scott Walters, 25, Buffalo, and Emily Noel Post, 25, Buffalo.
