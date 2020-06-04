CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Eddie Brian Sides, Reeds Spring; suit on account; default judgment against Sides.
Shawn Hays, Bolivar, vs. Ashlee Nikole Soptick, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Soptick for $1,533 plus court costs.
Missouri Center for Reproductive Medicine, Kansas City, vs. Brittany N. Rempfer; suit on account; consent judgment against Rempfer for $1,322 and 9% annual interest.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Kaylee L. Mangrum; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jean M. Mitchell and Duane S. Mitchell.
Steven Allen Price and Sara Christine Price.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lena C. Connor and John J. Connor.
Kyle T. Bishop and Jennifer L. Bishop.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Shawn Edward Morelock, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Mariya Pavlovna Moroz, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Scott Alexander O’Brien, Republic; failure to transfer certificate of ownership; $51.
Kylin Makenna Sallee, Bolivar; defective equipment; $128.
Mary Jane Schoonmaker, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Todd Douglas Schroder, Maumelle, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
Maloleoia Toa Sio, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Grace Emily Tomlinson, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Hadley Tranmer, Strafford; no insurance; $61.
Jason Lee Wilson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Ben Wooderson, Halfway; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $81.
Joshua Lee Wright, Springfield; speeding; $71.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Friday, April 10
Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Officers responded to South Wommack Avenue for a suicidal person.
Saturday, April 11
Assault was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking on South Springfield Avenue.
Sunday, April 12
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Maupin Street.
An offense was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, April 13
An overdose was reported in the 800 block of North Briarwood Drive. A man was transported by ambulance for a medical evaluation.
A dog injuring another dog was reported in the 700 block of South Wollard Street.
A dog running loose was reported in the area of the 400 block of North Park Avenue.
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, April 14
A swan injured by a vehicle was reported in Dunnegan Memorial Park.
Sexual misconduct was reported in the 700 block of East San Martin Street.
Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.
Wednesday, April 15
No reports provided.
Thursday, April 16
A past theft was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
Friday, April 17
Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1800 block of East Stonegate Circle for a non-suspicious death.
Saturday, April 18
Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Dunnegan Avenue.
A burglary in progress was reported in the 1400 block of West Freeman Street.
Sunday, April 19
Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of West College Street. A Bolivar 21-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Monday, April 20
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of South Lakewood Court.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Aldrich Road.
A 26-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pike Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Tuesday, April 21
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of South Lakewood Court.
A past theft was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 2300 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on East Aldrich Road.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1700 block of South Killingsworth Avenue.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, April 22
Trespassing and a missing person were reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street. The person was later located.
Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of East Division Street.
Thursday, April 23
A verbal domestic assault was reported in the 1600 block of South Pike Avenue. A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Theft was reported in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A lost wallet was reported on North Benton Avenue. The wallet was located and returned by a citizen.
A dispute not in progress was reported in the 100 block of East South Street. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A non-suspicious death was reported near the 300 block of South Lillian Avenue.
Friday, April 24
No reports provided.
