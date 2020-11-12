CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Justin Winder; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Larry D. Taylor; breach of contract.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Billy Adams; breach of contract.
In re Tina Martin; change of name.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Tyler J. Hatmaker, Cross Timbers; breach of contract; consent judgment against Hatmaker for $3,712 and 18% annual interest plus court costs.
Autovest LLC, Southfield, Michigan, vs. Roger Lee Hilburn Jr., Fair Play; breach of contract; default judgment against Hilburn for $7,303 plus the statutory annual interest rate plus court costs.
Homebridge Financial Service Inc., Ewing, New Jersey, vs. Gavin W. Lawson, Ash Grove and Jessica Lawson, Ash Grove; quiet title; default judgment against defendants, on property known and numbered as 5380 Highway JJ, Walnut Grove; Judge Michael Hendrickson presiding.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Tammy Hubbard, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against Hubbard for $2,519 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Darin M Jenkins, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Jenkins for $606 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Homebridge Financial Services Inc., Ewing, New Jersey, vs. Gavin Wade Lawson, Ash Grove and Jessica Lawson, Ash Grove; quiet title; default judgment against defendants.
Christina M. Piper, Aldrich, vs. Lighthouse Christian Athletics, Springfield; small claims over $100; tried by trial, Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding, judgment against defendants for $250 plus court costs.
Michael Odell, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Odell for full order of protection.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., Columbia, vs. David Kwasi Ofori-Yeboah, Bolivar; other tort; default judgment against Ofori-Yeboah for $1,897 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Joseph Reno Devenney, Fair Play, vs. David Anthony Orrell, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Orrell for $1,200 plus court costs and possession of premises at 421 S. Main, Bolivar.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Dorothy M. Cote and Clement L. Cote.
Christina M. Moore and Daniel K. Moore.
Samantha M. Snider and Christopher J. Snider.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Hayley J. Nelson and Harold E. Nelson.
Roxanne Emerson and Robert D. Hetrick.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jaci Autumn Hebert, Springfield; speeding; $51.
Jenna Nicole Heiney, Fenton; defective equipment; $278.
Gavin R. Helmig, Rogersville; take or attempt to take waterfowl without a federal stamp; $50.
Erik Ashton Helms, Fair Play; speeding; $51.
Matthew Dillon Henricks, Humansville; defective equipment; $278.
Carolyn Rose Hermosillo, Shell Knob; no insurance; $61; speeding; $71.
Joshua K. Higgins, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Robert Charles Hiob III, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Cameron Avery Holcomb, Flemington; defective equipment; $173.
Christopher Holman, Strafford; possession over the limit of catfish; $111.
Morgan Deann Houston, Raymore; defective equipment; $173.
Matthew Charles Hudson, Fort Scott, Kansas; speeding; $51.
David Ryan Huff, Kearney; defective equipment; $278.
Barbara Leigh Ann Hulett, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Rodney Lee Inman, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $50.
Nicole Lee Josephine Jackson, Dunnegan; stealing; suspended execution of sentence, 90 days jail, two years probation.
Damantee Keith James, Des Moines, Iowa; driving without a valid license; $41.
Bailey John Jones, Bolivar; speeding; speeding; $71.
Curtis Jones, Lawrence, Kansas; failure to display lighted lamps on vehicle; $51.
Kaden S. Jones, Bolivar; hunting migratory birds without a permit; $50.
Zachary S. Jones, Clinton; take or attempt to take waterfowl without a federal stamp; $50.
Zachariaz Rae Keiser-Tofaeono, Preston; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Leland James Kropf, El Dorado Springs; no seat belt; $10.
John Bryce Krueger, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
William Edgar Kupchanko, Rockaway Beach; no seat belt; $10.
Edward Ray Lamke Jr., Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Steven Lewis Large, Overland Park, Kansas; parking in prohibited area; $173.
Jerica Lane Larison, Fair Play; failure to display plates; $51.
Jeffrey Vonn Lewis, Springfield; defective equipment; $54.
Gary Kent Locke, Rogersville; failure to display plates; $51.
Kurtis Alan Loevenstein, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Tristan Graham Londre, Trenton; speeding; $71.
Andrew Lopez, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148.
Kayla C. Loyd, Harrison, Arkansas; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Michelle Louise Lewis, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Jordyn Elaine Marquez Boyd, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Christy Lynn Martin, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Thomas E. Martin, Willard; possession of illegal crappie; $25.
Eduardo Martinez Quevedo, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Braden Scott McAllister, Ozark; defective equipment; $173.
Charles Lee McKenzie, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41; speeding; $101.
Stacy L. McMullin, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Gabrielle Linda Menard, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $173.
Civil Kadence Mettler, Bolivar; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $61.
Derek Michael Miller, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $173.
Kyle Ray Miller, Brighton; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; failure to transfer plates within 30 days; $51.
Dylan Cole MIlls, Springfield; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Mark Tilford Moore, Lee’s Summit; no insurance; $61; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Santos Gregorio Navarro Valle, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Amanda E. Neil, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; failure to secure a child; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Aryn Nicole Nelson, Clinton; speeding; $205.
Jessica Diane Nunn, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Chandra Louise Oldfield-Clark, Collins; disturbing the peace; $100.
Francis Edward O’Toole, Bucyrus, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Ronald Ray Page, Halfway; careless and imprudent driving; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jesse Allen Toombs, 21, Fair Play, and Hannah Marie Ewing, 22, Bolivar.
Kendal Lane Wright, 21, Joplin, and Samantha Elizabeth Michaelis, 22, Springfield.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Oct. 30
Anthony Young, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Myles Keyser, 34, of Gravois Mills was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
Robert Stiles, 34, of Hollister was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and violating parole.
Saturday, Oct. 31
No reports released
Sunday, Nov. 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
Nicholas Latiker, 36, of Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
Monday, Nov. 2
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Milinda High, 52, of Aldrich was arrested on suspicion of driving while license revoked/suspended.
Debbie Bray, 29, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for expired plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
April Cox, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary, violating parole and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Leigh Long, 43, was arrested on a warrant for burglary and failure to appear.
Kevin Bird, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
James Oney, 28, of Ozark was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and trespassing.
David Redfearn, 59, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating an order of protection.
William Storment, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Friday, Nov. 6
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 45
James Robertson, 43, of Higginsville was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Beau Dearman, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault and possession of a controlled substance.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Sept. 14
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Humansville Special Road District Commissioner David Sandgren visited with the commission in general discussion.
Noah Gates with Tri-State Truck Sales visited with the commissioners in general discussion.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Crites updated the Commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Bids were received for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $1.3692. Naegler Oil of Springfield bid $1.6321.
Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The August 2020 prosecuting attorney fee report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Friday, Sept. 18
Liquor licenses were issued to Basil & Bourbon and McCracken Ancestral Spirits Distillery.
Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis visited with the commission regarding a drop box for tax payments to be installed on the east side of the courthouse, so taxpayers would not have to enter the building during the COVID-19 pandemic.
