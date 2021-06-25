CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Goran H. Kurdos, born 1983, Fair Play; class E felony domestic assault — third degree, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4, exhibiting; warrant served; $20,000 bond; due in court June 23.
James T. Killham, Humansville; class E felony domestic assault — third degree, class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court July 14.
Carrie D. Weeks, born 1982, Springfield; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 7.
Amanda Dee Long, born 1977, Bolivar; class E felony unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card, value $750 or more, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court July 7.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Pamela Duncan, Humansville, vs. Todd Sellers, Humansville, and Gaylyn Sellers, Humansville, and Margaret Roga, Humansville; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 22500 890th Road, Humansville.
Zachary J. Stanek, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Stanek for full order of protection.
Mariner Finance LLC, Springfield, vs. Charles E. Tennison, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Tennison for $3,723 and 9% annual interest.
Kimberly Dawn Conwell, Dunnegan; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Conwell for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
JPMorgan Bank N.A. vs. Robert Hager; suit on account.
Jane S. Kaudle vs. Casey R. Ferrell; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Justin T. Brumble and Melissa K. Brumble.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Emilio David Ontiveros, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $350.
Chertina Evett Pearson, Harviell; speeding; $156.
Martin Barrios Perez, Macks Creek; no seat belt; $10.
Tianna R. Perkins, Social Circle, Georgia; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Joshua Taylor Purcell, Bolivar; defective equipment; $160.
Jeffrey Louis Rains, Bolivar; assault — 4th degree; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days in jail and two years probation, $300 to L.E.R.F. plus court costs.
Jack Oren Reaves Jr., Bolivar; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $61; driving without a valid license; $61.
Cameron Ray Redburn, Brighton; driving without a valid license; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Brandyn I. Reese, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Milton Allen Reeves Jr., Strafford; no seat belt; $10.
Mathew Robertson, Osceola; no seat belt; $10; driving without a valid license; $61.
Michael A. Rocco, Humansville; disturbing the peace; suspended execution of sentence, 10 days in jail and one year probation plus court costs.
Neisha Marie Rogers, Marshfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Kaylea Dakota June Rucker, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Christine Ronde Rutledge, Lone Jack; speeding; $101; failure to secure a child; $10.
Sammy L. Sage, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $101.
Astelia G. Serrano-Dejarquin, Chalmette, Louisiana; speeding; $320.
Vikas Sharma, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Tracie Lynn Slotwinski, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Teresa Ann Smith, Branson; defective equipment; $75.
Timothy Wayne Smith Jr., Pittsburg; speeding; $156.
Zachary Dean Spaulding, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jeremiah Timothy Spiess, Goodson; speeding; $71.
John A. Stahl, Humansville; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $101; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Reginald Christopher Stewart, Topeka, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Charles Ray Tillman, Springfield; speeding; $51.
Carly Alexis Townsend, St. Joseph; speeding; $71.
Natasha Faugue Truelove, Hollister; speeding; $61.
Chelsey Renee Usher, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Tammy Jo Vaughn, Osceola; speeding; $101.
Austin Patrick Wakeman, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Logan W. Warren, Bolivar; take deer in closed season; $411.
Quinnten Pierce Webb, Marshfield; speeding; $101.
Christian Rose Whitaker, Bolivar; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Kyle Patrick Wiggins, Belton; speeding; $101.
Zachary Scott Durell Williams, Sheldon; speeding; $71.
Kendra Shatina Worthy Williamson, Brighton; speeding; $61.
Charles Lawrence Young, Liberty; speeding; $71.
Jessica Lee Ann Young, Phillipsburg; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Daniel Robert Zaragoza Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Anthony Zornes, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $105; speeding; $71.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Baumbach, Stanley Dean Jr. and Baumbach, Katherine Lynn to Tilley, Edward and Tilley, Connie; LT 7 West Catalpa Estates 3rd PB7/189.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Truster, Danny L. and Truster, Cory A.; STR 26-34-22 /Se/Se FF Less 29 1/2 Acres Beg At Nw Corner STR 35-34-22 /N/Ne STR 35-34-22 /Se/Ne FF 10 Acres Off North Side STR 35-34-22 /Ne/Nw FF 15 Rods Square Out Of Ne Corner STR 25-34-22 /Sw/Sw Ac 15 FF Beg 8 Rods South Of Nw Corner 20 Rods X 120 Rods STR 26-34-22 /Sw/Se FF Less 607/30 + Less Described STR 26-34-22 //Sw FF Lying East Of Hwy AA.
Fisher, Eddie D. and Fisher, Brenda J. to Turner, Doyle and Turner, Dorothy; LT 9 Schafer Subdivision 4-33-23 PB9/46.
Scott, Ryan Clay to Scott, Billie and Scott, Ryan Clay; STR 11-31-23 //Nw FF North 4 1/2 Acres Beg At Ne Corner Less 1/2 Acre For School.
Bloomer, Benjamin and Bloomer, Suzanne M. to Bloomer, Benjamin and Bloomer, Suzanne M.; STR 30-32-24 /W/Ne STR 30-32-24 E/Nw/Se Ac 2 FF North 2 Acres STR 30-32-24 Se/Se/Nw STR 30-32-24 /Se/Nw FF West 17 Acres Less 1 Acre Out Of Nw Corner STR 30-32-24 Nw/Ne/Sw STR 30-32-24 W/Ne/Sw FF S1/2 W1/2 Nesw.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Sunday, June 13
No reports released.
Monday, June 14
No reports released.
Tuesday, June 15
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
A 33-year-old male of Cassville was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
A 23-year-old female of Fair Play was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Richard Johnson, 37, of Bolivar is being held for another county.
Wednesday, June 16
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 42
A 20-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 20-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Natasha Langwell, 30, of Harrison was arrested on a warrant for theft.
Shane Cargle, 34, of Bolivar is being held for another agency for non-support.
Thursday, June 17
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
Debbie Bray, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael High, 49, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, June 18
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Colton Lawrence Stiner, 23, Bolivar, and Madison Paige Cornell, 18, Bolivar.
Raymond Patrick Widmann Cartagena, 29, Bolivar, and Idania Yasmin Guzman Amador, 21, Bolivar.
Colton James Paul Holiday, 23, Bolivar, and Abigail Elora Long, 20, Bolivar.
James Dale Mincks, 53, Bolivar, and Gloria Jean Douglas, 65, Bolivar.
Henry Paul Geis, 73, Humansville, and Emmie Moorefield Phillips, 62, Humansville.
Jarvis William Funk, 21, Neosho, and Lauren Dean Gammons, 21, Neosho.
