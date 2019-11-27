CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Alfred Donnie Neal, Bolivar, vs. Correction Services, Springfield; SATOP review; tried by court; judgment for Neal, SATOP requirements waived.
Bell Management Inc., Joplin, vs. Jacky T. Hardman, Humansville; rent and possession; default judgment against Hardman for $1600 plus court costs and possession of premises located at 300 S. Bolivar Road, Apt. C2, Humansville.
Tower Loan of Missouri Inc. DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Kayla McClanahan, Morrisville; promissory note; default judgment against McClanahan for $2,269 and 55.94% annual interest plus court costs.
Junior L. Highfill, Pleasant Hope, vs. Kevin Meyers, Pleasant Hope; rent and possession; default judgment against Meyers for $793 plus court costs and possession of premises located at 5523 Hwy AB, Pleasant Hope.
Frank Jacinto Jr., Kirbyville; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Jacinto for full order of protection.
Anita Lynn vs. S Line Transportation LLC Et Al; property damage; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Cach LLC vs. Keri Slomick; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Regina Gilmore; promissory note; dismissed by parties.
Bank of America NA vs. Miriam F. Maze; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Adrianne K. Clarkson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Terri L. League; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Robert Muse; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Michael L. Small; contract-other; dismissed by parties.
1st Financial Bank USA vs. Shanay Harvey; contract-other; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Tommy S. Davis Et Al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kody Allen Johnson, born 1991, Billings; class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Pamela Anderson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Russell Roberts; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Thressa A. Kee; suit on account.
Timothy B. Walker vs. Director of Revenue; DL revoc Rvw. 302 311 RSMo.
Discover Bank vs. Dorothy Beesley; contract — other.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Johney R. La Botte; breach of contract.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Scotty L. Palmer; breach of contract.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Reagan Duncan; breach of contract.
Tracy R. Henning vs. Director of Revenue; misc. associate civil — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Samantha Lee and Derek Lee.
Jared N. Fox and Heidi J. Hinton-Fox.
Edward J. Mazola and Cindy J. Mazola.
Randal G. King and Peggy J. King.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Emily Christine Sapp and Kevin J. Sapp.
Casey J. White and Jessie Mae White.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Reyna M. Allman, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $50 plus court costs.
Jacob Alvin Applegate, Fordland; delivering items to a prisoner which they are prohibited from receiving; execution of sentence suspended; 30 days jail and one year probation.
Justin B. Breedlove, Mt. View, Arkansas; fishing without the proper permit; $53 plus court costs.
Aaron Mathew Broadbent, Stockton; disturbing the peace; execution of sentence suspended, $500 and two days jail, six months probation.
Joshua Eugene Bybee, Clinton; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Austin Albiero Chavarro, Buffalo; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Damon Andrew Cunningham, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Daqu’an Cornell Davis Jr., Bolivar; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Samantha Jo Harness, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Daric Blaine Evans, Willard; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Kenaya Jene Fewell, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Abram M. Gonzalez, Kansas City; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Johnny William Graham, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Trista Marie Hatfield, Independence; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
James T. Helms, Osceola; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Lora Ellen Hendrick, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Julie Anne Jenson, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cordel Paul Johnson, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Leonard Kumpik, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Sheila Jayne Langdon, Shelbina; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Paige Alexandria Lawson, Strafford; failure to display plates; $50 plus court costs.
Nathaniel Keaton Marsh, El Dorado Springs; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Joseph Michael McPherson, Wheatland; driving without a valid license; $50 plus court costs.
Andrew L. Miller, Arma, Kansas; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Shaun Moberg, Springfield; failure to maintain plates on vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Joseph Dale Moore III, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Lacey Charlene Peterson, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Lisa Ann Phillips, Springfield; speeding; $47 plus court costs.
Zachary Bryant Pickett, Fordland; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Gabriel Sami Polocoser, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cassandra Danielle Porterfield, Fair Play; failure to maintain vehicle plates; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Ashanti Jordan Price, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Rick A. Rawlings, Mesa, Arizona; no seat belt; $10.
Jordan Sylvester Riehm, Bolivar; property damage; execution of sentence suspended, 30 days jail and two years probation.
Brandon Lee Roberts, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, on year probation plus court costs.
Jeana Ruthann Scott, Raymore; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Michael J. Shirley, Springfield; no insurance; $10; driving without a valid license; $50; driving without a valid license; $10; no insurance; $10; failure to display plates; $10.
Roblero Sixto Soto, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Ransom Sloan Spicher, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Blythe Ann Standord, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Tasha Lasha Staten, Branson; no seat belt; $10.
Kaycee Dawn Stephenson, Golden City; identity theft; ten days jail; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; failure to drive on right half of road; $21; no seat belt; $10.
James Melvin Suiter, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence; two years probation plus court costs.
Noelle C. Vampola, Lincoln, Nebraska; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Dorrene Clista Votaw, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Crissie Anne Williamson, Fair Play; driving without a valid license; $10; driving without a valid license; $10.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Nov. 18
Walmart, 2451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine, 1 critical; Chemicals stored above groceries; 1 non-critical; Personal items not stored in designated area away from food and food contact items (all violations corrected on site).
Silo Ridge, 4551 Fairway Drive, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Hood over cooking area dirty.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Mom's Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Hood and hood lights dripping grease. 2. Sanitizer mixed too strong. 3. Medication stored over food contact items; 2 non-critical; 1. Dirty utensils stored in handwashing sink. 2. Food item not properly resealed after opening (all violations corrected on site).
Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Food item held at improper temperature on serving line (corrected on site); 0 non-critical.
Master Wong’s, 1003 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Soda nozzles dirty. Repeat violation; 1 non-critical; Facility dirty in hard to reach areas.
Friday, Nov. 22
Bolivar Primary School, 706 N Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer in dining area weak. 2. Evidence of pests in lower store room (corrected on site); 2 non-critical; 1. Food item opened and not properly resealed(corrected on site). 2. Food container in upper storeroom has cracked lid.
Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizer in dining area and kitchen not mixed to proper strength (corrected on site) 0 non-critical.
Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Evidence of pests in dishwashing area. 2. No soap provided at hand washing sink in a la carte area (corrected on site). 1 non-critical; Personal item stored on food contact surface (corrected on site).
Domino's, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Soda nozzles dirty. 2. Hand sink plumbing leaking. 3. Dirty in hard to reach areas. 4. 3-vat sink faucet leaking; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Robert Orlin Reynolds, 79, Humansville, and Millie West Garrison, 78, Bolivar.
Charles Joseph Butler, 18, Bolivar, and Katelyn Sue Hontz, 19, Bolivar.
