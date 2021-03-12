CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tina Marie May, born 1963, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 17.
Justin L. Brown, born 1991, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 17.
Garrett Ray Yoakum, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 17.
Krista S. Jarvis, born 1988, El Dorado Springs; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 17.
Joshua Allen Fredericks, born 1989, Urbana; class E felony possession of burglary tools; summons issued; due in court March 24.
Bryson Curtis Francka, born 2002, Bolivar; class E felony property damage — first degree; summons served; due in court March 17.
Jeffrey Scott Trobee, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 24.
Edmond Wade Oldham, born 1977, Humansville; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court March 17.
Kameron Michael Kellogg, born 1990, Fair Grove; class E felony driving while revoked/suspended; summons issued; due in court April 7.
William P. Wilson, born 1985, Florissant; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 17.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Brandon Scott, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against Scott for $1,027, and interest at the annual statutory rate, plus court costs.
Infuze Credit Union, Waynesville, vs. Stephanie D. Terry, Bolivar; promissory note; consent judgment against Terry for $4,407, and 10.74% annual interest, plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Thane Kifer et al vs. Ashley K. Fleetwood; rent and possession.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Sheila Rowe; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Kristen R. Smith; contract — other.
Dwight F. Myers vs. Daryl Myers; unlawful detainer.
Midland Credit Management vs. Robert Gildemeister; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Cantwell; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Debra Chapman; contract — other.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Liz Peek; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Heather Hannon; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alisha Hatfield; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Matthew Myers; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Julie Westmoreland; suit on account.
Heights Finance Corporation vs. Tyler Gunnerson; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kevin K. Brashears and Jessica D. Brashears.
Mary R. Hammer and Randall J. Hammer.
Robert Orlin Reynolds and Millie M. Reynolds.
Cinnema D. Rice and Dusty W. Rice.
Zachary Joshua Stanek and Mercedes L. Stanek.
Summer R. Tripp and Marcus A. Tripp.
Edward Yanchar and Emily Yanchar.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Stephen C. Moss, Olive Branch, Mississippi; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Dalton Allen Nelson, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Jordan Matthew Nolen, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Graham James Osborne Jr., Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Lester Michael Page, Overland Park, Kansas; parked in prohibited area; $328.
Morgan Michelle Perry, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Nelson Miguel Portillo Pacheco, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41.
Kevin C. Proctor, Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Valorie Joy Raney, Bolivar; following too closely; $61.
Milton Allen Reeves Jr., Strafford; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua A. Richards, Morrisville; no insurance; $61.
Kimber Dawn Richardson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Theresa Renee Ricketson, Bates City; speeding; $278.
Raeleigh Leann Rocco, Halfway; defective equipment; $278.
Charlie Cortez Ross, Independence; speeding; $71.
Rafael Sanchez, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $156.
Anthony Michael Sargent, Raymore; speeding; $205.
Glen E. Scrivener, Flemington; speeding; $71.
Christopher Anthony Sellek, Walnut Grove; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
Christopher Michael Simmon, no address; driving without a valid license; $41.
Jaydra Simone Smith, Fair Play; speeding; $328; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Toby Dillon Smith, Willard; reckless burning or exploding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Monica Leann Sneed, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
Randy M. Sorge, New Orleans, Louisiana; speeding; $156.
Dustin Scott Stephens, Pittsburg; speeding; $156.
Jerald Dwain Strong, Pittsburg; driving without a valid license; $41; possession of marijuana; $100.
Tyson Layke Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $156.
Jennifer Nichole Talley, Deepwater; defective equipment; $173.
Tonisha L. Taylor, Overland Park, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Larry R. Thomas, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $148.
Michael Paul Torres, Brighton; failure to yield; $100.
Billy Van-Deventer, Austin, Texas; defective equipment; $148.
Lawrence Randolph Waisner, Republic; possession of drug paraphernalia; $10 plus court costs; camping in unauthorized area; $10.
Marvin Wesley Walters, Blue Eye; defective equipment; $54.
Andrew Wiggins III, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Tamarious L. Williams, Canton, Mississippi; speeding; $205.
Thomas Joseph Wison, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; speeding; $71.
John Devin Woods, Vernon, Alabama; speeding; $71.
Woodrow Wilson Younts III, Morrisville; defective equipment; $148.
Treasa Arlene Zaldivar, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 26
Thomas Phillips Jr., 41, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
A 47-year-old Springfield man was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
A 40-year-old Kansas City woman was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Saturday, Feb. 27
A 22-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Mark Buddemeyer, 36, of Lee’s Summit was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
A 49-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Monday, March 1
Bradley Grisham, 48, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle, no insurance and seat belt violation.
Joseph Brown, 35, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Paul Gordon, 34, of Parsons was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Cliffard Clarkson, 50, of Linn Creek was arrested for DOC commit.
Bryson Francka, 19, was arrested on a warrant for assault, property damage and stealing.
Johnny Swigert, 51, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
Kristen Partin-Meredith, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Tuesday, March 2
Inmate capacity: 43
Mason S. Curnutt, 20, of Pleasant Hope was booked into jail on a warrant for speeding.
Todd A. Conn, 39, of Blue Springs was booked into jail on warrants for failure to transfer plates within 30 days and no insurance.
Frank Jacinto Jr., 35, of Kirbyville was booked into jail on a warrant for forgery.
Tory R. Vincent, 25, of Urbana was booked into jail on warrants for probation violations.
