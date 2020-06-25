CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cody Ray Conner, born 1989, Bolivar; class B felony domestic assault — first degree, class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony kidnapping — second degree; warrant issued; $125,000 bond.
Cody Ray Conner, born 1989, Bolivar; class A felony domestic assault — first degree, class D felony domestic assault — second degree, class D felony kidnapping — second degree, class E felony property damage — first degree; warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
Brandon Lee Roberts, born 1993, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense; warrant issued; $15,000 bond; due in court June 24.
Angela Priscilla Petersen, born 1985, Louisburg; class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court July 8.
Curtis Marvin Yarnell Jr., born 1958, Fair Play; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court July 15.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Kenneth W. Wollard, Fair Play, vs. Mindy Leann Gardner, Dunnegan; rent and possession; tried by court, judgment against Gardner for $300 plus court costs and possession of premises at 3765 S. 21st Road, Dunnegan.
World Acceptance Corp., Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Colt Hamp, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Hamp for $1,259 plus court costs.
Heights Finance Corporation, Columbia, vs. Wyatt Neal Hoerle, Fair Grove; breach of contract; default judgment against Hoerle for $3,499 and 40.98% annual interest, plus court costs.
Oakstar Bank, Springfield, vs. Richard Jarman et al, Weaubleau; promissory note; tried by court, Judge Michael Hendrickson, default judgment against Jarman et al for $36,975 and 9% annual interest.
Wakefield & Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Kristopher James Jordan, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Jordan for $1,488 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Rex Barham, Bolivar, vs. Kenneth Charles Lancaster, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; default judgment against Lancaster for $600 plus court costs and possession of premises at 4526 S. 68th Road, Bolivar.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri, St. Louis, vs. Wesley Lane, Morrisville; breach of contract; default judgment against Lane for $1,087.
William Butler, Humansville, vs. Lucas E. Lynch, Bolivar and Stefannie Ann Lynch, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $213 plus court costs and possession of premises at 703 E. Broadway and 705 E. Broadway, Bolivar.
Security Finance, Bolivar, vs. Christopher McAntire, Fair Play; breach of contract; default judgment against McAntire for $1,969 and 73.33% annual interest, plus court costs.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cynthia Jane Frye and Raymond L. Frye.
Terry W. Hill and Collette E. Hill.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dusty W. Rice and Cinnema D. Rice.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Tyree Keyon Galbreath, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Austin Joseph Gordon, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $78.
Katelyn Paige Graham, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Craig Louis Granger, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jessie Lee Guynn, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Sammi Jo Henry, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Jonathan Taylor Hernandez, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123.
Kailey Calea Hernandez, Springfield; defective equipment; $21.
Richard Todd Hoffmann, Wheatland; driving while intoxicated; $300.
Kristine K. Holly, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Payne Horn, Lawson; speeding; $104.
Samantha Lee Hudson, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Jason Matthew Hudspeth, Bolivar; failure to register motor vehicle; $51.
Jessica Taylor Hughey, Aldrich; speeding; $71.
Bradley Steven Jones, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Lashonette Denise Kemp, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Phillip Edwin Langeberg, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Cherie E. Laub, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Merril Seth Laub, Humansville; defective equipment; $328.
Shanda A. Lear, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Paege Denise Lee, Springfield; following too closely; $61.
Brett James Manczuk, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148.
Charles Thomas Manuel, Morrisville; speeding; $71.
Jessica Gabrielle Manuel, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Verlunda J. Marshall, Brandon, Mississippi; speeding; $101.
Eduardo Martinez Quevedo, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
Dawnya Kee Mashburn, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Brittany Faith McAntire, Fair Play; failure to secure a child; $50; failure to secure a child; $50.
Timothy J. McCall, Morgantown, Pennsylvania; defective equipment; $328.
Clayton Glen Medlock, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100.
Delong Meng, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Ricky Allen Miles Jr., Kansas City; defective equipment; $107; defective equipment; $173.
Carol Elizabeth Monroe, Parkville; speeding; $101.
Nickolas Francis Motto Jr., Nixa; defective equipment; $173.
James Devin Nickols, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to display plates; $20.
Joseph Lee Oberdiear, Carthage; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
David Kwasi Ofori-Yeboah, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; speeding; $125.
Katie Zirjacks, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, June 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Terry Coleman, 53, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Johnson, 38, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of Mo. 32 for property damage.
Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 60th Road for a slide off.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a well-being check.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Jefferson Street for child endangerment.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Lillian Avenue for a dispute in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, May 26
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 70th, East 420th and East 405th roads and Holly Ridge Road.
Friday, May 29
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Austin made a motion to go into closed session. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Legan made a motion to go back into open session. Austin seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 380th Road.
The oath of office was administered by county clerk Melinda Robertson to Polk County Council on Aging board members Nancy Crowell and Shirley Ellsworth.
The May 2020 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
Monday, June 1
The May 2020 county clerk fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
The May 2020 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
The commission discussed the application process for the distribution of the CARES Act funding. Legan made a motion to approve the application relating to local governments for round one of the CARES Act funding process. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Austin made a motion to approve the press release and the timeline requirements set forth in the press release for round one of the CARES Act funding process. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Mike Ussery, representative from congressman Billy Long’s office, visited with the commission in general discussion.
A bid for the sale of a 2007 Chevy van was received from Larry Hayward for $210.00. Legan moved to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The May 2020 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
The May 2020 statement of collection report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
The May 2020 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 535th, South 77th, South 192nd, East 532nd and South 170th roads.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, June 1
Notcho Ordinary Taco, 793 E. 419th Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, June 2
Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Hwy. U, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer bottles not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. Personnel drinks stored in retail area, corrected on site.; 1 non-critical; dirty in hard to reach areas, corrected on site.
C-Store, 1342 Hwy. U, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; walk-in fan covers dirty.
Thursday, June 4
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; hamburger thawing at room temperature, corrected on site.
Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Raw chicken stored over ready to eat food, corrected on site. 2. Unlabeled sanitizer bottles, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Unnecessary equipment housed in storage buildings. 2. Dirty, need to clean around equipment and hard to reach areas.
Tuesday, June 9
Take and Bake 34:8, 405 S. Chicago, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Springfield Ave Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; prep table in grill room is running warm; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, June 10
Boones BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; complaint; 7 critical; 1. Chemicals housed in unlabeled spray bottles, corrected on site. 2. Animal medication stored over food contact items, corrected on site. 3. Raw chicken stored over pork in cooler, corrected on site. 4. Evidence of mice found under front counter. 5. Personal drink stored on prep table, corrected on site. 6. Meat improperly cooled, correct on site. 7. Bare hand contact to ready to eat food; 2 non-critical; 1. No test strips available to check sanitizer. 2. Microwave dirty.
Monday, June 15
Rocco’s Pizza, 213 S. Main St., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dish machine not priming correctly, corrected on site.
Dollar General, 212 S. Troost, Fair Play; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; no lid on trash can in women’s restroom.
Thursday, June 18
Design 4 Healing, 451-B South Springfield; Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Boones BBQ Mobile, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Boones BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; items previously noted during inspection on June 10 were corrected.
Taco Bell, 1875 S. Springfield; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; lobby area and restrooms dirty.
Wendy’s, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Biscuits stored by prep sink, corrected on site. 2. Excessive empty cardboard boxes in store room, corrected on site.
