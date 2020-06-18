CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kaleb Tyler Stamper, born 1986, Humansville; class B felony burglary — first degree; summons issued; due in court June 24.
Sarah Raye Gannaway, born 1978, Bolivar; class D felony forgery (3); summons issued; due in court July 1.
Jeremy Glynn Johnson, born 1975, Bolivar; class E felony passing a bad check; summons issued; due in court July 1.
Christopher James Walden, born 1987, Bolivar; class E felony failure to register as sex offender; summons issued; due in court July 8.
James Donald Appleby, born 1959, Dunnegan; class B felony domestic assault — first degree; summons issued; due in court July 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers, Springfield, vs. Billy Joe Painter, Bolivar, and Laura Ann Painter, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $8,552 and 9% annual interest.
DNF Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Scotty L. Palmer, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Palmer for $726 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Jessica Rae Rey, Bolivar, and Nicholas M. Rey, Bolivar; promissory note; default judgment against defendants for $4,780 and 4.75% annual interest, plus court costs.
Wilburn Ball et al, Bolivar, vs. Randy Rosa, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Rosa for $3,982 plus court costs and possession of premises at 509 E. Summit, Bolivar.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Rickey L. Sartin, Bolivar;promissory note; default judgment against Sartin for $4891 and $45.86% annual interest, plus court costs.
Security Finance of Missouri LLC, Bolivar, vs. Kimberlee Stagner, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Stagner for $853 and 90.72% annual interest, plus court costs.
Mary Stalker, Fair Play; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Stalker for full order of protection.
Wakefield & Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Tabitha J. Summitt, Halfway; suit on account; default judgment against Summitt for $1,685 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Haylee Kathleen Svendsen, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Svendsen for $1,219.
Meek Lumber Yard LLC DBA Meeks Building Center, Bolivar, vs. James Taylor, Bolivar; tried by court; judgment against Taylor for $5,884 and interest at legal rate at time of judgment.
Dolores J. Dotson, Brighton, vs. Nathaniel Lee Vonallmen, Brighton, and Jane Doe, Brighton, unlawful detainer; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1582 E. 545th Road, Brighton.
World Acceptance Corp., Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Kristopher G. Willoughby, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Willoughby for $729 plus court costs.
Sagaser Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Robyn M. Wilson, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Wilson for $3,922 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 1525 S. Pike #CC, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Joseph R. Dukeman; promissory note; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry Baker; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Leigh Hughes; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
MM Finance LLC vs. Ashley Mosier; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Marcia L. Griffin; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Matthew Chaney; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs Samantha Smith; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Christy L. Baldwin; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Discover Bank vs. Pam L. Hutsell; contract - other; dismissed by parties.
Michael G. Heffernan vs. Edward Columbus et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield vs. Amanda Watters; promissory note.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Joshua L. Holderfield et al; rent and possession.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Brandy M. Payne; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cody Jennings and Ciara Jennings.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard F. Overman and Kelly Robin Overman.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Julian Hughes Pace, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Sara Gene Parkhurst, Springfield; failure to display plates; $20.
Jacob Adam Popa, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Dalton Ray Presley, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Robert Guy Quigley, Reeds Spring; no seat belt; $10.
Douglas Robert Ray, Springfield; failure to transfer plates; $51.
Joshua Jay Rebbec, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to register vehicle; $20.
Steven James Reburn, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Cipriano Regalado Alcala, Evanston, Wyoming; speeding; $156.
Barry Lane Rhea, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Carolina Rivero Puckett, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Shelby Lynn Roberts, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Mark Allen Scott, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; passing on the right off main road; $61.
Sean Matthew Scott, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Steven Delano Sheldon, Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Keegan Paul Shelton, Louisburg, Kansas; no personal flotation device accessible; $25.
Ryan Alexander Shill, Stockton; failure to display plates; $51.
Ashley R. Simmons, Mission Hills, Kansas; defective equipment; $328.
Heather Louise Smith, Independence; following too close; $61.
Robert S. Snyder, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Larry Eugene Spear, Hermitage; speeding; $71.
Michael Earl Spiegel, Dunnegan; speeding; $51.
Christina Cloe Stidham, Urbana; no seat belt; $10.
Gerald R. Storment, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Edward Scott Weber, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Emily Anne Welch, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Kyle William Younger, Cassville; excessive vision reducing material; $51.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, June 7
No reports released.
Monday, June 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Sile Lang, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 315th Road for shots heard.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of North Pine Street for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street for a juvenile complaint.
Deputies responded to North Pine Street/East Fanny Street for suspicious activity.
Deputies responded to South Bolivar Road for an intoxicated subject.
Tuesday, June 9
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 565th Road for an alarm.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 515th Road for an ex parte violation.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 30th Road for a 911 hang up.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 64 for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to Rt. YY/South 190th Road for a road hazard.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, May 11
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The April 2020 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
- A wire transfer of $133,041.44 for the law enforcement sales tax fund was received.
- A wire transfer of $133,041.38 for capital improvement sales tax fund was received.
- The April 2020 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
- Legan moved to go into closed session per 610.021(1). Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Legan moved to go back into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Austin viewed East 500th and South 132nd roads and Buffalo Road. Crites and Legan viewed South 188th and East 435th roads.
Tuesday, May 12
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 318th, South 124th, East 340th and East 328th roads.
Friday, May 15
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The commission discussed the state imposed sales tax holiday in August 2020.
- Austin made a motion to adopt and approve the ordinance to opt out of the holiday beginning 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending at midnight on the Sunday following. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 412 Road. Crites and Austin viewed East 492th, East 495th, East 500th, South 103rd, East 455th and South 218th roads.
- William McCracken of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding his 2019 tax statement.
- The appointment of Dawnielle Robinson as a reserve deputy sheriff was received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael Hendrickson.
- The appointment of Joseph Crawford as a deputy sheriff was received from Morrison and approved by Hendrickson.
- Jay Pearson and Drew Andrade with Advance Drainage Systems visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, May 18
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Legan viewed South 205th, East 322th, East 328th and East 318th roads.
Tuesday, May 19
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit. Legan made a motion to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Denny Ballard of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
Skip Barnes with Fabick Cat visited with the commission in general discussion.
Nathan Hoffer of Bolivar visited with Legan in general discussion.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Austin viewed South 147th, South 92nd and East 500th roads. Crites and Legan viewed East 412 Road.
The commission discussed Order No. 2020-05, amendment to Order No. 2020-04 in accordance with the Show Me Strong Recovery Order and the Polk County Response and Recovery Plan of April 2020. Legan made a motion to adopt Order No. 2020-5, effective May 19. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Friday, May 22
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A 12-Month auctioneers license was issued to Harold Gambriel.
A bid for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received from Rex Smith Oil. Naegler Oil did not bid.
Legan made a motion to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Legan moved to go into closed session per 610.021(1). Austin seconded.
Legan moved to go back into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Mark Steven Brown, 58, Halfway, and Felecia Lee Gilpin, 50, Halfway.
Gregory James Sherland, 28, Fair Play, and Ashley Dawn Smith, 29, Fair Play.
Beau Taylor Hale, 25, Bolivar, and Charleigh Marie Miller, 22, Bolivar.
Benjamin Vincent Barham, 20, Halfway, and Aleah Denee Poterbin, 19, Goodson.
Kameron Michael Kellogg, 29, Bolivar, and Kayla Elizabeth Elaine Campbell, 29, Bolivar.
Johnny Ray Gilden, 70, Bolivar, and Deborah Lee Wilson, 68, Halfway.
