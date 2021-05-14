CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Christina Marie Harris, Humansville, vs. Randy Rosa Sr., Humansville, and Isaiah Pacheco, Humansville; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against the defendants for $800, plus court costs and possession of premises at 504 E. 358th Road, Humansville.
Cavalry Investments LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, vs. Harold Patterson, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Patterson for $918, and 9% annual interests plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Darla Reynolds, Brighton; contract — other; consent judgment against Reynolds for $1,387, and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Brandon O. Scott, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Scott for $3,788.
Bolivar Ready Mix and Materials LLC, Bolivar, vs. Curtis Smith, Elkland; breach of contract; default judgment against Smith for $1,809, plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kristen R. Smith, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Smith for $5,660, and interest at the annual statutory rate plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, vs. Timothy J. Stokes, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Stokes for $4,207.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Tina Winfrey, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Winfrey for $895, and 9% annual interest.
Melisha J. Manes, Bolivar; name change; judgment name change.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sida Wright; contract — other.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. vs. Melanie L. Campbell; suit on account.
Geri Morrison vs. Shelly Townlian; miscellaneous associate civil — other.
Cody Artz vs. Correction Services; SATOP assignment review.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Mark Duane Partin, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; defective equipment; $105; no seat belt; $10.
Shannon R. Peck, Hermitage; speeding; $101.
Kira Breanne Peterson, Augusta, Georgia; speeding; $51.
Jennifer Delynn Phelps, Morrisville; possession of an imitation controlled substance; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail, two years probation and $300 to LERF plus court costs.
Conor S. Pierce, Millington, Tennessee; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Terrance Javon Porterfield, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Clement Seth Potter, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10; failure to properly maintain plates; $51.
Conner Dale Powell, Ava; speeding; $134.
Ben Ather Presley, Brighton; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Andrew Taft Price, Kansas City; speeding; $71.
Danielle Michelle Pulliam, Melbourne, Arkansas; defective equipment; $75.
Jeffrey Louis Rains, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Jonathan Thad Robbins, Garden City; speeding; $71.
William E. Roberts, Kansas City; speeding; $61.
Contrina Charlene Robertson, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
Chelsea Danyelle Ross, Kearney; driving without lights when using windshield wipers; $10.
Kameron Chanel Rutledge, St. Louis; speeding; $204.
Kevin Paul Ryder, Springfield; defective equipment; $107.
Brandon A. Sahulcik, Chicago, Illinois; speeding; $101.
Jesus A. Salazar, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Julie San, Des Moines, Iowa; speeding; $255.
Christopher James Schneider, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Stacey Dorrine Sells, Crane; defective equipment; $173.
Unikka L. Shanklin, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $156.
Savanna Simmons, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Angela Smith, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278.
Brenden Matthew Smith, Warrenton; defective equipment; $160.
Taylor Rae Smith, Bolivar; following too closely; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Kale Alvin Paul Soukup, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $160.
John A. Stahl, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Cristian Lin Stallsmith, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
Richard L. Stallsmith, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
Derek Trent Stokes, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Jacob Scott Sullivan, Humansville; failure to display plates; $21.
Dori Lea Swartzentruber, Halfway; failure to yield right of way; $61; failure to secure child; $25.
Phillip John Tarantola, Independence; failure to proceed with caution when approaching emergency vehicle; $81.
Shawn Eugene Trent Jr., Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
Robert P. Trygg, Kansas City; no seat belt; $10.
Teneisha Danielle Tyler, Altoona, Iowa; speeding; $71.
Tyler Renee Vignoe, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Tony Lee Vineyard, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Elrich Arlington Walker Jr., St. Charles; speeding; $156.
Charlotte Marie Ward, Humansville; trespassing; $100.
Jalen Maleek Washington, Springfield; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Phillip Javon Weathersby, Laurel, Mississippi; speeding; $490.
Brittany A. Wegener, Des Moines, Iowa; speeding; $156.
Hannah Elizabeth White, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Cooper Bennett Whynaucht, Branson; speeding; $205.
Matthew Austin Williams, Colorado City, Arizona; speeding; $71.
Tamra Aroura Lin Williams, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Dalton Eugene Wilson, Springfield; failure to place vehicle near right side of highway as practicable; $61.
Katrina Ann Wolf, Pleasant Hope; failure to display plates; $21.
Jared Thomas Wolter, Mt. Grove; speeding; $51.
Ruslan Pavlovich Yerin, Rogersville; speeding; $101.
Jose Guadalupe Zapata, Excelsior Springs; defective equipment; $278.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Adam D. Pittman and Cheryl K. Pittman.
Tony Edward Richards and Margo L. Richards.
David Charles Schain-Harris and James R. Harris.
Celena H. Meadows and Dylon F. Meadows.
Benjamin J. Janes and Stephanie D. Janes.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, April 30
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 33
Caleb Moriarity, 35, of Rockaway Beach was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked/suspended, DWR/DWS, expired plates, miscellaneous ordinance violation, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
A 28-year-old female from Everton was arrested on suspicion of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Saturday, May 1
No reports released.
Sunday, May 2
No reports released.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, March 19
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
Ryan Hilton with CPI visited with the commission regarding phone systems they have available.
The February 2021 treasurer’s balance report was received from Treasurer Shirley Allison.
Monday, March 22
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Robertson, Hancock and Legan met with Warren Eagon and viewed East 515th, South 240th, East 505th, South 250th, East 525th, South 244th, South 230th, South 220th, East 485th, East 530th, South 243rd, East 490th, East 535th and South 237th roads.
Tuesday, March 23
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
Bridge foreman Delbert Bailey updated the commission on county bridges. Bailey, Legan, Hancock and Charlie Thomas with Viebrock Sales viewed South 47th Road.
Robertson attended the Ozark Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District meeting via Zoom.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Gabriel Ernest Lee Ramirez, 26, Ozark, and Cara Emily Bishop, 22, Waynesville.
Johnnie Leon Pottorff Jr., 47, Morrisville, and Barbara Leann Cody, 50, Morrisville.
Billy Lee Crawford, 82, Hermitage, and J. Jacque Crawford, 78, Hermitage.
Nathaniel B. Graber, 20, Flemington, and Amanda S.M. Schwartz, 20, Flemington.
Derek Michael Elliston, 29, Bolivar, and Britnie Jae Garretson, 27, Bolivar.
Elijah William Duvall, 20, Bolivar, and Grace Christina Nicholson, 23, Bolivar.
Daniel James Johnson, 23, Clinton, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hogan, 21, Clinton.
Jeremiah Stephen Jarman, 35, Collins, and Ashley Ann Allen, 28, Collins.
Trey Lawrence Rhodes, 22, Bolivar, and Abigail Faith Virginia Varnell, 22, Bolivar.
Joel Thomas Wheeler, 27, Quincy, and Samantha Alicia Matthews, 34, Urbana.
James Floyd Williams, 20, Bolivar, and Chauntel Mackenzie Thurmond, 19, Bolivar.
Jonathan Taylor Steigleman, 22, Anchorage, Alaska, and Sara Elizabeth McDonald, 22, Rocheport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.