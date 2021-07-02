CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ryan Russell Smith, born 1991, Buffalo; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court June 30.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Gareth David Behr, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against Behr for $8,825 and 5.99% annual interest plus court costs.
William Z. Butler, Bolivar, vs. Rebecca Bittle, Humansville, and Brian D. Lowe, Humansville; landlord complaint; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 507 E. Main, Humansville.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, vs. Melanie L. Campbell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Campbell for $5,033.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, vs. Melanie Lea Campbell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Campbell for $6,143.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Mary Cantwell, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Cantwell for $2,021 and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Alex S. Collier, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Collier for $7,626 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Barbara Haynes, Morrisville, vs. Anthony Cooper, Bolivar; landlord complaint; default judgment against Cooper for $2,700 plus court costs and possession of premises at 631 E. Buffalo Road, Bolivar.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Robert D. Gott, Morrisville; suit on account; consent judgment against Gott for $831.
Tony Morford vs. Jackie R. Foster et al; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by parties.
Bobby Brown vs. Adam Graves; property damage; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Crafco, Inc. vs. C&C Asphalt Maintenance et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Randy Reamy; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Paula Neill; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
American Express National Bank vs. Brandon Jones et al; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Bluecurrent Credit Union vs. Patrick L. Horton; promissory note; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jeromy Vestal; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Ric Lawson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Jay James; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debra Chapman; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debbie J. Chapman; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Teresa Kessler vs. Sherry Mincks; landlord complaint; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Republic Finance LLC vs. Stephanie Beavers: suit on account.
Acuity A Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Jeffrey Rains; breach of contract.
Russell D. Metcalf et al vs. Kevin Wells et al; other extraordinary remedy.
Kelsey J. Keizer vs. Hoffstetter Concrete LLC; small claims over $100.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Joshua R. Gannaway, Fair Play; no insurance; $176.
City of Fair Play vs. Floyd Phillips, Springfield; speeding; $146.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Heather Dee Arnall, Springfield; failure to yield; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Christopher J. Berube, Marionville; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Trudie L. Deckard, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $85; failure to register vehicle; $85; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Raif Lloyd Fullerton, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Aubrey Alexis Gardner, Morrisville; no insurance; speeding; $210.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Terisa Elaine Gilmore, Springfield; no insurance; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Vadim Gorov, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Hayden Alan Holt, Marshfield; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Zachary D. Kessler, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; $78; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cayle Blaine Kimble, Halfway; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Rachel L. Lopez, Springfield; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Nick Austin McDonald, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cody William Naeger, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Julie A. Williams, Pleasant Hope; suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation plus court costs.
Scott M. Allen, Sachse, Texas; defective equipment; $105.
Angela Gail Amos, Independence; speeding; $51.
Benjamin Carl Arnold, Kansas City; defective equipment; $75.
Lisa Marie Arrazola, Aurora, Colorado; failure to display plates; $21.
Tony Allen Askins, Urbana; no seat belt; $10.
Billy Craig Atchison, Rushville; defective equipment; $160.
Rayne Deann Bailey, Lowry City; speeding; $156.
Nicholas Kane Barth, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $105.
Samantha Jeaneen Batson, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Bentley, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Colton Scott Bewley, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Walter Richard Bisher Jr., Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Virgil Richard Black Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Dylan Joseph Blehm, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew Thomas Bonner, Springfield; speeding; $61.
Jessica L. Brinkmeyer, Springfield; defective equipment; $209.
Matthew Ryan Brown, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Farah Rae Burgess, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $209.
Jared John Calvert, Bolivar; speeding; $101.
Jordan Ashten Chamberlain, Osceola; defective equipment; $75.
Delvin Devonne Chambers, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Alex Young Cole, Morrisville; possession of plates belonging to another person; $51.
Nicholas G. Cole, Morrisville; defective equipment; $78.
Christina Sarah Compton, Freeman; speeding; $156.
Emma Lou Conner, Nevada; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Aria D. Cook, Memphis, Tennessee; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Alex T. Crisman, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $50.
Mahlyk Antoine Davis Perkins, Springfield; defective equipment; $160.
Jody P. Davison, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Connor James Conelson, Springfield; defective equipment; $209.
Christopher D. Dooley, Fair Play; no insurance; $61.
Taesha Douangdara, Houston, Texas; possession of marijuana; $100.
Kendall Chapman Dunavant, Bolivar; defective equipment; $160.
Kaeli Ranae Duncan, Sparta; defective equipment; $105.
Alkhowaiter Adbullah Faisal, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; driving while intoxicated; $300 plus court costs.
Caleb Joe Fare, Willard; defective equipment; $209.
C. Gail Fisher, Hollister; failure to display plates; $51.
Carla Lynn Follin, Humansville; trespassing; $100.
Charles Christopher Fonteneau, Flemington; driving without a valid license; $61.
Gabriel Benjamin Foster, Bolivar; defective equipment; $119.
Cecilia Garcia, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Elisabeth Gilmore, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Billie Nicole Gott, Morrisville; defective equipment; $209.
Christopher L. Greer, Nevada; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Joseph Anthony Grigsby, Pittsburg; driving without a valid license; $41.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Crystal G. Sanchez and Enriques B. Sanchez.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kara Elaine Gosney and Matthew D. Robison.
Jessica Dukes and Matthew L. Dukes.
Kelli Mae Cunningham and Matthew Cody Medley.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Black, Clarence Gene and Black, Earline Jeanette to Ferrell, John and Dickerson, Jennifer; STR 1-33-22 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/283 FF Tract 1-Beg On North Row Hwy 32.
Goughnour, Erik E. Trust and Goughnour, Karla N. Trust to Goughnour, Erik E. and Goughnour, Karla N.; LT 45 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
McClelland, Allen Trustee and Kieferle, Ila M. Trust and Kieferle, Ronald C. Trust to Long Investment Group LLC; LT 7 Stonebridge Estates 12-33-23 PB6/25.
Contratto, Brett E. and Contratto, Bret E. and Hughes, Kay S. to Contratto, Brett E. and Contratto, Cary Lee; STR 24-35-21 /E/Se FF Less North 569' + Less South 1502' STR 24-35-21 /E/Se FF North 569'.
Aasby, Donna J. Trust to Aasby, Donna J.; STR 33-35-23 N/Ne/Ne FF Subject To 355/553 Easement.
Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly to Kelsch, Joseph B. and Kelsch, Stacey B; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Kelsch, Joseph B. and Kelsch, Stacey B. to Kelsch, Joseph and Kelsch, Beverly; STR 13-34-24 /N/Se FF Beg At Ne Corner.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Saturday, June 19
A 23-year-old male of Niangua was arrested on suspicion for tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 39-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 49-year-old female of Springfield was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance.
John Dolloff, 32, Humansville was arrested, bond revocation, for domestic assault, burglary and stealing.
A 33-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for burglary.
