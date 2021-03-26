CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kaleb Tyrel Stamper, born 1986, Humanville; class A felony murder — first degree, felony armed criminal action, class B felony burglary — first degree; warrant served; $1 million bond plus conditions; due in court March 24.
Kalim A. Dowdell, born 1996, Lawrence, Kansas; felony fugitive from out of state (2).
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Demetrius Deonce Jones, Morrisville, and Absolutely Affordable AC and Heating, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $2,756, and 9% annual interest.
Sagaser Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Casey Allen Mills, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Mills for $4,705, and possession of premises at 1623 S. Pike #L, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Sagaser Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Ryan Lynn Mills, Bolivar; rent and possession: tried by court, Judge James Hackett presiding; judgment against Mills for $3,720, and possession of premises at 1613 S. Pike #H, Bolivar, plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Progressive Casualty Insurance vs. Julie Davis.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sara Paris; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Linda L. Strader; contract — other.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Mary K. Robinson; contract — other.
Atronic Alarms, Inc. vs. Stacy Manos; contract — other.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lucas Packer; suit on account.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC vs. Aaron Horton; breach of contract.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Brock David Gipson, Rogersville; speeding; $71.
Celeste Y. Good, Great Bend, Kansas; no seat belt; $10.
Madison Kaye Habick, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Travis D. Hamilton, Bolivar; speeding; $300.
Theodore Wallace Harpool, Willard; speeding; $156.
Chase Ja’Vione Harris, Florissant; failure to transfer certificate of ownership; $51; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Alexandru Horvat, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Jill M. Hostetler, Buffalo; defective equipment; $148.
Justin T. House, Gulfport, Mississippi; defective equipment; $148.
Breanna Nichole Huett, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $51.
Destiny Dawn Isles, Aldrich; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Kimberly Louise Jackson, Clinton; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Alexis Marie Jacobs, Fair Play; failure to properly maintain plates; $51.
Jemimah Jatau, Bolivar; defective equipment; $128.
Amanda Gayle Johnson, El Dorado Springs; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $75.
Andrew James Johnson, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Alejandra Marie Juchems, defective equipment; $148.
Ashtin Taylor Keeling, Billings; defective equipment; $128.
Myles H. Keyser, St. Joseph; passing bad check; $75.
Daniel J. Kirkpatrick, Humansville; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin Glen Kolstad II, Nixa; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Edward H. Kuhn, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Kyle Reece Lalanda, Warsaw; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Rebecca Fay Larue, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Dean Lawson, Brighton; property damage — second degree; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Gordon Casey Liveoak, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Kyle Anthony Lockman, Springfield; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Johnnie Lee Logan, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Lucas Emery Lynch, Humansville; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Gregory A. Mahan, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Robert William Manning, Morrisville; no seat belt; $10.
Stacey E. Manos, Humansville; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jeremy D. Martin, Oak Grove; failure to display plates; $51.
Dawnya Kee Mashburn, Bolivar; defective equipment; $122.
Seaira Ann McCowin, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Susan Nicole McGowan, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Cameron Jay McKnight, Willard; speeding; $205.
Richard Eugene Miller, Kansas City; careless and imprudent driving; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Ellicia Sue Mills, Stockton; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Joshua James Moen, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Hozell Moore IV, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Phatema L. Morse, Saltillo, Mississippi; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Jamie L. Mowery, Osceola; failure to display plates; $51.
Ariel Marie Muller, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Loyd Kent Gilbert and Mary Sue Gilbert
Michael Lee Mason and Emily Jeane Mason.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, March 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 38
Edwin Melvin, 54, of West Plains was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Shannon Jarnagin, 51, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Dakota Johnson, 27, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Justin Mallett, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Tuesday, March 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Dillon Jenkins, 21, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and property damage.
Wednesday, March 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 36
Alexis Rietbrock, 22, of Warrensburg was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Sarah King, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Thomas Bohnstedt, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Lindsey Watkins, 25, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possession of controlled substance at a county jail.
Thursday, March 18
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 34
Shannon Bickel, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Jan. 29
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county road conditions.
The commission met with Jimmy Fohn at the Historic Bolivar Speedway to discuss South 133rd Road.
The commission met with Jason Sivils with Great River Associates in general discussion.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Documents that have met the retention schedule have been destroyed pursuant to 109.230.4 RSMo.
Monday, Feb. 1
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The January 2021 circuit court disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
Crites updated the commission on county road conditions. Crites and Legan viewed East 435th and South 60th roads.
Raymond Hensley met with the commission in general discussion.
Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey visited with the commission in general discussion.
Humansville Special Road District commissioner David Sandgren visited with the commission in general discussion.
Greg Williams, a representative from Connell Insurance, presented an overview of property and liability insurance.
The January 2021 statement of collection report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
The January 2021 add-on and abatement court orders were received from Roberts-McGinnis.
David Robedeaux, an employee at the road and bridge department, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tony Ray of Brighton visited with the commission regarding a culvert for a driveway.
The January 2021 sheriff’s civil/criminal fee report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, March 2
KIKO’s, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food items not labeled in prep cooler, corrected on site.
Kum and Go, 2565 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; ice maker dirty, corrected on site.
Kum and Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; floor dirty, corrected on site.
Friday, March 5
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bait Masters, 5005 Hwy 123, Aldrich; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Master Wongs, 1003 S. Springfield; routine; 1 critical; mixer is dirty, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Cooler dirty. 2. Food stored on floor. 3. Floors dirty. 4. Food items not labeled. Some violations corrected on site during inspection.
Fast-N-Friendly, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; ice maker moldy, corrected on site.
Fast-N-Friendly, 1602 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; ice maker dirty, corrected on site.
Wednesday, March 10
Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
A & M Nutrition, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Just Grillin & Chillin, 1255 E. 420th Rd, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, March 12
The Well 4:14, 218 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Drive, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dana Alicia Dukeman, 60, Bolivar, and Rachel Lee Rodriguez, 39, Bolivar.
Donald Eugene Potter, 40, Fair Play, and Lacey Deann Fine, 26, Fair Play.
Garret Lyle Burns, 23, Arcola, and Morgan Elizabeth Mock, 23, Bolivar.
Richard Joe Allen Beesley, 22, Bolivar, and Isabelle Victoria Walker, 21, Bolivar.
Clayton Dean Glenn, 30, Humansville, and Brenna Kathleen Kline, 30, Humansville.
Colby Brian Welch, 22, Harrison, Arkansas, and Daniela Ghenadie Scerbina, 18, Harrison, Arkansas.
Cameron Quade Yates, 30, Preston, and Audrey Alice Cova, 29, St. Louis.
Edward Walter Marvin, 49, Pleasant Hope, and Gretchen Joanne Kottke, 39, Pleasant Hope.
Adam Lyle Choate, 34, Goodson, and Wendie Lynn Hignight, 31, Goodson.
