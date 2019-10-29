CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Elijah Michael Dinneen, born 2000, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Jimmy Lee Henson, born 1983, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Cheree Lynnette Lipe, born 1989, Brighton; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
April Darlene Cox, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Kelly Guy Crowell, born 1972, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
James Donald Appleby, born 1959, Dunnegan; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Dec. 4.
Sierra Marie Peebles, born 1986, Marshfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Zachory Mikyle Buehler, born 1995, Springfield; class D felony second-degree burglary; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Andrea Jean Savala, born 1990, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Cory R. Wilson, born 1976, Kansas City; class E felony leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000; summons issued; due in court Dec. 11.
Tyler James Brewer, born 1990, Springfield; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest for a felony; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
Logan Thomas Brown, born 1998, Highlandville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 20.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Meek Lumber Yard, Inc. DBA Meeks Building Center Bolivar Mo, Bolivar, vs. ALB & Associates LLC, Springfield and Aaron Brisley, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against defendants for $5,049 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs Lisa Baker, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Baker for $1,121 plus court costs.
Vicki Jo McRay, Mack, Colorado, vs Faith Bohl, Gerald and Jonathan Bohl, Gerald and David Lee Johnston, Springfield and Amanda Johnston, Springfield; habeas corpus-domestic; tried by court, other final disposition.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Brandy L. Coffey; suit on account; default judgment against Coffey for $1,699 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Michael C. Downs, Bolivar; contract; default judgment against Downs for $5,268 plus court costs.
Susan A. Downs, Grain Valley, vs. Carla Follin, Humansville; unlawful detainer; default judgment against Follin for $82 in court costs and possession of property at 308 Fischer, Humansville.
DD Properties & Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Kevin T. McMillan, Bolivar and Brandi Lee Hatcher, Bolivar and Kali Skye Thurman, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for possession of property at 920 #1 West College Street.
World Acceptance Corp., Bolivar, vs. William Higginbotham, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Higginbotham for $1,770 plus court costs.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, Bolivar, vs. Julie Renee Larson, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Larson for $1,111 plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, vs. Lori A. McCabe, no address; suit on account; default judgment against McCabe for $1,112 plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Vernon E. McKellips, Morrisville; suit on account; default judgment against McKellips for $4,960 plus court costs.
George N. Martin, Bolivar and Lisa J. Driver, Bolivar, vs. William F. Mosher, Humansville; small claims; tried by court; other final disposition.
Genesis Health Clubs, Inc., Kansas City, vs. Kelsey J. Owings, Flemington; suit on account; default judgment against Owings for $3,649 and 18% annual interest.
Ford Motor, no address, vs. Kelsey J. Owings, Flemington; breach of contract; default judgment against Owings for $10,433 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, vs. Ronda L. Patterson, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Patterson for $10,062 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Tammy Jo Walker, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Walker for $866 plus court costs.
Christopher Brian Click, no address; adult abuse stalking; judgment entered against Click, for full order of protection.
Christopher Ryan Cable, Aldrich; adult abuse stalking; judgment entered against Cable for full order of protection.
Edwin Cunniff Et Al vs. Tracey Garretson; person injury vehicular; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jerry Garretson vs. Countryside Veterinarian; personal injury vehicular; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Gene R. Wilson vs. Monte J. Wilson; partition; dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Janet Davis; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Larry Hopper; suit on account; dismiss by court with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Bryan Nelson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
G & J Properties Management LLC vs. Brad Downs Et Al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Michael Ray Jenkins, Bolivar, and Christy Lynn Burnett.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
World Acceptance Corporation of Mo. vs. Ashley Hoemann; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Mo.vs. Pamela D. Rice; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corporation of Mo. vs. Matthew R. Bransetter; breach of contract.
Commerce Bank vs. James Peacock; breach of contract.
H&M Properties & Investments vs. Rosie Cain et al; rent and possession.
In regard to Lewalta D. Myer-Stump; change of name.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Gregory Dale Bass, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $100.
Rochelle Lynn Blair, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony Loren Bodine, Springfield; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Gareth James Brixey, Humansville; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Jay Clemente, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Austin Robert Clymore, Willard; hunting without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
Hannah Collins, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Delores Y. Criger, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Patricia Ann Dougherty, Mountain Home, Arkansas; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Kamala Lynn Ennis, Fair Play; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Linda Sue Erwin, Quincy; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Cadin Daniel Ferren, Lenexa, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Jennifer Danielle Ferwalt, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Taylor Grenier, Bolivar; speeding; $300 plus court costs.
Gabriel Gurau, Springfield; failure to drive in the right lane of highway; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Amos J. Hatfield, Republic; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Brian Ray Hulse, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61.
Andrew Michael Hummel, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Brady Steven Jones, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Jimmy Lloyd Jones, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Grant Cooper Kenney, Stockton; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Darrel Dean Kropf, Halfway; speeding; $156.
Brian Thomas Larson, Independence; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cory Allan Lockman, Morrisville; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
Chad Michael Lugar, Republic; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Sherri L. Markofski, Flemington; illegal baiting for deer; $53.
Alicia Rachael Martin, Springfield; illegal parking; $61 plus court costs.
Dawnya Kee Mashburn, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Lara McClaine Meyers, Springfield; $71 plus court costs.
Roy Dean Miller, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Steven Modesitt, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Lisa Diane Mooney, Pittsburgh; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Randall Dean Everett Moore, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
David Kwasi Ofori-Yeboah, Bolivar; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Hunter Stanley Praham, Rogersville; no seat belt; $10.
Carlos A. Perez, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Cary Peterson, Halfway; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Lisa Ann Phillips, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs.
Sara Christine Price, Goodson; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Violete May Ray, Pittsburg; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Lavanchie Ontario Riggs, Lee’s Summit; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Joshua Lee Riley, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs; speeding; $205.
Emily Diane Rittman, Parkville; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Gabrielle Taylor Shoemaker, Lowry City; texting while driving; $81 plus court costs.
Austin James Siems, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Henry James Smith, Springfield; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51 plus court costs.
Brian Swearengin, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Joshua Andrew David Terwilliger, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Kylee Danielle Westrip, Ozark; defective equipment; $127 plus court costs.
Kelsey Ann Zimmerman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Oct. 25
• Thomas Connor, 21, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to maintain proof with DOR and speeding.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• Jonathon Mallow, 29, of Galena was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Megan Vance, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for attempting to escape, manufacture of marijuana, property damage and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 39
• A 28-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/South 212th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Winchester for child custody.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 83 for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of West 4th Street for a domestic physical.
Monday, Oct. 28
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 42
• Angela Mitchell, 32, of Ash Grove was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Glenda Skibo, 49, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrea Middleton, 38, of Bethany was arrested on a warrant for burglary, driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled substance.
• Amanda Stoops, 41, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Kelly Crowell, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Rt. H/Rt. YY for a traffic stop.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 82nd Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 122nd Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. H for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 160th Road for an ex parte violation.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Oct. 21
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Raw chicken stored over beef in walk-in cooler (corrected on site); 2 non-critical; 1. Floors behind equipment dirty. 2. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution (corrected on site).
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Springfield Ave Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Dirty in hard to reach areas. 2. Food items not properly labeled or resealed after opening.
Hannah's General Store, 108 W. 1st St., Fair Play; routine; 2 critical; 1. Sanitizer mixed too strong; 2. Personal food items not stored in separate designated area (both corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Hamburger on floor in freezer (corrected on site).
Fair Play School, 301 N. Walnut, Fair Play; routine; 3- vat sink sanitizer mixed too strong (corrected on site); 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Woods Supermarket, 703 E. College, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Improper storage of food in meat dept (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Broken tiles by walk-in cooler in deli.
Friday, Oct. 25
Polk County Senior Center, 1850 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Hand sink housing food utensil. 2. Food not resealed properly after opening.
Cayman’s House of Hope, 311 N. Poplar St, Fair Play; routine; 3 critical; 1. Hamburger and sausage from an unapproved source. 2. Unapproved home canned food present. 3. Medication stored over food items (all corrected on site); 3 non-critical; 1. Re-using single service pans. 2. Food opened and not properly resealed. 3. Hand washing sink blocked by coolers (all corrected on site).
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Devin Vanessen Kimes, 31, Kansas City, and Katherine Kay Tracey, 32, Kansas City.
Garrett Michael Anderson, 27, Bolivar, and Abby Beth Wine, 23, Bolivar.
Gary Wayne Franks, 67, Bolivar, and Karen Sue Altic, 66, Bolivar.
Patrick Leon Horton, 24, Brighton, and Shelby Leigh Graham, 25, Brighton.
Byron Ray Montgomery, 28, Springfield, and Leann Catherine Hubbert, 30, Bolivar.
Benjamin Cooper Clayton, 25, Flemington, and Callie Marie Sellers, 23, Humansville.
