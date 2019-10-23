CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Nicholas Bruce Dickens, Brookline, born 1998; probation violation; probation and suspended impositions of sentences revoked, ordered to serve four six-year prison sentences with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Dickens was originally placed on probation in 2017 for four counts class C felony second-degree burglary.
Jacob S. Richardson, Rolla, born 1998; two counts class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Megan Ann Matney, Springfield, born 1971; class D felony possession of controlled substance; four years prison.
Andrew James Baley, Humansville, born 2002; class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Roy Wayne Cox, Bolivar, born 1982; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended; class D felony failure to register as a sex offender; four years prison, suspended; class E felony operated vehicle without license; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
John Paul Mabary, Springfield, born 1964; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Charles Gordon Sullins Sr., Brighton, born 1963; class D felony second-degree burglary; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; class D felony forgery; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cayla Jo Woodmansee, Springfield, born 1987; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Woodmansee was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony second-degree burglary.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Chuck Replogle:
Nicholas Bruce Dickens, Brookline, born 1998; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program. Dickens was originally placed on probation in June for class E felony driving while intoxicated — physical injury.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Eugene Green III, Pleasant Hope, born 1991; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended five-year prison sentence. Green was originally placed on probation in 2016 for class C felony theft/stealing.
Lisa Marie Hill, Brighton, born 1982; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Charles Willard Wolf, Fair Play, born 1956; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Senior Judge William J. Roberts:
Karen L. Kennedy, Bolivar, born 1977; class C felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Jordan Samuel Reeves, Bolivar, born 2000; class B felony second-degree child molestation — child less than 12; 15 years prison with possibility for probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Katherine Pearl Dryer, Pleasant Hope, born 1988; probation violation; probation and previously suspended imposition of sentence revoked, ordered to serve three years prison. Dryer was originally placed on probation in 2018 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Harold Dwight Jones, Springfield, born 1975; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Joshua Bernard Ratliff, Springfield, born 1990; class D felony possession of controlled substance; four years prison; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; four years prison; class E felony unlawful use of weapon; four years prison.
Joyla Renee Skinner, Nixa, born 1989; class D felony possession of controlled substance; five years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Allen Douglas Konwinski, Springfield, born 1976; class E felony knowingly burning or exploding, suspended imposition of sentence; class E felony first-degree property damage; suspended imposition of sentence; five years probation.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mygeish D. Dennis, born 1995, Bolivar; class E felony delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant served, $15,000 bond, due in court Oct. 30.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Bill Roberts Chevrolet, Bolivar, vs. Jason E. Hollenbeck, Bolivar; small claims; tried by court, judgment against Hollenbeck for $4,358 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Darrel W. Abel, Halfway, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; other administrative review; default judgment against Abel, order to install ignition interlock devise.
Newks Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Timothy M. Williams, Bolivar and Jacquelyn R. Williams, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $1,050 plus court costs and late fees, and possession of property located at 1235 Tia Court, Bolivar.
William D. King vs. Department of Revenue; Revoc Review; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Robyn Wilson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sandra M. Francka vs. Ryan P. Richardson; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Rachel A. Saffold vs. Casey Ray’s STL Dog Trainers; small claims; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Geraldine G. Roberson vs. Brian Smith, small claims; dismissed by parties.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
James Lee Bailey, Monett; no seat belt; $10.
Alicia L. Basham, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Paul W. Bodenhamer Sr., Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Wesley A. Box, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
William R. Brannon, Pittsburg; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Daniel Scott Brown, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $178 plus court costs.
Anthony Wayne Bysor, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Daniel Ray Cameron, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Kenneth Dean Clem, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Levi Walter Crews, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cassidy Joy Nicole Davison, Fair Grove; defective equipment; $64 plus court costs.
Jayce Cameron Donnelly, Kansas City; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Corey Ray Duffy, Collins; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Chad M. Epperson, Ozark; over the limit possession of migratory birds; $75 plus court costs; illegal possession of fish or wildlife; $50 plus court costs.
City of Fair Play vs. Sandra Fiorini, Bolivar; defective equipment; $110 plus court costs.
Hunter McClain Harvey, Brighton; illegal placement of salt or minerals within containment zone; $150 plus court costs.
Ashely Marie Hood, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Nicholas James Irmen, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
John Kody Jenkins, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Cassandra I. Johnson, Hermitage; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Olivia Nicole Johnston, St. Joseph; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Steven Allen Killian Jr., Bolivar; illegal placement of salt or minerals within containment zone; $150 plus court costs.
Joseph King, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
April Nicole Lange, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Carol Elizabeth Langevin, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100.
Lucas E. Lynch, Bolivar; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Angela Nichole Marcus, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
David Alan Martin, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61.
Alaina Michelle McMaster, Bolivar; speeding; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Jack Robert Murphy, Topeka, Kansas; speeding; $205.
Michael Shawn Murphy, Elkland; possession of a defaced firearm; 60 days jail, 24 months probation.
Michael Jaison Nixon, Branson West; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Kylie Jane Parsons, Bolivar; driving while revoked; $10 plus court costs; following too closely; $10 plus court costs.
Jessejoe A. Porter, Humansville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Matthew R. Quinton, Nixa; over the limit possession of migratory birds; $75 plus court costs.
Casey A. Ray, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Loren M. Richardson, Halfway; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Albert E. Rinehart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Blake Anthony Rockholt, Bolivar; resisting arrest; 30 days jail, two years probation plus court costs.
Johnathan Aaron Ross, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Felix Rouse, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; speeding; $101.
Penelope Maureen Sainz, Flemington; no insurance; $61; driving without a valid license; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Thomas Scott Schreck, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Tyrelle Deshawn Smith, Kansas City; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Daniel Joseph Snook, Nixa; defective equipment; $148.
William Joe Stafford, Humansville; speeding; $101 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Myesha Danielle Thompson, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Zachary M. Walters, Nixa; failure to keep fish or wildlife identifiable; $50 plus court costs.
Kiannah E. Wickham, Joliet, Illinois; speeding; $71.
Crystal Willis, Flemington; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Scott Wayne Wilson, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $100.
Daniel Perry Witham, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashley Eagan; suit on account.
Lance W. Roweton vs. Nicholas Latiker; rent and possession.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Robalynn L. Krantz; suit on account.
Robert J. Fuerst vs. Patricia Wallen; landlord complaint.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jared Spence; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Charlie E. Beesley and Jack E. Carroll.
Carla Rae Evans and Jerry Joe Evans Jr.
Samantha L. Baldwin and John A. Baldwin.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Matthew Cody Medley, 23, Goodson and Kelli Mae Cunningham, 21, Goodson.
Mitchell James Northern, 22, Bolivar and Hannah Renee Winder, 22, Bolivar.
Nicholas Angelo Quaranta, 35, Bolivar and Lisa Marie Pettibon, 31, Nevada.
Ronnie Lee Medley, 57, Louisburg and Gwendolyn Jane Hill, 57, Urbana.
Urie E. Peachey, 24, West Columbia, West Virginia and Mary W. Yoder, 28, Dunnegan.
Jesse Dean White, 26, Pleasant Hope and Samantha Elaine Clark, 27, Pleasant Hope.
Zachary Carl Sherry, 29, Bolivar and Bailey Lane Moore, 24, Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Oct. 18
- Coral Trail, 20, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Thomas Jones, 32, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
- Corey Foster, 40, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance, passing bad checks and stealing.
- Christian Stonerock, 25, of Buffalo was arrested on a writ.
- Branden Conner, 48, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Edward Miller, 54, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Jail Capacity: 36
- Inmates Incarcerated: 46
- A 58-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
- A 23-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment, delivering controlled substance, failure to obey signs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. P for a suspicious vehicle.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 412th Road for an intoxicated driver.
- Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 315th Road for harassment.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 350th Road for an animal call.
- Deputies responded to Mo. 13/West Broadway Street for a pursuit.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Smith's Restaurant, 1340 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Grill prep cooler holding food at improper temp (corrected on site); 1 non critical; Hard to reach areas around grill dirty.
- C-Store, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical violations; 1 non-critical violation; Area around soda nozzle boxes dirty.
- Curly Que BBQ, 507 E Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Unlabeled bottles housing chemicals. 2. Chemicals stored over food items in store room. 3. Using unapproved cleaner, wipes (all corrected on site); 2 non-critical; 1. Employee not wearing hair restraints. 2. Back door seal needs repair.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Boone's BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
- Wendy's, 2480 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; Hard to reach areas in storeroom and walk-in units dirty.
- Cut Ups Bar & Grill, 1450 Mt Gilead, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Jasmine, 2117 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Soda machine nozzles dirty. 2. Food stored on floor (all corrected on site).
- Bolivar Bowling, 1827 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Mouse poison on top of hot water tank (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Floor in kitchen needs repair, resealed.
