CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following criminal charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
James Bradley Lee, born 1982, Humansville; class D felony tamper or attempt to tamper with victim in a felony prosecution, class D felony assault — third degree, special victim, class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense; warrant served; $35,000 bond.
Benjamin Jay Lipe, born 1989, Pleasant Hope; class D felony assault — third degree, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest; warrant issued; $10,000 bond; due in court Nov. 4.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Brandon Timothy O’Neal Scott, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Scott for $981 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Service First Property Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Dennis Strain et al, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; default judgment against defendants for $1,908 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 1111 S. Carl St., Bolivar.
John V. Vest, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; judgment against Vest for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bank of America N.A. vs. Bobby Palma; suit on account.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Donald C. Bantle; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathy Moomaw; suit on account.
Bank of America N.A. vs. David Harper; specific performance.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Sheila Shaver and Scott Shaver.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cheyenne Sky Salyer, Lawrence, Kansas; speeding; $156.
