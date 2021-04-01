CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Tina Marie Payne, Bolivar, vs. Billy Munson, Bolivar, and Iris Munson, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1284 E. 478 Road, Bolivar.
Tate Rentals, LLC, Bolivar, vs. Chad Owings, Bolivar; landlord complaint; consent judgment against Owings for $1,250, plus court costs and possession of premises at 820 W. Freeman, Bolivar.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, vs. Bobby Palma, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Palma for $3,943, plus court costs.
Wakefield and Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Kelvin Michael Sawyer, Bolivar, and Robin Sawyer, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $1,223, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Little Sac Properties LLC et al, Bolivar, vs. Caleb Alex Smith, Bolivar; miscellaneous associate civil — other; consent judgment against Smith for possession of premises at 1181 Thomas Lane, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bank of America NA vs. Tammy Rogers; suit on account.
Robby D. Mead vs. Department of Revenue; limited driving privileges.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Jennifer M. Rainey; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Ricky G. Murray et al; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Aden C. Johnson; breach of contract.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC vs. Corinna S. Irvine; breach of contract.
DD Properties and Investments vs. Russell Biddle et al; rent and possession.
J. Franklin Maull vs. Bolivar Herald-Free Press et al; employment discrimination.
Jill Way vs. Bolivar Herald-Free Press et al; employment discrimination.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jewel Rae Nichols, Springfield; defective equipment; $148.
Brendan Michael Noel, St. Louis, defective equipment; $148.
Brennan Jaims O’Connell, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Adrian J. Ortiz, Walnut Grove; take wildlife without a permit; $50.
Amanda J. Partin, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Jordan Tyler Pedersen, Rogersville; careless and imprudent driving; $100; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $10.
Angela Priscilla Petersen, Louisburg; stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Michael Ryan Peterson, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $21.
Joshua Jay Phillips, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Christian Josiah Porter, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Tanner Rowan Powley, Nixa; defective equipment; $173.
Coasten Skylar Pratt, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Cody Allen Revels, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Patricia Lynn Rhodes, Bolivar; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Grant Landon Richter, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $173.
Joshua Lee Riley, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; $300; driving without a valid license; $61; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $100.
Jjay Michael Chas Risner, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Cody Ray Carter Rogers, Highlandville; no seat belt; $10.
Melissa D. Rogers, Brighton; speeding; $71.
Alexis Shaylynn Rummel, Humansville; speeding; $51.
Wilondja Manu Saidi, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Ahmad Nabil Saif, Leawood, Kansas; parking in prohibited area; $148.
Stephanie N. Salsberry, Riverside, California; speeding; $71.
Richard Allen Sands, Aurora; speeding; $71.
Ashlee Star Schrope, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Kathryn Nicole Seevers, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Danny R. Shrout, Brighton; domestic assault; 30 days jail and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Grant Timothy Shyver, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Jayme Danielle Slagle, Walnut Grove; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Taylor Corrine Esse Smith, Marshfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Matthew James-William Strait, Stockton; speeding; $156.
Johnny Riley Swigert, Buffalo; speeding; $156.
Travis Daniel Talcott, Independence; no seat belt; $10.
Joseph Spencer Taylor, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21
Raymond James Taylor, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Rodney Phillip Taylor, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Kayla Briann Temple, West Plains; defective equipment; $173.
Thomas Richard Thomsen, Flemington; failure to display plates; $21.
Donald Dane Tieden, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Taylor Dawn Tindle, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Travis James Tue, Wheatland; tampering with vehicle; 30 days in jail credit for time served, plus court costs.
Emmanuel Oluebube Ugwuegbu, Lenexa, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Caleb Stephen Vester, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Hoa Van Vo, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
George Louis Walker, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Seth David Webb, Lexington; speeding; $300.
Victoria Nicole Webb, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Tyler Johnathan Williams, Tracy, California; defective equipment; $278.
Christopher Richard Wilson, Kearney; speeding; $71.
Tina Kay Wilson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Charles Wayne Wisely, Long Lane; failure to yield when approaching emergency vehicle; $81.
John Robert Yorke, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Danny Joe Rotramel and Sarah Elizabeth Rotramel.
Justin Vance and Daphne Vance.
Jacqueline Anne Wheeldon and Christopher M. Wheeldon.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Markus Lee Koch, 26, Morrisville, and Brittany Nicole Waggoner, 30, Morrisville.
Philip Daniel Vargas, 38, West Plains, and Jenifer Kaye Wardlow, 42, Halfway.
Levi Chad Ramsey, 39, Willard, and Sarah Kristen Ramsey, 36, Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, March 19
James Webb, 35, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
A 39-year-old Excelsior Springs man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, March 20
David Burtrum, 34, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Kaleb Stamper, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action, assault, burglary, violating parole, property damage and murder.
A 25-year-old Aldrich man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage.
Sunday, March 21
David Martin, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Devan Plakorus, 26, of Leeton was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Kalim Dowdell, 24, of Lawrence, Kansas was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Cortez Pope, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
A 28-year-old Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, March 22
Angelina Harvey, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana, stealing, trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Libby, 26, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Bridge foreman Delbert Baily updated the commission in general discussion.
The January 2021 recorder deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in general discussion.
The January 2021 assessment fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county road conditions. Crites, Hancock, Legan and Robertson viewed South 147th, East 495th and East 550th roads.
The January 2021 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
The commission attended a conference call with Paula Shepard regarding the CARES Act funds.
The commission visited with legal counsel Travis Elliott in general discussion.
