CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jacob Tyler Wilson, born 1996, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree burglary, class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court June 10.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
C&R Enterprises SW LLC, Highlandville, vs. Jessica Dukes, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Dukes for $1,050 plus $100 late fee and $553 attorney fees plus court costs, and possession of premises at 281 N. Boston Ave. Apt. 15, Bolivar.
Shawn Hayes, Bolivar, vs. Shawn Fishburn, Bolivar, and Skylar Fishburn, Bolivar, and John Doe, Brighton; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $2,380 plus court costs and possession of premises at 1230 Park Court, Bolivar.
Navy Federal Credit Unit, Merrifield, Virginia, vs. Richard Paul Garza, Bolivar; contract - other; default judgment against Garza for $11,333 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Tammy Kelso, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Kelso for $2,197.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tower Loan of Missouri, DBA Tower Loan of Springfield vs. Ricky L. Sartin; promissory note.
Daniel L. Smith vs. Jambo LLC et al; personal injury - vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Eric Cummins and Sarah Cummins.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Ezemonye McNeece Egbim, Rowlett, Texas; failure to display plate; $51.
Jack Steven Erbland, Ironton; defective equipment; $54.
Christopher Lloyd Fiorini, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
James J. Grice, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Micah Joy Hamilton, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $101.
Kayla Justine Holland, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Alisa M. Houston, Buffalo; defective equipment; $78; defective equipment; $78.
Brandi Danielle Ingalsbe, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $51.
Dana Marie Kelley, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Emmalee Noelle Kramer, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $238.
Nicholas Logan Kuhn, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Nicholas Lei Lavergne, Peculiar; defective equipment; $278.
Garret J. Lynch, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, March 28
Missing juveniles were reported in the 600 block of South Chicago Place. They were later found.
Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West College Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Madison Street.
Sunday, March 29
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Locust Street.
A past physical assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
Monday, March 30
Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Killingsworth Avenue.
Past theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on West Locust Street.
Tuesday, March 31
Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Lindon Street.
Verbal domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of West Fair Play Street.
Past larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A dog attacking another dog was reported in the 400 block of South Clark Avenue.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an ex-parte violation.
Wednesday, April 1
An injured cat was reported in the 1000 block of South Martin Avenue.
A dog hit and injured by a vehicle was reported on Mo. 13 at 430th Road.
Two dogs were reported dumped in the 1700 block of South Hartford Avenue.
Past larceny was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
A missing person was reported in the 600 block of South Chicago Place. The person was later located.
Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Maupin Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue.
Theft was reported near the 2000 block of South Hedgewood Drive.
An overdose was reported near the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, April 2
Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Auburn Street.
Vandalism was reported in the 2000 block of West Ankrom Place.
Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of West Morgan Street.
A suicidal person was reported in the 900 block of North Claud Avenue.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance on South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, April 3
Past theft was reported in the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
A dispute was reported in the 1800 block of South Wommack Avenue.
Theft was reported near the 1600 block of Northwood Street.
Saturday, April 4
A fight was reported in the 2300 block of South Durango Drive.
Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of East Mt. Gilead Road.
Sunday, April 5
Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on East San Martin Street.
Past larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, April 6
A dispute in progress reported in the 900 block of West Wollard Street. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Past theft was reported in the 300 block of South Pike Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest on South Main Avenue.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of property damage on East Mt. Gilead Road.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of property damage on North Rechow Avenue.
Tuesday, April 7
Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Auburn Street. A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Past stealing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, April 8
Past stealing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Officers responded to the 400 block of West Colgate Street for a well-being check. A non-suspicious death was reported.
An ex-parte violation was reported in the 1900 block of East Laverne Street.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid licence near Mo. 13 and West Aldrich Road.
Thursday, April 9
A stolen vehicle was reported near the 1600 block of South Clark Avenue.
Friday, April 10
Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, May 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 34
• Matthew Crane, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. K for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to Rt. H/Rt. CC for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 118th Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 497th Road for a dispute not in progress.
Tuesday, May 19
No reports released.
Wednesday, May 20
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 32
• Ashley Grider, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for larceny.
• Theodore Trowbridge, 36, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 165th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 310th Road for child endangerment.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Rt. C for physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 90th Road for a slide off.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for harassment.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, April 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Hancock, Legan, Crites and bridge foreman Delbert Bailey met with Danny Fisher and Rodney Campbell and viewed South 60th Road at the proposed site of a new bridge.
Tuesday, April 28
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites and Bailey updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 70th, East 420th and South 105th roads.
Friday, May 1
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The April 2020 circuit clerk disbursement listing report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• The April 2020 county clerk report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• The April 2020 treasurer’s report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• The commission discussed the certificate for federal funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund as created in the Cares Act. Legan moved to approve the certificate and authorize Hancock to execute the certificate on the county’s behalf. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The April 2020 statement of collections was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis. • Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites and Austin met with David Stutenkemper and viewed Buffalo Road.
• The commission discussed amending Order No. 2020-03 to be in accordance with the Show Me Strong Recovery Order and the Polk County Response and Recovery Plan of April 2020. Legan moved to adopt Order No. 2020-04. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.