CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael R. McBride, born 1988, Bolivar; class E felony harassment — first degree; warrant served; $10,000 bond posted; due in court June 9.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Carla S. Farmer, Ft. Scott, Kansas, vs. Misty D. Alsup, Brighton, and Darril James Alsup, Brighton; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against defendants for $1,600, and possession of premises at 5646 S. 156th Rd, Brighton.
Bank of America N.A., Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Michelle L. Ellis, Brighton; breach of contract; consent judgment against Ellis for $9,120, plus court costs.
Synchrony Bank vs. Margaret Fiser; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Cheyenne R. Witzke; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. James Taylor; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Rachel Campbell; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rodney Schroer; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Demetreius Jones; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Edward Akin; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Markus Gardner; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Douglas Herron; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Morgan Hoover; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cassandra Carver; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
HSH Real Estate Holdings vs. Trenton Fields et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
John W. Adams et al vs. Rexford L. Horton et al; unlawful detainer; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeffrey D. Jones; suit on account.
William Z. Butler vs. Jessica Vannuys et al; rent and possession.
William Z. Butler vs. Rebecca Bittle et al; landlord complaint.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tara Bruegman; breach of contract.
David Wilson vs. Gustavo Nix et al; personal injury — other.
Stephen Langendorf vs. Eric Kropf; personal injury — vehicular.
In re Jody S. Jordan; change of name.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather L. Morris and Jarrod P. Morris.
Jesse L. Painter and Julie L. Painter.
Krissy J. Bell and Christopher S. Bell.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Chad Gregory Douglas and Lydia Joy Douglas.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Derrick Lee Beeks, Stockton; defective equipment; $81.
City of Fair Play vs. Samuel J. Preston, Rogersville; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Michael Brett Burrow, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Colby Nicholas Dinger, Crane; speeding; $210.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Billy Clark Gambriel Jr., Springfield; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Payne Allen Grant, Springfield; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Tanecia M. Volkmar, Polk; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Cody Gene Adams, Springfield; failure to maintain plates; $21.
Kyler Edward Altic, Fair Play; following too closely; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Johnny Ray Anderson, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Josiah Stephen Beck, Higginsville; speeding; $156.
Roodly Stanley Pierre A. Bellabre II, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Vander D. Bowden, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jeremiah Lee Britt, Kansas City; parking in a prohibited area; $105.
Cassandra Rhae Brooks, Mexico; defective equipment; $88.
Alec Douglas Buffum, Kearney; possession of drug paraphernalia; $50; defective equipment; $160.
Tyler Gene Cain, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $21.
Makayla Nichole Campbell, Willard; defective equipment; $278.
Jennifer Leigh Carr, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Randolph Ray Church, Buffalo; defective equipment; $160.
Sherrick Cymone Clark, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Joseph Dale Clevenger, Kansas City; defective equipment; $105.
Alex S. Collier, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Cheryl Lenay Colson, Marshfield; defective equipment; $75.
Aurelian Constantinescu, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Troy Shane Cox, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Edward Jack Curran, Springfield; no insurance; $107; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jordyn Shay Danzer, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
John Andrew Davis, Spicewood, Texas; defective equipment; $105.
Kyle Isacc Dawes, Stockton; speeding; $380; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Doug Doiron, Bolivar; domestic assault — 4th degree; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days in jail and 2 years probation, and $150 to LERF plus court costs.
Andrew James Eastlund, Springfield; speeding; $160.
Jeremy Lance Edgerson, Kansas City; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Kalie Marie Eighmy, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; defective equipment; $75.
William Charles Elsasser, Hot Springs National, Arkansas; speeding; $101.
Matthew Lee Espinoza, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $81; speeding; $71.
Gerald Edward Essary, Drexel; defective equipment; $105.
Rolland Lynn Fausett, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Ashley Nicholle Finch, Brighton; failure to display plates; $21.
Dawn Marie Finch, Brighton; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Christopher Lloyd Fiorini, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Bobbi Lorene Forester, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Claudio-Andrew Fiorenzo Forrester, Halfway; failure to register vehicle; $51.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, May 17
Countryside Discount Grocery, 3466 Hwy 123, Dunnegan; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Shadyside Bulk Food, 3756 Hwy 123, Dunnegan; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; no hand drying method provided at hand sink, corrected on site.
Tuesday, May 18
Ozark Country Kitchen, 3601 Hwy 123, Dunnegan; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Improper storage of chemicals, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; women’s restroom missing lid on trash receptacle.
City of Bolivar Rec and Aquatic Center, 1710 W. Broadway, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, May 24
Mid-Watch Coffee Co., 119-B S. Main, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, May 25
Rooster’s BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Facility needs cleaning. 2. Women’s restroom missing covered trash receptacle. 3 Freezer missing thermometer.
Wednesday, May 26
Dusty Bob’s Mobile, 750 E. Parkview, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, May 28
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; complaint; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; dining room floor dirty.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Vincent Joseph Nickell, 26, Bolivar, and Jenna Antoinette Parrish, 24, Bolivar.
David Thomas Eckman, 29, Billings, and Samantha Kay Nielsen, 28, Billings.
Nathanael Herman Porter, 22, Louisburg, and Katelyn Rae Voris, 21, Halfway.
Brandon Tippne Terrill, 28, Pleasant Hope, and Megan Paige Sherman, 28, Pleasant Hope.
