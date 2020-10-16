CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James B. Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class D felony burglary — second degree, class E felony property damage — first degree; warrant issued; $40,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Christina Bolen, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Bolen for $1,650 plus court costs.
World Acceptance Corporation, St. Louis, vs. Jeremiah Carter, Morrisville; breach of contract; default judgment against Carter for $4,953 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Tim Glendenning, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against Glendenning for $2,773 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha Arbor St., Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Martin A. Hosiner, Halfway, contract — other; consent judgment against Hosiner for $29,692.
Lance M Cartwright, Gravois Mills, vs. RH Jarman Trucking LLC et al, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $2500 and possession of premises at 1317E. 470th Road, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Lisa Shipley vs. Easy Living, Inc.; personal injury — malpractice; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Paula S. Foster vs. Zachary T. Payne; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Lori Irek vs. Alyssa Hawkins; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Nicole McCulloch vs. Priority Propane LLC et al; employment discrimination; dismissed by parties.
Jodie Powell et al vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Stephen M. Reed vs. State of Missouri; motn, rules; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Connie Presley et al vs. Christopher Lizotte; other tort; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Brook August; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Donald Bantle; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Douglas Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Thomas A. Cantrell; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Dorothy S. Mundy; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Pamela Anderson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Michael Costello; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jennifer Land; suit on account; dismiss by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kimberly M. Carver; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara Gorski; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Jennifer R. Payne; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tabitha Summers; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica Johnson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon Payne; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheila Chaney; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Elijah R. Gilden et al vs. Marsha Grisham et al; small claims over $100; dismissed by parties.
Cherrelle Hitchcock et al vs. Randy Moore; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Stephanie Dillon; breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Samantha Gembola; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Brandon S. Beckley; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sarah C. Noel and Ruie C. Noel.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lisa J. Johnson and Johny Harold Johnson.
Nicole Elaine Holley and Leslie Dean Holley Jr.
Misty Haight and Jeremy W. Haight.
Thomas J. Ferwalt and Andrea Ferwalt.
Erica J. Decocq and Eric L. Decocq.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Nichole Knerr, no address; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Johnathan D. McCroskey, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $75.
John Clinton Anderson, Kirbyville; failure to display plates; $51.
Julia Brooke Arthur, Strafford; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Tammy Jean Atteberry, Buffalo; defective equipment; $54.
Carrie Oleta Bays, Deepwater; speeding; $71.
Joseph Francis Bentler, Stacy, Minnesota; defective equipment; $278.
Rebecca G. Bently, Springfield; operating an all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $53.
Danielle Anne Beyer, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Matthew Ray Branstetter, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173.
Justin L. Brown, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Eric Ryan Bryson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Cody John Carlson, Noel; defective equipment; $328.
Leigh Ann Carr, Shawnee, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Nelson Eddy Colvin, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Cherish Spring Couch, Garden City; failure to display plates on vehicle; $51.
Joshua Guy Nevelson Des Prez, Denver, Colorado; defective equipment; $328.
Colby Wayne Durst, Fair Play; defective equipment; $148.
Kenneth Eugene East, Stockton; failure to sufficiently secure vehicle load; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
Wesley M Easum, Overland Park, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area.
Isaac David Ellegaard, Springfield; failure to maintain plates.
Miranda Lin Fleetwood, Conception Junction; failure to drive within right lane of highway.
Dennis R. Gaddy, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Heather Colleen Gaddy, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Cody Andrew Gardner, Nixa; defective equipment; $328.
Richard Gerald Garner Jr., Branson; speeding; $156.
Christopher Jonathan Goulardt, El Dorado Springs, failure to display plates; $51.
Sophia L. Hallett, La Vista, Nebraska; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Lee Haubert, Willard; defective equipment; $148.
Dante Glenn Heinleinn, Enid, Oklahoma; speeding; $101.
Garret Lane Hoelscher, Humansville; defective equipment; $173.
Quenton Alexander Hoffman, Bolivar; speeding; $61.
Brady Lee House, Nixa; defective equipment; $173.
Mohammad Afsar Jaleel, Nixa; speeding; $156.
Avonlea Mariah Jarrett, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $71.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Brandon Sorrel Sr., 46, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Petty, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
Nickey Wiedmaier, 31, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
A 39-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Andrew Holeman, 24, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and unlawful use of a weapon.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
A 41-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while license revoked or suspended.
Tyler Giese, 20, was arrested on a warrant for assault, resisting arrest, stealing and possession of paraphernalia.
Shawn Freeman, 28, was arrested on a warrant for stealing and stealing leased or rented property.
A 42-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, Sept. 25
Lisa Fain, 38, of Blue Eye was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Brittney Oliver, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Johnny Davis, 52, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment and possession of a controlled substance.
A 42-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 46
A 38-year-old Raytown man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Israel Brown, 38, of Exeter was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
David Orrell, 34, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, stalking and violating an order of protection.
Jimmy Hartley Jr., 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, violating parole and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Sept. 27
No reports released.
Monday, Sept. 28
No reports released.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
No reports released.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
David Visconte with Aramark Uniforms met with the commissioners regarding a contract for uniform service for road and bridge department employees.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Legan and Hancock viewed East 420th, South 85th and East 425th roads.
Paula Shephard met with the commission regarding CARES Act funds. The following applications have been reviewed for accuracy and revisions, if necessary.
Funds will be disbursed as soon as a notice of decision has been approved and an original copy is presented to the commission.
Bolivar R-1 School applied for $559,703.71. Legan moved to approve $487,700.65. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
The July 2020 collector’s monthly turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
A liquor license was issued to C-Store in Bolivar.
Annual auctioneer licenses were issued to Judd Grafe, Paul McCarlan and John Shultz with Grafe Auction Co.
Friday, Aug. 14
Hancock and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 156th, South 160th, South 162nd, East 345th, South 150th and East 420th roads.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dalton Lee Beaman, 21, Buffalo, and Breanna Lanel Dawn Thomas, 21, Humansville.
Corey Scott Davis, 27, Fair Play, and Brooke Erin Robinson, 31, Fair Play.
John Travis Gifford, 28, Pleasant Hope, and Dana Elise Roberson, 27, Pleasant Hope.
Denver Payne McGinnis, 26, Bolivar, and Cheyanne Rene Wheeler, 23, Bolivar.
Justin Paul Turner, 27, Morrisville, and Katie Anne McCurry, 29, Morrisville.
David Lee Powell, 52, Bolivar, and Peggy Colleen Ballinger, 50, Bolivar.
Dallas Payne Wicklund, 27, Dunnegan, and Samantha Nicole Scott, 25, Dunnegan.
Jared Franklin Kite, 26, Halfway, and Ashley Renea Spear, 22, Goodson.
