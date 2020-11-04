CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Josette, Inc., Bolivar, vs. Terry Blackman, Bolivar and Ginny Mae Blackman, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $5,121 and interest at the statutory rate plus court costs, and possession of premises at 604 E. Van Buren Street, Bolivar.
Bluecurrent Credit Union, Springfield, vs. Brianne Carroll, Bolivar and Anthony Moore, Halfway; promissory note; consent judgment against defendants for $7,558 and 13.24% annual interest plus court costs.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, vs. Regina G. Dameron, Humansville; breach of contract; consent judgment against Dameron for $2,273 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Barbara George, Bolivar; contract — other; consent judgment against George for $1,267 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Kimberly R. Morey, Bolivar and Christopher L. Gover, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,185 plus court costs and possession of premises at 811 South Clark, Apt. #6, Bolivar.
Danny R. McHan, Bolivar, vs. Brandie Anne Harris, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Harris for possession of premises at 1800 E. Division, Bolivar.
Great Southern Bank, Glenstone vs. James Pyle et al; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Amanda B. Bays; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Onemain Financial Group vs. Russell AKA Katie All; promissory note; dismissed by parties.
GHC vs. Melissa Summers-Worthington; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charles Phillips; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. vs. MeIissa Fish; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robyn Wilson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
NCB Management Services vs. Nicholas Smith; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
NCB Management Services vs. Melissa Townsend; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
American Tire Distribution vs. Bob Hager et al; contract — other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
James E. Cantrell vs. Jody Hendrick et al; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bank of America NA vs. Barbara Tarwater; suit on account.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Hunter Butler; promissory note.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Daquan Jackson; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Demetreius Jones; suit on account.
In re: transfer of payment rights to Peachtree LLC; contract – other
Vincent J. Patke vs. Rick Fox; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Adrienne Klotz-Floyd and Matthew Neil Floyd.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary Bounds and Jason Black.
Alven Blake and Barbara Blake.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Ryan Lee Rutledge, Aldrich; speeding; $101.
Natalie Denise Adams, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Sarah A. Anderson, Glendale, Arizona; speeding; $71.
Steven Scott Arfin, Joplin; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; possession of marijuana; $100; driving without a valid license; $41.
Billi Jo Askew, Morrisville; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Kainen Avery Baker, Wheatland; defective equipment; $328.
Ryan Wesley Barker, Republic; speeding; $101.
Elijah William Bartgis, Bolivar; fishing without a permit; $50.
Hallie Autumn Bender, Kansas City; speeding; $205.
Gayle L. Benitez, Branson; no seat belt; $10.
Kylie Belle Boswell, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Garrett Hum Boyum, Minnetonka, Minnesota; speeding; $156.
Angela Marie Browning, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Karrie Jane Bruce, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Michael W. Buckmaster, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $53; insufficient flotation devices; $25.
Larry Allen Burnett, Hutchinson, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Brandon Lee Butler, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
James Rober Cabrini IV, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
Terry James Calhoun, Springfield; defective equipment; $123.
Christopher R. Campbell, Morrisville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Miles Campbell Carter; Kansas City; speeding; $101.
Rex Allen Carter, Bolivar; trespassing — 2nd degree; $100.
Nicolae Cernei, Nixa; defective equipment; $328.
Yanexis Bryseidy Chen Garcia, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Gabriel Choate, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; $41.
Lucas M. Clark, Trenton; insufficient flotation devices; $25.
Wyatt Wayne Collett Cosner, Butler; no seat belt; $10.
Randall Dwight Culbertson, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Tonya Latasha Curtis, Odessa; speeding; $71.
Dallas Dewayne Dale-Goche, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Josephine Cait Davis, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Jeremy Glenn Dixon, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Adam James Dorland, Ozark; defective equipment; $21.
Tina Drugsvold, Neosho; no seat belt; $10.
Richard Wayne Dubose, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Makenzi L. Duque, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Lior Eini, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Rick Finnegan, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Tricia Lynn Fordyce, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $173.
