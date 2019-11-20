CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Belinda Gay Henson, Aldrich, vs. Michael Paul Zapatka, Springfield and John Doe, no address and Jane Doe, no address; quiet title; default judgment against defendants, other final disposition.
Brenda Jean Williams, Halfway, vs. Danielle Gurlen, Fair Play and Kevin Calway, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against defendants for possession of property at 209 N. Elm, Fair Play.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Martin A. Hosiner; contract-other; dismissed by parties.
Citibank N.A. vs Eric A. Marbut; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Pamela D. Rice; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashely Eagan; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Lance W. Roweton vs. Nicholas Latiker; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Aaron M. Chavez vs. Shadera Kellog; motion to modify.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Steven McCoy; suit on account.
Newk’s Properties LLC vs. John Attebury et al; rent and possession.
Citibank N.A. vs. Aaron G. Clark; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Pam L. Hutsell; contract — other.
William Miller vs. McDonalds of Republic, Inc; personal injury — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jaime Sprague and Eddie Sprague.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lance W. Roweton and Gwendolyn R. Roweton.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jonathon Jackson Baker, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Patricia Louise Barnoski, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Lucas Earl Barton, Polk; no seat belt; $10.
Michael David Beamen, Nixa; speeding; $150.
William Leo Brassfield, Springfield; no insurance; $50 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $200; possession of plates belonging to another person; $50 plus court costs.
Lynda Lori Bray, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Gary A. Chastain, Crane; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Jennifer Chavez, Belton; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Christian Daniel Choate, Brighton; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jennifer Lynn Crisp, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Thomas Johnathan Crossland, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Billy Gene Dearman III, Morrisville; driving without a valid license; $51 plus court costs.
Brian Wayne Deckard, Branson; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Julio Vazquez Echevarria, Fair Play; defective equipment; $73 plus court costs.
Grace Olivia Faulkner, Lake Ozark; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Barbara Ann Ferrell, Buffalo; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Eleasah Jean Foster, Bolivar; failure to drive in right lane of highway; $61 plus court costs.
Yusuf Musalmhakim Freeman, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Aubrey Alexis Gardner, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Angela Dawn Garrison, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Stephen Bryan Gauntt, Flemington; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Deborah Dawn Gilbert, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Benjamin David Godsey, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Paul Duane Gordon, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $10; no insurance; $10; driving without a valid license; $10; resisting arrest; 10 days jail.
Amanda Michelle Grennier, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Timothy Marc Henry, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51.
Phillip W. Hubbard, Humansville; defective equipment; $128.
Samantha Lee Hudson, Humansville; no insurance; $51 plus court costs.
Orlando Treymayne Jordan, Raytown; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Harlee Elizabeth Kelley, Greenwood; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Mikle David Kelly, Halfway; defective equipment; $88 plus court costs.
James Michael Kinner, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Melisa Lantz, Morrisville; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Michael W. Medley, Goodson; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Ricky Eugene Merritt, Highlandville; failure to register vehicle; $20.
Roy Dean Miller, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Ronnie Gene Munder, Morrisville; driving a vehicle without a title; $50.
David Anthony Orrell, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Aaron Perez De La Cruz, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Ioan Pernes, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Daniel Dewayne Pinkman, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Lauren Marie Powell, Smithville; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
McKinley V. Raby, Onia, Arkansas; fishing on resident permit while not being a legal resident; $53 plus court costs.
Sarah Elizabeth Randles, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Richard Gene Rickman, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Pamela Antoinette Sanders, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Sharon Mae Shaw, Humansville; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Kaylee Nichole Stafford, Springfield; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51 plus court costs.
Gregory A. Towne, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; seat belt; $10.
Kimberly D. Trammell, Spring Hill, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Rose K. Weber, Springfield; no insurance; $78 plus court costs.
Casey Joe White, Morrisville; stealing; $150.
Jazzymen Loraine Williams, Springfield; no insurance; $50; stopped when unsafe; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jordan Shae Yannon, Nixa; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
POLICE REPORT
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• No reports provided.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• No reports provided.
Friday, Sept. 27
• A stolen vehicle was reported on West Pine Street.
• A burglary was reported on South Springfield Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of West Broadway Street. A 27-year-old woman was arrested.
• A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of creating a noise disturbance on South Lillian Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• A burglary not in progress was reported in the 200 block of South Lillian Place.
Sunday, Sept. 29
• No reports provided.
Monday, Sept. 30
• Domestic assault was reported in the 2000 block of South Morrisville Road.
• Past property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Broadway Street.
• Dana O. Woods, 51, was arrested on a warrant on West Broadway Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of East Division Street.
• John Robert Goff, 31, was arrested on a warrant near Missouri Avenue and Buffalo Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of South Orchard Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West South Street.
• Harassment was reported near the 400 block of West Maple Street.
• Officers responded to the 400 block of Hartford Avenue to assist another agency.
• Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Lillian Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of East Laverne Street.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Drake Street.
• A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near East Jefferson Street and South Benton Avenue.
• A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Theft was reported on West Walnut Street.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• A suicidal person was reported in the 800 block of East Maupin Street. A man was transported for a medical evaluation and a report of domestic assault was taken.
• A past theft was taken in the 600 block of North Park Place.
• Officers responded to the 200 block of North Boston Place for a report of a cardiac arrest. A woman was found deceased of natural causes.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• A past assault was reported in the 700 block of East Buffalo Road. A 19-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of physical assault.
Monday, Oct. 7
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West South Street. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathon J. Baker, 19, was arrested on a warrant near South Springfield Avenue and Aldrich Road.
• A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia near Mo. 13 and Mo. 32.
• An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana near Mo. 13 and Mo. 32.
• A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of delivery of controlled substance near Mo. 13 and Mo. 32.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• A verbal domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of East Locust Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• Theft was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
• An assault in the 1000 block of East Locust Street was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
• Theft was reported near the 800 block of West Broadway Street.
• Indecent exposure was reported in the 700 block of North Water Avenue.
• Jaymee Cisneros, 34, was arrested on a warrant on North Oakland Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
• Burglary was reported in the 100 block of East Freeman Street.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Springfield Avenue.
• Officers responded to North Briarwood Drive for a suicidal person.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of West College Street.
• Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Chestnut Street.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
• Assault was reported in the 1400 block of East Mt. Gilead Road.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Martin Street.
• Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Boston Avenue.
• Lacrista Belle Todd, 21, was arrested on a warrant near East College Street and South Springfield Avenue.
• A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of physical assault on East Mt. Gilead Road.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on East Broadway Street.
• A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
• Jacob Dean Roby, 31, was arrested on a warrant on West Broadway Street.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Nov. 14
• Jordan Reeves,19, of Brighton was arrested on a writ.
• Charles Pierce, 40, of Truesdale was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to pay child support.
• Tanya Toppin, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Joseph Moore III, 28, was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Paul Ross, 54, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possessing stolen property and a seat belt violation.
Friday, Nov. 15
• A 41-year-old Halfway woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Skyler Fishburn, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Jason Parsons, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating order of protection.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• No reports provided.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 51
• A 22-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• John Taylor, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Claude Jarnagin, 51, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, no insurance and possession of controlled substance.
• Edith Wold, 50, was arrested on a warrant for violating parole and possession of controlled substance.
• Erin McCrackern, 31, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 215/Mo. 13 for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 505th Road for stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of North Market Avenue for child custody.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Murray Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 102nd Road for a domestic verbal.
Monday, Nov. 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Alexander Gomes-Broyles, 17, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• James Oney, 27, of Sparta was arrested on a warrant for no insurance and possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Young, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Jason Roberts, 42, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Daniel Severance, 28, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Tonee Morris, 27, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of controlled substance.
• Jerry Lee, 59, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Damon Cunningham, 18, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, possession of marijuana and tab not property affixed/displayed.
• A 27-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape.
• A 46-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Robert Satornino, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. AB for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Rt. F/East 530th Road for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South Copeland Street for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block South Hancock Street for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 230th Road for a sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.