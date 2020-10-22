CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Donald Duane Martin, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking: consent judgment against Martin for full order of protection.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Mark McDonald, Fair Play; suit on account; default judgment against McDonald for $1,352 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Cody Allen Revels, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Revels for full order of protection.
Lance M. Cartwright, Gravois Mills, vs. RH Jarman Trucking LLC et al; rent and possession; judgment against defendants for $2,500 and possession of premises located at 1317 E. 470 Road, Bolivar, plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Autovest LLC vs. Travis J. Fuqua; breach of contract.
Title Loan Co. vs. C’Tara C. Mattox; breach of contract.
Discover Bank vs. Rachel Novak; breach of contract.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lydia Joy Douglas and Chad Gregory Douglas.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Samantha Lee and Derek Lee.
Dylan Hughes and Lindsey Owensby.
Erika L. Pettiecord and Nathan R. Pettiecord.
Amber K. Robbins and Justin L. Robbins.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Charles Lee Johnston, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Brenda Marie Jones, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Chad Jason Kalamon, St. Joseph; speeding; $51.
Simranjot Kaur, Olathe, Kansas; defective equipment; $328.
Scott Charles Krause, Springfield; defective equipment; $278.
Edward Jeremiah Kuhn, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Jordan Yale Land, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148.
Nicholas T. Leventis, Colorado Springs, Colorado; speeding; $500.
Evan J. Looney, Morrisville; defective equipment; $178; failure to maintain plates; $51.
Meagan Louise MacPherson, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Larry Wesley McCubbin, Harrisonville; defective equipment; $173.
Michelle D. McMullin, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Gorgia Allyn Mitchell, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Lenard Deantae Morris, San Francisco, California; speeding; $156.
Uyen M. Nguyen, Fountain Valley, California; speeding; $156.
Ion Oprea, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278.
Jordan Lee Parnell, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Bailey Nicole Payne, Republic; speeding; $71.
Thomas Charles Pennington, Bolivar; defective equipment; $123.
De’Niro Deshaun Peterson, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Shannon Renee Pettibone, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
William Chance Pingleton, West Plains; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Isaac Thomas Piper, Flemington; speeding; $51.
Nicholas Anthony Reid, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Gillian Elizabeth Reynolds, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Thomas Alexander Robb, Hollister; speeding; $51.
Trayton Reice Rountree, Springfield; defective equipment; $328.
Amanda Lynn Rouse, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
James Earl Rukes Jr., Wheatland; defective equipment; $148.
Juliana Elizabeth Saad, Kansas City; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 52
A 28-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 42-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
Jamie Daugherty, 39, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 51
Tara Kaiser, 37, of Chilhowee was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Himmelberg was arrested on a warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property.
Daniel Voight, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
Kayliegh Kuykendall, 29, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Shyla Polk, 22, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Friday. Oct. 9
Sarah Gannaway, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for assault, forgery, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and stealing.
Daniel Severance II, 29, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for delivering a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Matthew Wells, 29, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Brock, 39, of Dunnegan was arrested on suspicion of violating parole, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
Saturday, Oct. 10
A 30-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Aug. 21
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A liquor license was issued to Laney’s in Pleasant Hope.
Leonard and Linda Zanatta of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding South 107th Road.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Jason Sivils with Great River Associates visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, Aug. 24
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 147th Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 156th and East 339th roads.
Jerry Garretson of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding East 480th Road.
Hancock, Legan and county clerk Melinda Robertson viewed East 480th and South 107th roads.
A liquor license was issued to The Feed Store in Bolivar.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Caleb William Dunaway, 22, Buffalo, and Erika Kay Bateman, 21, Buffalo.
Cote James McClellan, 33, Bolivar, and Lindsey Shiree Cushman, 27, Bolivar.
Coldan Lane Killion, 26, Dora, and Cateland Jade Collins, 31, Pomona.
Jeffry Stephan Creasy, 40, Humansville, and Amy Lyn Boke, 47, Humansville.
Hayden James Presley, 23, Morrisville, and Michelle Katherine Benedict, 18, Morrisville.
Derek Lewayne Crites, 32, Bolivar, and Savanna Eileen High, 27, Bolivar.
