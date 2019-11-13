CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Onemain Financial Services Inc., Evansville, Indiana, vs. William Guyette Orman, Bolivar; promissory note; consent judgment against Orman for $3,862 plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. John Redford, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Redford for $1,811 plus court costs.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Brian P. Wilson, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Wilson for $1,109 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Daniel Joseph Horch, Branson; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Horch for full order of protection.
Kenneth Alan Robison Sr., Buffalo; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Robison for full order of protection.
Lewalta D. Myer-Stump, Walnut Grove; change of name; judgment for name change.
Lynda Franco vs. Kevin Hopkins; personal injury; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Bill Roberts Chevrolet vs. Jason E. Hollenbeck; small claims; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Pamela D. Rice; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Bank of America N.A. vs Charles V. Siler; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Meek Lumber Yard, LLC vs Ricky J. Gooding et al; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Tracy Enyart vs. David J. Ainsworth et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Summers/Superior Products and Weldi V. Travis Huff; misc. associate civil — other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Angela Armfield and Larry Armfield.
Jason Jay Hull and Krystyn N. Hull.
Rhonda K. Armstrong and Shawn D. Armstrong.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
William Lewis Alexander, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Bryan Lee Becker, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to yield right of way; $61 plus court costs.
Tyler Jordan Boehm, Kansas City; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Lisa L. Bowling, Brookline Station; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jeremiah Carter, Morrisville; possession of illegal catfish; $53 plus court costs.
Debra K. Colvard, Walnut Grove; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Amy Crites, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Stephanie Michelle Dale-Snowden, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin S. Day, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Derek Paul Evans, Topeka, Kansas; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Rolland Fausett, Bolivar; failure to drive on right lane of highway; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Thomas Fergason, Camden Point; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Melville Asher Gould IV, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Justin Colt Gray, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $100.
Andrea Lee Hobley, Kansas City; following too closely; $61 plus court costs.
Abraham Jacob Hostetler, Halfway; speeding; $71.
Jacob Charles Will Houchin, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Chris Lee Jones, St. Louis; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Kyle Lee Keith, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin Michael Kelly, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Austin Lee Kinslow, Urbana; no seat belt; $10.
Skylar Austin Kobe, Nixa; following too closely; $61.
Cynthia Doris Liggett, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kyle Edward Lightfoot, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Freddy A. Liles, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Ryan Lee McDonald, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Colton A. Mead, Nixa; fishing without a permit; $25 plus court costs.
Waylon Allen Mitchell, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Tyler Michael Morris, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123 plus court costs.
Brandy Michelle Payne, Erir, Colorado; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Max E. Pitner, Bolivar; driving the wrong direction on a highway; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Shaun Pratt, Humansville; driving without a valid license; $81; failure to display plates; $51.
Levi Jeffrey Richards, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Lee Roberts, Bolivar; failure to stop at stop sign; $61 plus court costs.
Calvin Michael Rose, Moberly; no insurance; $61; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Riley Allen Sales, Camdenton; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Daryin Noah Sharp, Bolivar; disturbing the peace; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation.
Christopher Harley Lee Tharp, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Catherine Emily Todd, Park Hills; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Cindy Christine Travis, Walnut Grove; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Diana Kay Vote, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Kurt Vote, Bolivar; no insurance; $61.
Ashley Nicole Williams, Kansas City; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Richard Ray Wrinkle, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Andrea Lorraine Zumwalt, Long Lane; defective equipment; $65 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• Rolland Fausett, 17, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to secure child and driving in the wrong lane.
• A 60-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald Ideker, 36, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and speeding.
• Shelby Martin, 28, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Keith Webb, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Kimberly Walker, 50, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another and possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Cowden, 44, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Toby Holland Jr., 19, was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 325th Road for an alarm.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of South Springfield Avenue for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East Aldrich Road for a missing person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. J for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 123 for a 911 hang up.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Shane Stone, 23, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
• Matthew Brim, 38, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Breanna Blacksher, 31, of Walnut Grove was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• Angela Duncan, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Wesley Martin, 24, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Antayia Foxx, 20, of Independence was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• A 29-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Keith, 27, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for damage to jail/jail property, attempted escape, possession of controlled substance and willful/know with intent to defraud violate credit user protection law.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• William Brassfield, 30, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for displaying/possessing plates of another, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, violating parole and possession of paraphernalia.
• Erin Jungo, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for no lights on when wipers were in use.
• A 34-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• A 48-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
• A 41-year-old Halfway woman was arrested on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• A 19-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/East 425th Road for a slide off.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/Rt. A for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. P for a well-being check.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Oct. 28
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 103rd, East 552nd and South 244th roads. Hancock and Legan viewed East 318th, East 330th and East 340th roads.
• An award letter was presented to accept the bid from Viebrock Sales and Service for I-beam bridge package for the bridge on South 60 Road. The project totals $ 85,626.08, including $41,167.98 for the bridge package, $19,121.25 for the guardrail and $25,336.85 for reinforcing steel.
• Legan made a motion to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 318 Road.
• Ken Stephens and Kimberlee Nevins with Employee Benefit Design met with the commission regarding health and medical insurance renewal rates.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Nov. 4
Sonic, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Uncovered food stored in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. 2. Mold growth inside ice machine. 1 non-critical; Cook not wearing hair restraint (corrected on site).
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Abundant Life Fuel Bar, 121 B S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Unlabeled spray bottle (corrected on site). 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Home Court Advantage 1, 1211 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 2, 1205 E. 418, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 3, 1205 E. 418, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Unlabeled spray bottle (corrected on site); 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 4, 4702 S. 92, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 5, 972 E 433, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage 6, 3891 Hwy 83, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Stove dirty. 2. Dishes stored on cloth towels.
Friday, Nov. 8
Basil and Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Christopher Jesselee Dickens, 30, Stockton, and Chelsie Nichole Hudson, 31, Stockton.
Kristopher Michael Wilson, 27, Halfway, and Alaina Michelle Johnson, 26, Halfway.
Matthew Benjamin Roberts, 28, Bolivar, and Ashton Nichole Daniels, 25, Bolivar.
Pasquinel Ludovicus Marien, 36, Bolivar, and Deneen Ann Riff, 55, Bolivar.
Nathan Wesley Hoffer, 58, Bolivar, and Rachel Krista Cisco, 38, Bolivar.
