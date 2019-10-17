CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Damien Deron Whitney, born 1987, Kansas City; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Dillon L. Jenkins, born 1999, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Nov. 6.
Darrell D. Weichert, 45, Willard; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony stealing — $750 or more (2), class D felony receiving stolen property, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Oct. 16.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Kelly S. Lawrence, Pleasant Hope; suit on account; default judgment against Lawrence for $809 plus court costs.
Brown and Pitts Rentals, Bolivar, vs. Anita J. Mason, Bolivar and Mark A. King Jr., Jefferson City; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $2,220 and possession of premises at 622 N. Main, Bolivar.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers, Springfield, vs. Orlando D. Taylor, Bolivar and Christina Taylor, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against defendants for $34,161 and 9% annual interest.
Second Round SU B LLC, St. Louis, vs. Diana Kay Vote, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Vote for $1,804 and 9% annual interest.
Wells Fargo Bank, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Ric L. Lawson, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Lawson for $7,071.
DRB Capital, LLC, Delray Beach, Florida, vs. Jennifer Peterson, Fair Play; contract, other; tried by court; other final disposition.
Harold R. States, Moberly; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against States for full order of protection.
Kenneth Alan Robison Sr., Buffalo; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Robison for full order of protection.
Bureaus Inv. Group Port No. 15 LLC, Northbrook, Illinois, vs. Bryce Evan Vogel, Humansville and Ronald R. Heathman, Humansville; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Midland Funding LLC and Denny Wooten; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Genesis Health Clubs, Inc. vs Billy J. McConnell; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Cynthia J. Cooper; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Daniel R. Woodmansee; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Judith Harper; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Jerry A. Ball; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Discover Bank vs Iris R. Gott; contract-other; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Junior L. Highfill vs Justin Goodman; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
The following dissolution of marriage has been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Molly Levine and Austin Jack Levine.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Thomas Dylan Ashlock, Bolivar; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Donald Christopher Bantle, Brighton; failure to stop at stop sign; $21 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Jay M. Boucher, Overland Park, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Kathryn A, Brown, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Alex Samuel Collier, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Samantha Lee Dearman, Halfway; excessive vision reducing material on windshield; $51 plus court costs.
Shannan Michelle Diaz, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs.
Damon Toussiant Frost Jr., Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Allison Marie Gildehaus, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
John T. Gloyd, Rogersville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Justin T. Goins, Springfield; possession of wildlife without a permit; $125 plus court costs.
Jose Angel Gomez, Branson; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Russell Lee Greenstreet, Stockton; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Joell De Hall, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Benjamin Glenn Hanson, Shawnee, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Landon Alexander Hays, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
John David Hood, Cabot, Arkansas; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
William Matthew Howard, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $205.
Steven Jo Hudgens, Osceola; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Austin Lee Irwin, Greenfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Philip Robert Johnson, Lake Crystal, Minnesota; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Rolando L. Jones, Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Kayliegh Nichole Kuykendall, Kansas City; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Stacy R. Larkin, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
James Bradley Lee, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
David Shawn Lemos, Watford City, North Dakota; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Bradey Matthew Mann, Bolivar; stealing; $75 plus court costs.
Sophia Louise Marsh, Kansas City, Kansas; possession of marijuana; $100.
Alexander Brian Martinez, Bolivar; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
C’Tara Christine Mattox, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Natalie Nichole Maxwell, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
John Robert Mayfield, Buffalo; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Dalton James McMillin, Raymore; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Rebecca Ann McNamee, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Justin Wade McPherson, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Micheal Brandon Miller, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Tanya Renee Miller, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Catonya Latrice Newsom, Southaven, Mississippi; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Jacob Wayne Nuttall, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Tammy Annette Omeara-Chambers, Country Club; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Cameron Ellis-Krier Owens, Springfield; defective equipment; $84 plus court costs.
Andrew Robert Peterson, Deepwater; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs.
Daniel Leon Pool, Belton; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
John Larkin Quinn, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Dayne Steven Rowlette, Independence; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Brian Douglas Rushton, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Ashley Rene Scribner, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Ethan Tyler Searcy, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Alan Smith, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Kathy Ann Starr, Halfway; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Mary Bernadine Trantham, West Plains; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Michelle Margaret Vanderputten, Springfield; failure to stop at stop sign; $61 plus court costs.
Cody Gene Vanloozen, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Brandy Michelle Villa, Raytown; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Matthew Lewis Weathermon, St. Joseph; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Ronna Faye Wheeler, Marshfield; no seat belt; $10.
Hayden Matthew White, Goodson; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
James Williams Jr., Memphis, Tennessee; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Dennis R. Winfrey, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jon Baker Maloney, 55, Bolivar and Cynthia Ann Cure, 55, Bolivar.
Michael Cory Richardson, 43, Buffalo and Jessica Joy Bagwell Grainger, 45, Buffalo.
Thomas Walter Loghry, 44, Bolivar and Heather Michele Oxendale, 45, Bolivar.
Stephen Riley Bricker, 20, Pleasant Hope and Savannah Nicole Lynn Duff, 25, Pleasant Hope.
Cordell Cole Sikes, 21, Bolivar and Danyell Lynne Kersey, 21, Bolivar.
Sterling Kelley Roberts, 26, Polk and Haley Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, Bolivar.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• David Cribbs and Mike Cribbs of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Payroll was presented for approval and for direct deposit submittal. Legan made a motion to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously with Austin absent.
• The August 2019 collector’s monthly turnover was received from collector Debbi McGinnis.
• Bids were received for a voting system replacement from Henry M. Adkins & Son of Clinton and Elkins-Swyers of Springfield.
• The August 2019 public administrator’s fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
• Hancock and Legan viewed South 133rd, South 115th, South 117th and South 120th roads. Legan viewed South 122nd and East 418th roads.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Donnie Slagle and Caleb Wilson visited with the commission regarding county employment.
• Public works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of countyroads and bridges.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to approve invoices for payment. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously with Austin absent.
• Raymond Hensley and Rick Davis visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission reviewed the bids for election equipment. Upon the recommendation of county clerk Melinda Robertson, Legan moved to accept a bid from Elkins-Swyers. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Donnie Slagle visited with the commission regarding county employment.
• Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 418th, South 122nd, East 340th and East 380th roads.
• Ronald and Jennifer Hurt of Pleasant Hope visited with the commission regarding South 188th Road off Highway 215.
• Chris Young of Murphy Tractor visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The oath of office was administered to Polk County Senior Citizen Services Board member Barbara Hensley.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Hancock attended a Polk County Central Dispatch Board meeting with assessor Rita Lemmon regarding 911 addressing in the county.
• Appointment of Joseph Bingham and Daniel Biggers, both as a reserve deputy sheriff, were received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by circuit court judge Michael O.Hendrickson.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Friday, Sept. 20
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A bid was received for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department from Rex Smith Oil in Springfield for $2.2642. Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 188th and East 464th roads.
• Gary Doke of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Oct. 7
• Abundant Life Fuel Bar, 121 B S. Main, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Oct. 7
• Take and Bake 34:8, 405 S. Chicago, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
• Kathy's Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Utensils stored improperly. 2. Prepared salads stored improperly in cooler. 3. Upright freezer unit not properly working; Critical violations noted Oct. 1 have been corrected.
• Oseyo, 712 W Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizing solution weak (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Employee personal items improperly stored in food areas (corrected on site).
Thursday, Oct. 10
• Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 N. Hwy 13, Brighton; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Equipment dirty. 2. Floors and walls dirty.
• Laney's, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; Condensation drip in store room; 1 non-critical; Unnecessary items and clutter in store room.
• Next Stop, 103 W Hwy 215, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; Hand washing sink blocked (corrected on site); 1 non-critical; Unnecessary items and clutter in retail space.
