CRIMINAL CHARGES

The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court: 

Larry Ellis Rysted, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony assault — second degree, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; $100,000 bond plus conditions; due in court June 16.

 

CIVIL ACTIONS

The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:

 

Autovest LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, vs. Travis J. Fuqua, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Fuqua for $4,009, and 23.90% annual interest.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Robert D. Gott, Morrisville: suit on account; default judgment against Gott for $1,911.

Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Dee A. Hawkins, Pleasant Hope; breach of contract; default judgment against Hawkins for $1,682, and 9% annual interest.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Eric Hoskins, Humansville; suit on account; consent judgment against Hoskins for $2,073, plus court costs.

Wakefield and Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Jeffrey Allen Hunt, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Hunt for $1,854, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.

Bruce J. Kelley, Humansville; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Kelley for full order of protection.

Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, vs. Tiffany Martin, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Martin for $1,388.

LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Mendel Eugene Needham, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Needham for $871, plus court costs.

CIVIL PETITIONS

The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:

 

Bank of America N.A. vs. Samuel Morris; breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Richard L. Kilgore; contract — other.

Autovest LLC vs. Neil Hungate; breach of contract.

Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Stephanie Pruett; promissory note.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Dianna H. Forgey; breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management Inc., vs. Kendra Hammer; suit on account.

 

DISSOLUTIONS

 

The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:

 

Steven J. Clark and Julie M. Clark.

 

The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:

 

Brady S. Jones and Katherine R. Jones.

Seth Michael Loehr and Elizabeth Faye Loehr.

 

ASSOCIATE COURT

The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.

 

Jerry Marc-Alen Francois, Orlando, Florida; defective equipment; $105.

Ryan L. Gallivan, Halfway; speeding; $105.

Trevor Gage Gant, El Dorado Springs; failure to maintain plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.

Sara Tracy Garrison, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.

Koralee Juvae Hadley, Morrisville; speeding; $61.

Michael Hagaman, Bolivar; failure to transfer plates within 30 days; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation.

Colt Leallen Hamp, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.

Hamisi Haruna, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $410.

James D. Havens, Branson; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to drive on the right half of roadway; $41.

Lainey Rose Hawkins, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.

Russell Seth Henenberg, Bolivar; take deer in closed season; $411.

Curtis Clinton Herman, Kansas City; failure to maintain plates; $51.

Mitzi Michelle Hicks, Buffalo; speeding; $101.

Paula Josette Hubbert, Bolivar; speeding; $101.

Devin Humphries, Hudson, Florida; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $390.

Jonathan Lee Huskisson, Springfield; speeding; $71.

Kayla La’Neisha Jackson, Blue Springs; failure to display plates; $21.

Maci Grace Jeffries, Richmond; defective equipment; $75.

John Marvin Jones Jr., Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.

Kyle David Jones, Kansas City; speeding; $75.

Mary Beth Jones, Hermitage; no seat belt; $10.

Donald Lee Kersten, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $54.

Caitlin Brianna Rose King, Marshfield; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.

Dale Reece Kurtz Jr., Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.

Amanda Rose Laning, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21.

Xander Kian James Latremouille, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21.

Kyle James Lea, Blue Springs; speeding; $61.

Stephen Carl Lipari, Hermitage; speeding; $101.

Chandra Lee Locke, Springfield; no insurance; $61.

Antonio Madante Love, Raytown; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.

Daniel Mark Mabary, no address; defective equipment; $209.

Serrena Jay Maggard, Pleasant Hill; failure to display plates; $51.

Andrew Joseph Mahurin, Richmond; speeding; $101.

Jorge David Maldonado Bravo, West Palm Beach, Florida; following too closely; $61.

Tyrone Jacob Mann, Cross Timbers; no insurance; $61.

Lane Daniel Mashburn, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.

Joshua Everett McCracken, Bolivar; tampering with property, 2nd degree; 75 days in jail.

Ronald Quinn McCurry, Springfield; defective equipment; $160.

Samuel Michael McGuire, Stockton; defective equipment; $209.

Joshua Cameron McNeil, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.

Magdalena Miriam Mendez, Springfield; defective equipment; $105; no seat belt; $10.

Destiny Danette Milliner, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.

Donna Jean Mitchell, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.

Samuel Lewis Morgan, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.

Marcella Elaine Morris, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71.

Jessica Nelson, Pleasant Hope; assault, 4th degree; $100.

Brennan Jaims O’Connell, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.

SHERIFF’S REPORTS

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:

 

Thursday, June 3

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 45

  • Michael Kirk, 27 was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear traffic offense, possession of marijuana, stealing and probation violation.

  • A 32-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and stalking.

Friday, June 4

  • A 52-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

  • Gregory Wade, 40, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for writ.

  • Joshua Mincks, 37, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Saturday, June 5

  • Jeffrey Trobee, 45, was arrested on warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, June 6

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 47

  • A 55-year-old male of White Cloude, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion for possessing a controlled substance.

  • A 48-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for stalking and violation of a order of protection.

Monday, June 7

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 50

  • Darrell Weichert, 47, was arrested for writ.

  • Janie Jones, 35, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for owner operator motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

  • Stephen Laird, 56, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.

  • Terri Harjo, 41, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

  • Jason Comer, 40, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for passing a bad check and possession of a controlled substance.

  • Darla Follin, 58, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.

  • Richard Johnson, 33, of Bolivar, holding for another agency.

Tuesday, June 8

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 52

  • Daniel Willard, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stalking.

  • A 38-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for burglary and stealing.

  • A 61-year-old of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for burglary and stealing.

Wednesday, June 9

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 46

  • A 26-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse, assault and obstruct government operation.

Thursday, June 10

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 44

  • Joshua Mettler, 40, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for operating the motor vehicle of another knowing owner was not maintaining financial responsibility.

  • Nicholas Gardener, 30, of Blue Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Friday, June 11

  • John Atkinson, 39, of Sparta was arrested on a warrant for stealing. 

Saturday, June 12

  • Jail capacity: 36

  • Inmates incarcerated: 46

  • Michael Tribble, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

  • A 27-year-old male of Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion of a traffic offense.

  • A 46-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of failure to produce license on demand, operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license and resisting arrest.

  • Larry Rysted, 37, of Lowry City was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action and assault.

  • William Henry, 47, of Hampton, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked, misusing 911, property damage and stealing.

FOOD INSPECTIONS

The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):

 

Tuesday, June 1

  • Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; previous violations corrected.

  • Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; follow-up; 1 critical; building needs to be repaired, outer openings sealed; 1 non-critical; facility needs to continue thorough cleaning.

  • Designed 4 Healing, 451-B S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.

  • Woods Express, 804 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.

Thursday, June 3

  • Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food at prep station uncovered, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; floor dirty in hard to reach areas.

  • C-Store, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; pizza oven dirty; 7 non-critical; 1. Eggs uncovered in freezer, corrected on site. 2. Food items not labeled, corrected on site. 3. Unlabeled spray bottles, corrected on site. 4. Storeroom and walk-in cooler fans dirty, need cleaned. 5. Food items stored on floor of the walk-in cooler. 6. Freezers missing thermometers. 7. Ice bags need more store information provided on bags. 

 

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

 

The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:

 

Jared Dale Wollard, 46, Bolivar, and Alicia Marie Mercer, 39, Bolivar.

Nathan Wayne Combs, 39, Bolivar, and Heidi Marie Lafrance, 38, Bolivar.

Talon Patric Newlan, 24, Hermitage, and Kimberly Anita Temple, 29, Hermitage.

Damian Prgomet, 24, Bolivar, and Reagan Brett Humphrey, 27, Bolivar.

Kody Leonard Koch, 32, Bolivar, and Erica June Decocq, 32, Bolivar.

Brant Raymond Bess, 26, Bolivar, and Miranda Kay Hancock, 24, Bolivar.

John Bryce Krueger, 23, Bolivar, and Kaylie Elizabeth Rothdiener, 22, Bolivar.

Corey Scott Walters, 25, Buffalo, and Emily Noel Post, 25, Buffalo.

 

