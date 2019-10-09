CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jackson Dene Follis, 18, Dunnegan; class D felony second-degree assault, felony armed criminal action; warrant served; released on $15,000 bond with conditions; due in court Oct. 9.
Russell Eugene Hanks Jr., 21, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree assault, felony armed criminal action, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon; warrant served; released on $15,000 bond with conditions; due in court Oct. 9.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, vs. Jesse L. Jowers, Polk; suit on account; default judgment against Jowers for $2,655 plus court costs.
Brown and Pitts Rentals, Bolivar, vs. Anita J. Mason, Bolivar and Mark A. King Jr., Jefferson City; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $2,732 and possession of the premises at 622 N. Main, Bolivar.
Lakeview Hills Water System, Bolivar, vs. Stephanie Quinlan, Bolivar and Michael Kurt Vote, Bolivar and Diana Kay Vote, Bolivar; small claims; default judgment against defendants for $850 plus court costs.
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Kyle Lynn Swigert, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Swigert for $1,127 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Robert Taylor, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Taylor for $982 plus court costs.
Newks Properties LLC, Brookline Station, vs. Timothy M. Williams, Bolivar and Jacquelyn R. Williams, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $1,777 and possession of premises at 1235 E. Tia Court, Bolivar.
American Enterp Rises International vs. Christopher A. Dwerlkotte; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers vs. Amanda K. Smith; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Miles Johnson; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Marcella Scurlock; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Brandon S. Jones, Bolivar; suit on account; change of venue granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. James Peacock; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Regina Gilmore et al; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Regina Gilmore; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Larry Sanders; promissory note.
Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Darla Reynolds et al; promissory note.
Ashley Bundy et al vs. Cale Nolan; small claims over $100.
Alfred D. Neal vs. Correction Services; AC SATOP Revw 302.540/577.041
Matthew Dakota Haugsted vs. Tiffani Amber Jenkins; motion to modify.
Midland Funding LLC vs. William Walding; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Carrie Miranda Schenk and Paul Michael Schenk.
Kaylee L. Mangrum and Joshua B. Mangrum.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Alexander Steven Cooper and Laura Cooper.
Norman Shane Deppe and Jenny Darlene Deppe.
Molly Levine and Austin Jack Levine.
Kim M. Mesenbrink and Candy S. Mesenbrink.
Margaret Rena Wicklund and Brody Tyler Wicklund.
Rhonda R. Rogers and Donald William Rogers.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Jonathon Jackson Baker, Hermitage; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Steven James Blackburn, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $87 plus court costs.
Troy Breesawitz, Bolivar; following too close; $61 plus court costs.
Lucas Ryan Bullock, Nixa; driving without a title; $81 plus court costs.
Kristian Andrew Burruss, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; no insurance; $61.
Sarah Gail Carlyle, Springfield; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Katerina Diane Chastain, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Tracey M. Chirchirillo, Branson; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jordan Tyler Dakon, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs.
Eric Wade Dampier, Weaubleau; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Matthew Thomas Denison, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41.
Ra’Keyla Sharna Dial-Brock, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Melanie Larissa Donnell, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Cory Dewayne Durbin, Manhattan, Kansas; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Brantley D. Farley, Lebanon; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Bethany Mekay Farr, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Gabrielle Celest Garza, Point Lookout; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Jessie May Armstrong Green, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs.
Jonathan Noah Gregg, Humansville; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Mackenzie Francis Hallam, Bolivar; failure to properly affix plates; $51 plus court costs.
Kalvin John Harris, Springfield; possession of illegal fish; $53 plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Dennis L. Helton, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Jeffrey Warren Hicks, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Loretta A. Hobbs, Halfway; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha Lee Hudson, Humansville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Taner Lynn Huett, Stockton; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Logan William Ikerd, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Tephanie Shuantah Irons, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Yoandra Izquierdo Cabrera, St. Joseph; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $150 plus court costs.
Jajuan Cornelius Jackson, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Anthony W. Johnson, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Randy Lavelle Jones, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Lori Ann Ledford, Flemington; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Thomas Ray Letner, Willard; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Caleb Lee Mantonya, Fair Play; no seat belt; $10.
Alyssa Dawn Mathis, Conway; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Robert Leonard Mayberry, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Matthew Scott Maynard, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Keith McIntosh, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs.
Ann McWilliams, Osceola; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Peter G. Menihan, Mission Hills, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Christine Nicole Morris, Flemington; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Rikki Nichole Pugh, Kansas City, Kansas; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Thomas Edward Rader Jr., Ash Grove; $278 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Devin James Robinson, Raymore; failure to drive in right lane of roadway; $61 plus court costs.
Michelle Colleen Rodriguez, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Joseph T. Satterly, Nixa; failure to keep fish separate and/or identifiable; $50 plus court costs.
Taylor R. Seals, Springfield; fishing without a permit; $53 plus court costs.
Jessica Kay Siler, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $21 plus court costs.
Loren Eugene Stuart, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Vicki J. Thon, Gladstone; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Ronda Deanna Todd, Independence; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Sara L. Treichel, Libby, Montana; defective equipment; $205 plus court costs.
Curtis L. Tucker, Oak Grove; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Mary Louise Tucker, Pleasant Hill; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Walter Joseph Tucker, Osceola; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Ann M. Wagner, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs.
Eric R. Walters, Nixa; failure to keep fish separate and/or identifiable; $50 plus court costs; over the limit possession of migratory birds; $75 plus court costs.
Elizabeth Ann Webb, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100.
Arnet Lee Whalen, Brookline Station; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Casey Joe White, Morrisville; following too close; $61 plus court costs.
Ronald Ryan White, Independence; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Crissie Anne Williamson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Justin Allen Wright, Blue Springs; speeding; $51 plus court costs.
Bryce Nathaniel Youngs, Springfield; failure to driving on right side of roadway; $61 plus court costs.
Brenden J. Zerkle, Williston, North Dakota; no seat belt; $10.
Krystyne Renee Zook-Nichols, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Brad Estel Zumwalt, Springfield; defective equipment; $123; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus court costs.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Sept. 30-Oct. 4 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Kelly Ray Smith, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $110.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Caitlin J. Ellis, Buffalo (3); James B. Underdal, Springfield.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 53
• A 57-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance.
• Sarah Carlyle, 20, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Shawn Pruett, 43, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Dalton Hilburn, 24, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 34-year-old Republic man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. B for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of Main Street for property damage.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Mo. 123 for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. CC for a road hazard.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Megan Long, 39, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and possession of controlled substance.
• A 31-year-old Wheatland woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 33-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• A 44-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 21-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Clint Allison, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and failure to show proof of insurance.
• James Lee, 37, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of South Arthur Street for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. U for an intoxicated subject.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of East Avenue for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 123 for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Rt. AA for an animal call.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Jared Wade Harrill, 27, Pleasant Hope, and Starla Marie Staffen, 23, Pleasant Hope.
Brian David Mathers, 60, Humansville, and Katherine Dawn Huebner, 47, Humansville.
Garrett Eugene Michael Ethington, 21, Bolivar, and Emily Denise Osborn, 18, Flemington.
Caleb William McDaniel, 27, Bolivar, and Elizabeth Michelle Luckel, 26, Bolivar.
Dalton Cole Zimmerman, 22, Bolivar, and Brooklyn Paige Nance, 22, Bolivar.
Michael Lee Scott, 42, Waterloo, Illinois, and Jillian Leigh Griffin, 40, Waterloo, Illinois.
Hunter Ryland Fugitt, 19, Bolivar, and Morgan Ann Fraser, 20, Halfway.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Legan made a motion to go into closed session per RSMo. 610.021(4). Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Legan made a motion to go back into regular session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The August 2019 statement of collections was received from collector Debbi McGinnis.
• A training certificate was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson for completing 20 hours per SB601.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 227th and East 365th roads.
• The August 2019 assessor fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• The August 2019 county clerk’s fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
• The August 2019 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi McGinnis and viewed and approved by the commission.
• The August 2019 circuit court disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• The August 2019 report of criminal/civil fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Friday, Sept. 6
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The August 2019 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• The commission read and discussed the code of ethics documents required to establish procedures to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain officials for the county and the county road and bridge department.
• Legan made a motion to adopt the code of ethics policies for the county and the road and bridge department as presented. Hancock seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Collector’s deeds for taxes for properties purchased at the 2018 Tax Sale were issued to Robert A. Thomas on Thursday, Sept. 5.
• A corrected collector’s deed for taxes for property purchased at the 2018 Tax Sale was issued to JD and Neta M. Cauthon.
• The August 2019 recorder of deeds deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter on Thursday, Sept. 5.
• The August 2019 prosecuting attorney fees report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
• The county clerk’s division of the 2018 flood lease funds was forwarded to treasurer Shirley Allison.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 455th Road.
Monday, Sept. 9
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• A wire transfer for $178,170.22 was received for the law enforcement sales tax.
• A wire transfer for $178,170.29 was received for the capital improvement sales tax.
• A training certificate was received from sheriff Danny Morrison for completing 21 hours of annual training.
