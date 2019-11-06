CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Matthew James Graham, born 1980, Buffalo; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; warrant served; $10,000 bond; due in court Nov. 6.
Jamie Lynn Shay, born 1972, Nixa; class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Tina Marie May, born 1963, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Nickey Marie Wiedmaier, born 1989, Urbana; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Rhiannon Jean Rymer, born 1990, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Rikki Nichole Pugh, born 1990, Kansas City, Kansas; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Michael Ray Pendergrass, born 1979, Buffalo; class E felony DWI — persistent; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Jo A. Mitchell; contract — other.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Helen R. Hall; breach of contract.
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Jimmy Forbach; breach of contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dakota Sharff; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Ronaldo R. Spradling; contract — other.
Bobby R. Brown vs. Amanda M. Watts; motion to modify.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Tommy S. Davis et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Randell W. Bodenhamer and Cynthia Annette Bodenhamer.
Carl R. Cossins Jr. and Shelly D. Cossins.
Hannah Nicole Dotson and Daniel Wade Dotson.
Amanda B. Kennedy and Michael Alan Kennedy.
The following couple has filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cynthia D. Hood and Terry G. Hood.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Adam Keith Bettes, Fordland; no seat belt; $10.
Summer Dawn Blakeley, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Edward Lee Bluebaum, Houston; defective equipment; $203 plus court costs.
Christie Leigh Browne, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Kaja Maria Burgess, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jeffrey Lee Coop, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; displayed plates of another person; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Brian Franklin Ellis, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Kayne A. Foster, Brookline Station; disturbing the peace; $100 plus court costs; defective equipment; $156 plus court costs.
Nicholas Andrew Fuller, Carl Junction; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kelly Nicole Glueck, St. Louis; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
William Hartsell, Halfway; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Sydney Elizabeth Hendrick, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Ariel Marie Hill, Bolivar; failure to drive on right side of roadway; $10 plus court costs; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Barbara Leigh Ann Hulett, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Muhammad Imran, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Marvin Pierre Jones, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Michael Rea Jones, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Travis Wayne Karnes, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Ricky James Kelley, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Brian Kim, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Terri Vanessa Kirksey, Fair Play; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Natasha Nicole Miller, Bolivar; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Kimberly Kay Odell, Independence; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Tina Marie Oldenburg, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Billy Joe Painter, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kaddin Allen Victor Phippen, Clever; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Patrick Logan Pulse, Independence; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
River Sage Ratcliff, Kansas City; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Tristan Aubrey Lynn Reed, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Levi Jeffrey Richards, Weaubleau; defective equipment: $54 plus court costs.
Brandon Lee Roberts, Bolivar; following too closely; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Jason Rogers, Pleasant Hope; disturbing the peace; $100 plus court costs.
Mackenzie Lynn Roth, Bloomsdale; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Anthony James Rousey, Strafford; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Ricky Scott Salyer, Knob Noster; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Alexiss Lorae Schneider, Springfield; defective equipment; $123 plus court costs.
Tyler Ray Schoen, Halfway; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Janet Lynn Sheffield, Aldrich; following too closely; $51 plus court costs.
Tara Marie Simmons, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Nicholas Joseph Striegel, Bolivar; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kelsea Marie Taylor, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Dalarian Demarcus Wade, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
William Glenn Wagberg, West Plains; no seat belt; $10.
Zhusuodi Wang, Springfield; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
S&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, Bolivar, vs. Chance Fuqua, Bolivar and Carly Baumgartner, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,432 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises located at 216 W. Auburn-A, Bolivar.
Dwight Brown, Bolivar, vs. Bradley Rinehart, Humansville and Crystal Heuser, Humansville; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against defendants for $1,390 plus court costs.
Autovest LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, vs. Frank Jacinto Jr., Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Jacinto for $6,598 plus court costs.
DD Properties & Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Kevin T. McMillan, Bolivar and Brandi Lee Hatcher, Bolivar and Kali Skye Thurman, Bolivar; rent and possession; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Carrie Miranda Schenk, Brighton; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Schenk for full order of protection.
Paul M. Schenk, Brighton; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Schenk for full order of protection.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Reed Steiner, Bolivar; contract-other; consent judgment against Steiner for $2,494 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Caran E. Stockton, Everton and Carlene B. Sexton, Everton; breach of contract; tried by court, judgment entered against defendants for $1,427 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Nora L. Townsend, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Townsend for $662 plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Michael D. Vance, Aldrich; contract-other; default judgment against Vance for $9,364 plus court costs.
Timothy Ray Poindexter, Bolivar, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; limited driving privileges; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Delbert L. Parker vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; administrative review; dismissed by parties.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Monte D. Gann; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Synchrony Bank vs. Noreen Sicard; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Austin Fletcher; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Kevin Valentine; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LL vs. Penny Gannaway; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Ashley Bundy et al vs. Cale Nolan; small claims; dismissed by parties.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 47
• Melissa Eakins, 41, was arrested on a warrant for assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, property damage and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 38-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/Rt. NN for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 244th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 32 for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 95th Road for a burglary not in progress.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 310th Road for a wrong way driver.
Friday, Nov. 1
• A 23-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Zachary Whiteley, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Nichcole Holt, 36, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and stealing.
• A 58-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas Phillips Jr., 40, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for distributing/manufacturing controlled substance, violating parole, possession of controlled substance, stealing/receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• Tory Vincent, 23, of Urbana was arrested on a warrant for burglary, delivering controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Mikaila Koch, 18, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for homicide negligence manslaughter vehicle involving manslaughter.
• A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.
• Lawrence Flower, 56, was arrested on a warrant for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Brandon, 37, of Bolivar was arrested for delivering controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to pay child support and property damage.
• Joseph McPherson, 27, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Sunday, Nov. 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 51
• Danse Nelson, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.
• William Wires, 33, was arrested on a warrant for assault, disarming a peace officer and resisting arrest.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 40th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Johnson Street for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to South Bolivar Road for an intoxicated driver.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of North Walnut Street for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 567th Road for a dispute in progress.
Monday, Nov. 4
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 49
• A 48-year-old Springfield woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, property damage and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 30-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 30-year-old Fair Play woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jamie Shay, 47, of Nixa was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Chelsea Ramon, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Julie Edmondson, 54, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/East 370th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Farm Road 2 for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street for a threat.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit submittal. Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The 2019 inspection of county owned land and buildings and the county clerk record of annual inspection and inventory were presented to the commission by county clerk Melinda Robertson for review.
• A wire transfer of $134,712.92 for the law enforcement sales tax fund was received.
• A wire transfer of $134,713.00 for the capital improvement road and bridge fund was received.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 412th, South 77th and East 420th roads.
Friday, Oct. 18
• Mayor Chris Warwick and Gail Noggle with the city of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Hancock and Legan viewed East 330th and East 318th roads.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Oct. 28
Design 4 Healing, 451 B S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Food items in freezer not properly labeled (corrected on site).
May's Station, 1301 N. Oakland, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution (corrected on site).
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Cayman's House of Hope, 311 N. Poplar St, Fair Play; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violations corrected from previous inspection.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Todd Anthony Miller Jr., 24, Bolivar, and Kasey Jo Greer, 26, Bolivar.
John Wyatt Vest, 48, Bolivar, and Kimberly Kay Watson, 50, Bolivar.
Aaron Nelson Wright, 50, Norfolk, Nebraska, and Kathrina Leann Sater, 48, Morrisville.
Darian Blake Potts, 25, Bolivar, and Paige Mackenzie Warren, 26, Bolivar.
