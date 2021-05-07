CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Caleb Michael Moriarity, born 1986, Rockaway Beach; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $45,000 plus conditions; due in court May 5.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Citibank NA, St. Louis, vs. Easmon Gault, Aldrich; suit on account; consent judgment against Gault for $3,222, plus court costs.
PCA Acquisition V LLC, St. Louis, vs. Christopher M. Head, Fair Play; suit on account; default judgment against Head for $3,095, plus court costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, St. Louis, vs. Christopher M. Head, Fair Play; suit on account; default judgment against Head for $4,330, plus court costs.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, vs. Dale Thomas Medlock, Humansville; breach of contract; default judgment against Medlock for $5,522, and 9% annual interest.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Matthew S. Myers, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Myers for $1,218, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Dakota Johnmeyer, Warrensburg; breach of contract; consent judgment against Johnmeyer for $6,390, and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather L. Bruce vs. Polk County Circuit Clerk et al; expunge records.
Carla S. Farmer vs. Misty D. Alsup et al; unlawful detainer.
Joseph M. Kolb et al vs. Bobby Burdette; unlawful detainer.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
William Brian Mandrell and Melba Mandrell.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Eric Von Freeman, Silverthorne, Colorado; speeding; $156.
Jason Trevor Frerking, Strafford; speeding; $71.
Jordan Tyler Gammill, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Dianne Rene Garcia, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Wade Good, Springfield; stealing; $100.
Larry Wayne Goodnight, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Rheaya Aneese Goodwin, Springfield; passing bad check; $25.
Thomas Anthony Gori, Olathe, Kansas; failure to display plates; $51.
Tyrone Terell Jorda Gray, Branson; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $156.
Christopher L. Greer, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Logan Larea Hallemeier, Buffalo; cut in overtaken vehicle; $81.
Laith Yousef Hamash, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Larry J. Hamby, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
James L. Harrison, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101.
James Donald Ray Hartshorn, Humansville; defective equipment; $148.
Ricky Ken Herbert, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Kohlin Ruben Hicks, Kansas City; defective equipment; $160.
Kylen Keenshawn Hicks, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Michael Glen-Robert Hicks, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Robert Charles Hiob III, Bolivar; speeding $156.
Shannon Lee Hobbs, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41.
Julia Nicole Hodge, Springfield; no insurance; $61; speeding; $71.
Joseph M. Howe, Ava; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Jason Matthew Hudspeth, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Nicholas Francis Hutchison, Forsyth; speeding; $205.
Holly Rouillard Johnson, Sarasota, Florida; speeding; $71.
Jeremy Glynn Johnson, Bolivar; passing bad check; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Parker Hazen Jones Jr., Niangua; speeding; $156.
Thaddous Rondell Jones, Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Joshua Tyler Kale, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $400.
Christopher Wayne Kays, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Daniel Ray Kochanowicz, Smithville; defective equipment; $198.
Cameron Michael Lay, Springfield; driving without a valid license and no insurance; $101; driving while revoked or suspended; $41; driving without a valid license; $41; possession of marijuana; $100.
Corina Marie Leist, Conway; no insurance; $61; speeding; $101.
Gregory Allen Lenox, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Brianna Nicole Lewis, Edwards; defective equipment; $105.
Jacob Sumner Libby, Buffalo; speeding; $205.
Benjamin Jay Lipe, Bolivar; assault; 60 days jail, credit for time served, plus court costs.
Halie Elizabeth Long, Bolivar; stealing; $25.
Christopher Dalton Lowry, Highlandville; no seat belt; $10.
Peter Bryan Lucitt, Waynesville; speeding; $205.
Daniel Pascal Lyon, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Marc Anthony Mendoza, Springfield; defective equipment; $75.
Adam Charles Miller, Bolivar; defective equipment; $160.
Chester Shawn Miller, Buffalo; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; driving without a valid license; $41.
Larry W. Miller, Independence; speeding; $71.
Michael Steven Modesitt, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Justin Forbes Moorehead, Hermitage; driving without a valid license; $61.
Javier Alejandro Moreno, Fair Grove; $100; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Ronald Wayne Morrison Jr., Galena; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Tanner Joe Morrison, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Amanda Clair Mullins, Harrison, Arkansas; speeding; $71.
Karla Mureno, Brighton; failure to secure a child; $10.
Amber Raylene Nardo, Humansville; possession of marijuana; $100.
Max Eric Nash, Stockton; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $205.
Sierra Rene Nation, Republic; defective equipment; $148.
Diego Steve Nelson, Carl Junction; defective equipment; $160.
Viorel Nicolaes, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Jeffrey T. Odom, Micanopy, Florida; speeding; $71.
Paul David O’Donnell Jr., Springfield; speeding; $156; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Tatyanna Marie Olmsted, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Calvin Louis Orr, Higginsville; speeding; $61.
Heather M. Oxendale, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, April 21
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 42
Allen M. Meyer, 26, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to wear a seat belt.
Roy E. Williams, 52, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Vincent Mansell Jr., 40, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
A 46-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Thursday, April 22
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
A 46-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license.
Tanya Little, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked or suspended.
A 58-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Candyce Montgomery, 27, of Billings was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and permitting another to operate a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Friday, April 23
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
James Appleby, 61, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Joanne Shaw, 54, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Bridget Milam, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a license.
Jeffrey Trobee, 45, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Miller, 29, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for distribution, delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, March 9
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Robertson moved to adopt a resolution to approve the Missouri 911 Service Board’s proposed project agreement with Polk County. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 156th, East 405th and East 360th roads.
Friday, March 12
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed East 390th and South 40th roads.
The 2020 financial statement, 2021 budget and 2021 CART agreements were received from Blue Mound Special Road District. The financial statement was forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, April 6
Arby’s, 1995 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Torn bag of food product in walk-in cooler, corrected on site. 2. Small refrigerated unit not holding food at proper temperature, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, April 8
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Food uncovered in walk-in freezer. 2. Evidence of pests present in facility. 3. Inside of ice machine needs cleaning; 7 non-critical; 1. Pest control devices not maintained. 2. Grease build-up around electrical breaker. 3. Walk-in freezer door left open. 4. Unable to locate thermometers in cold unit. 5. Dirty walls and floors. 6. Damaged floor tiles. 7. Dining entrance door does not close tightly, completely.
Friday, April 9
Sno-Biz, 703 E. College, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; menu missing consumer advisory; 1 non-critical; damaged floor tiles in store room.
Monday, April 12
Historic Bolivar Speedway/Speedway USA, 4829 S. 133rd Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 5 non-critical; 1. Gibson freezer not working. 2. Grill area table needs repainted, sealed or covered. 3. Light missing shield over front counter and in fry room. 4. Door missing from attic access. 5. Baby changing table in women’s restroom needs repainted, sealed or covered.
The Country Corner Store, 101 E. 1st St., Fair Play; pre-opening; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Bare wood surface next to deli case needs painted, sealed. 2. Deli area needs a sneeze guard.
Tuesday, April 13
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; damaged floor tiles in store room.
Prancing Pony, 412 Main St., Pleasant Hope; pre-opening; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food containers not labeled.
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 1 critical; evidence of pests present in facility, repeat violation; 1 non-critical; walls and floors dirty, repeat violation.
Wednesday, April 14
Sonic, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Facility dirty behind equipment and in hard to reach areas. 2. Improper use of ware washing sink.
3 G’s Frozen Custard, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer mixed too strong, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Cut Ups Bar and Grill, 1450 Mt. Gilead Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, April 16
Rocco’s Pizza, 213 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer mixed too strong, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
City of Bolivar, Fullerton Ball Fields, 1710 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Improper storage of toxic items, corrected on site. 2. Outside grill must have lid covering or needs to be completely enclosed; 2 non-critical; 1. Thermometers missing in freezer and cooler. 2. Soap and paper towels not present at hand washing sink.
Creator Delights, 1303 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; product ingredient labels/information must be provided/updated; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Wil Anderson Toler, 20, Dadeville, and Lauryn Courtney Muncy, 20, Walnut Grove.
Chance Ryan Storment, 20, Fair Play, and Emily Renea McDougal, 18, Fair Play.
Samuel Dean Baker, 19, Aldrich, and Heather Candace Huff, 19, Pittsburg.
Maximiliano Jose Sanoja Alvarez, 22, Bolivar, and Emma Kathryn Davis, 22, Blue Springs.
