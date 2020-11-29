CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Matthew J. Stephens, born 1966, Preston; class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Kenneth Clayton Cole Jr., born 1961, Bolivar; class A felony trafficking drugs or attempt — first degree — over statutory amount, class A felony distribution of controlled substance in protected location, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance; warrant served; capias, no bond warrant; due in court Nov. 25.
Kenneth Clayton Cole Jr., born 1961, Bolivar; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Nov. 25.
Lisa Marlene Gunderson, born 1961, Bolivar; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Hunter S. Dickinson, born 2002, Norman, Oklahoma; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Billy Joe Sanders, born 1977, Goodson; class E felony assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Rayshanda Ballard, born 1994, Bolivar; class E felony assault — third degree; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Robert Leroy Ideker, born 1969, Pittsburg; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
Jamie M. Lewis, born 1980, Springfield; class D felony forgery; summons issued; due in court Dec. 16.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Felicia A. Blanchard; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Palmer; contract — other.
Michael A. Bell vs. Polk County Circuit Clerk et al; expunge records.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Charlotte Jones; breach of contract.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Victoria D. Johnson et al; landlord complaint.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. Juan J. Carmons et al.; rent and possession.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, Crestwood, vs. Mary Castlbury, Fair Grove; suit on account; default judgment against Castlbury for $629 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery, St. Louis, vs. Jordan Chainey, Willard; suit on account; default judgment against Chainey for $888 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Crestwood, vs. Jeremy Cummins, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Cummins for $2,158 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Charles Stephen Barker, Bolivar, vs. Terry Fausett, Bolivar, and Rolland Fausett, Bolivar, and John Doe, Bolivar, and Jane Doe, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $835 plus court costs and possession of premises at 4572 S. 131st Road, Bolivar.
Charles Stephen Barker, Bolivar, vs. George Louis Walker, Morrisville, and Bethany Leann Fife, Morrisville, and John Doe, Morrisville; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $1,455 plus court costs and possession of premises at 5359-A S. 147th Road, Morrisville.
Paula Chamblin vs. Coleen McNair; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Clara Sikes vs. Justin Carlson; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Emily Sikes vs. Justin Carlson; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
American Express National Bank vs. Matthew Hovey; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Tammy Payne vs. Don Hicks et al; declaratory judgment; dismissed by parties.
Karen Kennedy vs. Williams J. Roberts; other extraordinary remedy; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Landon J. Winberry; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Amanda Watters; promissory note; change of venue.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shane Waldorf; suit on account; change of venue.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Hannah Ludwig; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Kelly; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon K. Owings; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lacey N. Norton; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angel L. Townsend; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Harper; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Donnie L. Stidham vs. Bobbie S. Davison et al; miscellaneous associate civil — other; dismissed by parties.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bryan Paul Beatty and Erin D. Beatty.
John Choate and Rose M. Choate.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Rachel Amber Scheller, Fair Play; failure to stop at a stop sign; $101; no insurance; $76.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Ryan M. Elliott, Long Lane; excessive acceleration; $51.
Darril James Alsup, Brighton; no insurance; $61.
Sarah Mae Bankus, Ozark; speeding; $51.
Bradford Lynn Barnett, Everton; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Amy Nicole Bearden, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $61.
Roger T. Becker, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; driving without a valid license; $61.
Shawna R. Behn, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Nicanor Bello Ibanez, Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Francisco Javier Beltrain, Springfield; speeding; $35.
Mark Lee Bilyeu Jr., Pleasant Hope; driving while intoxicated; $300; speeding; $61.
Emily Mae Boice, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Mason Thomas Boice, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Eric Isaac Boram, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Madison Joy Bouttavong, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Cody James Bracich, West Plains; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Caleb David Briggs, Brewton, Alabama; speeding; $101.
Karrie J. Bruce, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Farah Rae Burgess, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $328.
William Dale Burk, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Carli Jaye Cable, Halfway; defective equipment; $173.
Daniel Morris Cano, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $100.
Ismail Celik, San Mateo, California; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Eastman Stuart Chase, North Bay Village, Florida; defective equipment; $173.
Luke S. Coffelt, Ozark; hunting waterfowl in closed season; $53.
Mary Catherine Cook, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Sarah Kate Corban, Licking; no seat belt; $10.
Zachary Alexander Cox, Highlandville; speeding; $71.
Michael Dale Crumly III, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Andrew David Crumpley, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100.
Alexx Rhavin James Dean, Springfield; speeding; $156; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Aleks N. Dron, Brighton; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $100; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Sue Ann Eisenbarth, Independence; speeding; $71.
Cha’Vareon La’Tea Euell, Springfield; speeding; $51.
Kyle Allan Faulkenberry, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $148.
Justin Casey Finnegan, Bolivar; operating all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $100.
Hunter D. Fjeld, Thornton, Colorado; speeding; $205.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Aaron Luke Canfield, 22, Bolivar, and Laura Catherine Manuel, 22, Bolivar.
