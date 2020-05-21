CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Darril James Alsup, Brighton; contract-other; default judgment against Alsup for $813 plus court costs.
Judy Greer, Bolivar, vs. Jeremy Ashlock, Bolivar, and Jessica Ashlock, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,937 and possession of premises at 815 E. Auburn, Bolivar.
MACO Management Co., West Plains, vs. Evette M. Barton, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Barton for $9,257 plus court costs and possession of premises at 910 E. Lindon Street Apt. 8, Bolivar.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Kimberly Cornell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Cornell for $4,278 plus court costs.
William S. McCracken vs. Clarence M. Henenberg; personal injury-other; change of venue.
B&B Sales and Service LLC vs. KCR International Trucks; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael A. Gorski; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Virginia R. McKellips; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Carver; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kenneth Feind; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mark D. Rodney; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey L. Hanson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Paul Gray; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Curtis M. Brier and Robin Brier.
Collin T. Fagan and Melissa S. Fagan.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carrie L. Brumfield and Raymond Lynn Brumfield.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Reed Steiner; contract - other.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Robert L. Stevens; suit on account.
Wakefield and Associates Inc. vs. Sharon L. Green Claring; suit on account.
Rex Barham vs. Mike R. Cochran; unlawful detainer.
Rex Barham vs. Kenneth C. Lancaster; unlawful detainer.
Steve Lien et al vs. Dale Simmons General Contracting LLC; breach of contract.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Pleasant Hope vs. Allyssa Marie Porter, Halfway; speeding; $101.
Jonathan Lee Austin, Pensacola, Florida; no seat belt; $10.
Peyton Daniel Barker, Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Dylan Ray Brown, Pierce City; defective equipment; $328.
Jared Alan Bruegman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Mike T. Campbell, Clever; failure to check turkey as prescribed; $75.
Philip Ulric Carter, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61.
Julia Mele Chamberlain, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $128.
Danielle Lee Dakon, St. Joseph; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $41; no insurance; $61; speeding; $71.
Brian C. Davis, Wheatland; possession of marijuana; $100.
Jason James Davis, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Michael Wayne Davis, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Wednesday, March 11
No reports provided.
Thursday, March 12
No reports provided.
Friday, March 13
No reports provided.
Saturday, March 14
Stealing was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on West Broadway Street.
Suspicious activity was reported on South Springfield Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3000 block of West Broadway Street.
Burglary was reported near the 300 block of South Pike Avenue.
Theft was reported on North Park Place.
Shoplifting was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Marcia Louise Coleman, 35, was arrested on a warrant on South Pike Avenue.
Sunday, March 15
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lillian Avenue.
A suicidal person was reported in the 100 block of East College Street.
A controlled substance was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Hartford Avenue.
Officers responded for a mental health evaluation in the 200 block of North Boston Avenue. A Bolivar woman was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
Brandon Blade Wilson, 32, was arrested on a warrant on West Walnut Street.
A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on East Locust Street.
Monday, March 16
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Boston Place.
A stolen vehicle was reported on North Benton Avenue.
An assault was reported in the 400 block of East Broadway Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Pike Avenue.
An ex parte violation was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
A person with an altered mental status was reported in the 400 block of East Broadway Street. A Bolivar man was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Theodore Wallace Harpool, 50, was arrested on a warrant on East Mt. Gilead Road.
Tuesday, March 17
Theft was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Avenue.
An ex parte violation was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
A physical domestic assault was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Domestic assault was reported in the 2500 block of South Hartford Avenue.
A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of property damage on South Boston Place.
Wednesday, March 18
A stolen license plate was reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
A non-suspicious death was reported on West South Street.
Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of South Lillian Avenue.
Theft was reported on West Walnut Street.
Littering was reported in the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, March 19
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of South Missouri Avenue.
Theft was reported near the 2500 block of South Hartford Avenue.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance on South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, March 20
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of West Broadway Street.
Domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pike Avenue. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on West College Street.
Saturday, March 21
A ex parte violation was reported on South Pike Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Main Avenue. A 34-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
A fight was reported in the 1800 block of South Baron Drive.
Sunday, March 22
Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Auburn Street.
A possible ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of South Pike Avenue.
Monday, March 23
A shooting was reported in the 200 block of West Buffalo Street.
A peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
Tuesday, March 24
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
A non-suspicious death was reported in the 1400 block of East San Martin Street.
Nicholas James Ybarra, 26, was arrested on a warrant on North Oakland Avenue.
Wednesday, March 25
Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Olive Street.
A 911 hang up was reported in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on East Boston Court.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting near South Denver Place and East San Martin Street.
Thursday, March 26
A disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street.
Friday, March 27
A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of trespassing on South Clark Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, May 13
No reports released.
Thursday, May 14
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 33
• Lisa Bonham-Gunderson, 58, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of North Poplar Street for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 82nd Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Poplar Street for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Rt. P/East 365th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 515th Road for theft.
Friday, May 15
• A 20-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, enticing/attempting child and misrepresenting age with intent to solicit a minor via electronic communication.
• Deputies responded to South 200th Road/East 487th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East Aldrich Road for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 450th Road for an animal call.
