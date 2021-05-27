CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Koby B. Simas, born 1997, Bolivar; felony unclassified sodomy or attempted sodomy — first degree, victim is less than 12 years old, felony unclassified statuatory sodomy or attempted statuatory sodomy, class A felony child molestation — first degree, class D felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — second/subsequent offense; warrant served; $150,000 bond plus conditions; due in court May 26.
Charles M. Clark, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant served; $30,000 bond; due in court May 26.
Charles M. Clark, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony assault — third degree, special victim; warrant served; $30,000 bond; due in court May 26.
Robert Gene Sexton, born 1971, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant served; $15,000 bond plus conditions; due in court June 21.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
National Collegiate Student Loan, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Debbie L. Hayes, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Hayes for $19,334, plus court costs.
Darrel Moore, Springfield, vs. James Allen Hurd, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Hurd for possession of premises at 111 N Chicago, Unit 1, Bolivar.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Corinna Sue Irvine, Urbana; breach of contract; default judgment against Irvine for $6,593, and 9% annual interest.
Atronic Alarms Inc., Springfield, vs. Stacy Manos, Humansville; contract — other; default judgment against Manos for $2,730, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Turnkey Property Enterprises LLC, Springfield, vs. Mason G. Miller, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Miller for $6,125, and 9% annual interest.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, vs. Ed Mitchell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Mitchell for $1,946, plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Ricky G. Murray, Buffalo, and Jessica P. Underhill, Buffalo; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $5,134, and 18% annual interest.
Dwight Frances Myers, Morrisville, vs. Daryl Myers, Morrisville; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against Myers for possession of premises located at 5353 S. 120 Road, Morrisville.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
UHG I LLC vs. Rocky Ahart; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Daquan Jackson; chapter 536 state agency review.
MM Finance LLC vs. Edgar A. Lenzy; suit on account.
Pamela Countryman vs. Elisabeth Hass; property damage.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Joseph Capers; breach of contract.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA vs. Melanie L. Campbell; suit on account.
Citibank NA vs. Dorin Boian; suit on account.
Mark Webb vs. Jeffrey W. Webb et al; injunction.
Ron L. Meadors vs. Malorie Wommack; small claims over $100.
Laure J. Fairies vs. James M. McGinnis; administrative order with hearing.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Amanda Rogers and Justin G. Rogers.
Jane C. Dyson and Jeffrey L. Dyson.
Delaney Revels and Cody A. Revels.
Sherry Henson and Timothy Henson.
Patricia Ellison and Larry T. Ellison.
Lindsey R. Postelwait and Earl F. Richie.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Maria Rosalinda Glenn, Fair Grove; following too closely; $61.
Brock Christian Glidwell, Branson; speeding; $51.
Adriana Gonzalez Diaz, Greeley, Colorado; speeding; $71.
Carlton Floyd Greenleaf, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Hailey Emma Gregory, Kimberling City; defective equipment; $105.
Bradley E. Grisham, Morrisville; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to display plates; $21.
James Robert Grishkat, Independence; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Adam Paul Halliday, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $75.
Alisha Jean Hamby, Collins; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
John David Hamilton, Goodson; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Terry Don Hamlett Jr., Nixa; failure to display plates; $51.
Tristin Dale Hamm, Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; $100.
Rachel Elizabeth Hammer, Flemington; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Gary Lee Harrell, Rogersville; defective equipment; $160.
Michael L. Hatfield, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $105.
Anthony James Hawn, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Huaxiang He, Chesterfield; defective equipment; $105.
Edward Keith Henry, Flemington; speeding; $101.
Angel Luis Hernandez, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $200 to LERF plus court costs.
Jacob William Hester, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jon E. Hill, Pleasant Hope; fishing without a permit; $50.
Justin Ross Houston, Springfield; defective equipment; $105.
James Allen Hurd, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $101.
Jerome P. Jamroch, Stockton; speeding; $71.
Christopher Lee Jones, Halfway; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Emmanuelle Kathleen Kilcoyne-Ball, St. Louis; failure to display plates; $51.
Zachary Legend King, Fair Play; no insurance; $61.
Barbara Marie Koontz, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Thaiylande L. Landeros, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Eric L. Langdon, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Mollie Kate Lederer, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $105.
Paige E. Lester, Warrensburg; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Gordon Casey Liveoak, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $156.
Vladimer Joseph Lukomskiy, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Collin David Maakestad, Minneapolis, Minnesota; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jorge David Maldonado Bravo, West Palm Beach, Florida; speeding; $101.
Tyler Quincy Margita, Harrisonville; speeding; $440.
Joseph M. McGroder, Lenexa, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $105.
Eric Lee McKinney II, Oak Grove; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Mark Edmond Louis McKnight, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Bethany Christine Mears, Independence; speeding; $71.
Brandon Dennis Natha Milam, Bolivar; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Chloe Torrance Molder, Pittsburg; defective equipment; $160.
Randall Wesley Moore, Raytown; speeding; $51.
Christopher Anthony Nation, Buffalo; speeding; $156.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, May 14
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 37
A 32-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Jack Reaves, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license and parole violation.
Jamie Fox, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Zechariah Walker, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for no insurance, resist/interfere arrest and trespassing.
Jordan Pedersen, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked or suspended.
Sara Garrison, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Nicholas Scott, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
George Johnson, 28, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked or suspended.
Saturday, May 15
Melissa Dillard, 53, Springfield was arrested on a warrant for display/possess plates of another.
Lloyd Myers, 62, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for assault and stealing leased or rented property.
James Ballinger, 32, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Sunday, May 16
No reports released.
Monday, May 17
A 40-year-old female of Pleasant Hope was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Tuesday, May 18
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 35
A 19-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
William Wilson, 36, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, failure to register vehicle and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.