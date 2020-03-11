CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jessica Vannuys, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 11.
John Guy Dolloff Jr., born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court March 11.
Nicholas Andrew Himmelburg, born 1982, Willard; class D felony forgery; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court March 11.
Darrianna Asbury, born 1994, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court March 25.
John Robert Goff Jr., born 1987, Bolivar; class D felony forgery; warrant served; $15,000 bond; due in court March 11.
Tramon D. Young, born 1990, Lyden, Washington; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $20,000 bond; due in court March 11.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Dorothy Beesley, Bolivar; contract-other; default judgment against Beesley for $15,683 plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, West Springfield, vs. Matthew James Graham, Buffalo; promissory note; default judgment against Graham for $4,161 and 43.160% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Richard Mendiola, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Mendiola for $619 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
John Daniel Pipke, Nixa; adult abuse without stalking; tried by court; judgment against Pipke for full order of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Robert Pounds, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against Pounds for $1,597 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Mariner Finance LLC, Springfield, vs. Steffenie K. Quinlan, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Quinlan for $2,970 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Jamie Swaggerty, Stockton, vs. Amber Simmon, Wheatland; property damage; consent judgment against Simmon for $9,070 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Aleigha Mayfield, Halfway and Gabrielle Britt, Halfway, vs. Julie Anne Netherton, Bolivar; personal injury-vehicular; consent judgment against Netherton for $30,000 settlement; Circuit Judge Michael Hendrickson.
Lester E. Cox Medical Center vs. Anthony Fiorini et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Cynthia Floyd; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Cynthia K. Floyd; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers vs. Jared L. Hartley; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jodi Wornell; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Richard J. Reed DDS vs. Rhonda Newcomer; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Julia A. Goodballet; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jeffery L. Hanson; suit on account.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Brandon Scott; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Linda M. Slagle; contract - other.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Robyn M. Wilson; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Danielle L. Herdman; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Paul Gray; suit on account.
Maco Management Co. Inc. vs. Kassie Meyer; rent and possession.
Maco Management Co, Inc. vs. Robert Woods; rent and possession.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Thressa Kee; suit on account.
Onemain Financial Group vs. Katie Allison Russell; promissory note.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Lorrie Johnson; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Shayla Nadene Hawley and William James Hawley II.
Lynn Dale Wilson and Tina Wilson.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Angela Marie Barker, Republic; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
James S. Bemies III, Mountain View, Arkansas; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Anita Carli Bolek, Stockton; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Matthew Ryan Brown, Springfield; passing bad check; $25 plus court costs.
Brendan Alexander Catlett, Kansas City; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Alie Annette Cole, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $20 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Patricia A. Collins, Urbana; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Elizabeth Margaret Culbertson, Bolivar; misusing 911; $100 plus court costs.
Wade Arnold Cunningham, Halfway; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jardin Cole Dye, Walnut Grove; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Robbi Marie Enna, Wichita, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Hugo Roberto Espinoza Jr., careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs.
Robert Ryan-Kenneth Fegers, Grain Valley; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Arlan Stanton Friedrich, Boonville; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Daniel James Gidman, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Nicole Reyne Glor, Urbana; no seat belt; $10.
Rhonda Dione Greene, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Jennifer Candace Hall, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Matthew Thomas Hall, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Todd David Hornbeck, Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Eugene Johnson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kenny R. Johnson, Strafford; camping or other use of unauthorized conservation area; $53 plus court costs.
Brady Steven Jones, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Zachariaz Rae Keiser-Tofaeono, Preston; cut in on overtaken vehicle; $31 plus court costs.
Amanda Edith Knight, Humansville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Michael Dean Loden, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Devin Lee Earl Miller-Galloway, Bolivar; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Tai David Nolting, New Bloomfield; no seat belt; $10.
Donita Pirkle, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Kendall Jay Powers, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Angela Gay Richards, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
Bradley Wayne Rinehart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Dianna Marie Rowlett, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Timothy Paul Schrope, Bolivar; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Ashley Rene Scribner, Springfield; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Howard Murphey III, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Hannah Jo Shipley, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Dalton Joseph Smarr, Rich Hill; no seat belt; $10.
Jeffrey Scott Speno, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
William Arthur Stennett, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kobe Sid’James Stewart, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Kaitlyn Nicole Thompson, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Dalton Jacob Tindle, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
William E. Wilson, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Kaleb Jordan Wofford, Nixa; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Richard Alan Wright Jr., Smithville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Candy Lynn Yeargain, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Jackie R. Young, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Tosha Rene Younger, Cassville; passing bad check; $25.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, March 6
- A 30-year-old Washington man was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
- John Goff Jr., 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for forgery and larceny.
- A 41-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, operating a motorcycle without a valid driver's license and stealing.
- Jacob Bennett, 23, of Louisburg was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possessing open title on motor vehicle/trailer plates.
- Nichole Sherrer, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and property damage.
- Katherine Beckett, 22, of Willard was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, March 7
No reports released.
Sunday, March 8
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 70
- Jason Cottrell, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
- Amanda Long, 27, was arrested on a warrant for driving in the right lane and speeding.
- Kathryn Colvin, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary, failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
- Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 131st Road for an alarm.
- Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 330th Road for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 433rd Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. RB for suspicious activity.
- Deputies responded to the 700 block of East Bertha Street for an intoxicated driver.
Monday, March 9
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 65
- Matthew Crane, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
- Brian Rutledge, 43, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for stealing livestock.
- Kelly Newberry, 55, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- A 35-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing.
- A 29-year-old Kentucky woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Tilden Street for a pursuit.
- Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. H for a 911 hang up.
- Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mo. 32 for property damage.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Park Court for trespassing.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Broadway Street for a stolen vehicle.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Feb. 10
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The January 2020 fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 60th, South 115th and South 120th roads.
• David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, visited with the commission in general discussion.
• A wire transfer of $133,760.74 for the law enforcement sales tax.
• A wire transfer of $133,760.63 for the capital improvement sales tax.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 103rd, South 190th, South 140th and South 107th roads.
• Polk County 911 Director Sarah Newell and assessor Rita Lemmon met with the commission regarding an agreement between Polk County and the E-911 Board delegating the authority and responsibility for a universal addressing system.
• David Sandgren with the Humansville Special Road District visited with the commission regarding road signs.
• The 2019 county financial statement, the 2020 CART agreement and the 2020 budget were received from Humansville Special Road District. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
Friday, Feb. 14
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission was not in session. Members attended their annual training required byChapter 49.082(3) RSMo.
• The January 2020 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
Monday, March 2
- Kum & Go, 2565 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; table top and pizza prep cutting boards not easy to clean.
- Kum & Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; store room floor dirty.
- Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food bin in store room has cracked lid, repeat violation, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
- The Well 4:14, 218 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, March 4
- The Feedstore, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Employees need food safety training. 2. Need consumer advisory for menu.
Thursday, March 5
- Basil & Bourbon, 113 W. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution, corrected on site.
- Master Wangs, 1003 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; chemicals improperly stored throughout facility, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; paper towels not provided at hand wash sink, corrected on site.
- Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- McDonalds, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; complaint; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, March 6
- Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Hayden Alexander Lewright, 21, Bolivar and Sarah Elizabeth Spurgeon, 22, Stockton.
Micah John Mespelt, 23, Bolivar and Abigail Cipriano Igma, 22, Bolivar.
Bobby Joe Thornsbrough, 33, Bolivar and Ladonna L. Stevens, 37, Bolivar.
Timothy Michael Wyatt, 24, Bolivar and Destiny Reanna Faith Ratliff, 20, Bolivar.
