CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Johnathon Matthew Brewer, born 1985, St. Joseph; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 13.
Scott R. Tatum, born 1971, Willard; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 29.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Commerce Bank, Kansas City, vs. Gail Buckley, Aldrich; suit on account; default judgment against Buckley for $10,167 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
H & M Properties and Investments LLC, Springfield, vs. Ryan Cook, Bolivar, and Bessie L. Cook, Bolivar; rent and possession; tried by court; judgment against defendants for $4,030 and possession of the premises of 1319 E. 475th Road, Bolivar.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Lisa L. Cordell, Pleasant Hope; contract — other; consent judgment against Cordell for $6,662.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., St. Louis, vs. Kristi Darnell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Darnell for $5,908 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, St. Louis, vs. Kristi Darnell, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Darnell for $1,734 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Billy S. Medley vs. State of Missouri; cc motion rules; dismissed by parties.
Synchrony Bank vs. Patricia Cole; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. vs James R. Taylor; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alisha Matfield; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Michael Patterson; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Tammy Rogers; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jodi N. Watkins; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kristen Crane; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
Drew R. Stockstill vs. Director of Revenue; drivers license revocation review; dismissed by parties.
Sagaser Investments LLC vs. Matthew A. Fiorini et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
Lake Meadows Mobile Home Park et al vs. Trisha Selby; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Lake Meadows Manufactured House et al vs. Nikky Selby; unlawful detainer; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Christopher McKinney vs. Brittni Gladden et al; small claims over $100; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Darrel Moore vs. James Gillano; rent and possession.
American Express National Bank vs. Patricia D. Hubby; breach of contract.
Clear Recovery Inc. vs. Michael D. Gooley; suit on account.
Tower Loan of Missouri LLC vs. Evan Pearson; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bonnie R. Orrell; suit on account.
Snap-On Credit LLC vs. Josh Bethuren; breach of contract.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Bobbette J. Webb; contract — other.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amy K. Bradt; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Benjamin L. Neptune and Lisa K. Neptune.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Michael Alan Beaver, Rogersville; failure to stop at stop sign; $61.
City of Fair Play vs. Robin Webb; stealing; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Hunter Lane Appleton, Brighton; possession of marijuana; $100.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Robert Dale Gillispie, Butler; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. James Golden, Springfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $100.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Kirk E. Jones, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Bradey Matthew Mann, Miller; speeding; $110.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Duncan Alexander Roberts, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Heather Renee Sanchez, Bolivar; speeding; $110; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Michael Dwayne Scobee, Highlandville; no insurance and failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Shawn Michael Sharp, Springfield; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Michael Lionel Shepard, Louisburg; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Colton Lynn Trevathan, Amarillo, Texas; possession of drug paraphernalia; $200; possession of marijuana; $200; defective equipment; $81; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Taylor Rene Wells, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Julie Ann Williams, Pleasant Hope; failure to register vehicle; $85.
Esteban Alvarado, Branson; speeding; $205.
Paul E. Alvarado Jr., Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Elijah Mical Anderson, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Jorge E. Arrieta Cardozo, Clermont, Florida; speeding; $156.
Jesse Daniel Auten, Fair Play; speeding; $156.
Brock Alan Baker, Willard; defective equipment; $108.
Natasha Marie Barragan, Ft. Collins, Colorado; parking in prohibited area; $251.
Donald Glenn Bell, PIttsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Gage Michael Bigler, Gladstone; speeding; $71.
Hannah Madison Blake, Springfield; defective equipment; $212.
Stacy Marie Bloom, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Heather Rochelle Bouling, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $61.
Cody Michael Brick, Halfway; failure to stop at stop sign; $61.
John Lee Brower, Warsaw; failure to register vehicle; $51.
James Franklin Brown, Grain Valley; speeding; $71.
Jared John Calvert, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Hailey A. Campbell, Pawnee, Illinois; speeding; $51.
Jose Enrique Carcamo-Reyes, Grandview; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Andrew James Castaneda, Elkland; speeding; $320.
Jeffrey Douglas Clark, Olathe, Kansas; failure to display plates; $51.
Scott J. Colangelo, Leawood, Kansas; defective equipment; $78.
Tymon David Conway, Pleasant Hill; defective equipment; $54.
Joshua Wesley Cowan, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $78.
David Eugene Cox, Springfield; seat belt; $10.
Colton James Crotwell, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Carey Sue Daugherty, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Kevin Daugherty, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Aaron Lee Dawson, Brighton; defective equipment; $54.
Richard S. Demanche, Republic; excessive vision reducing material applied to windshield; $51.
Roger J. Desautels Jr., Bolivar; defective equipment; $68.
Kerrell Lee Dickens, Stockton; speeding; $71.
Jason Donjuan, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Gennevieve Caprice Dunavant, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Roscillin Sara Edwards, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
Cody Lee Emerson, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Shellebi Lynn Emmert, Springfield; speeding; $350; violation of temporary permit; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Ryan I. Eugenio, Marble Falls, Arkansas; no seat belt; $10.
Jessica Leeann Evans, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Raymond Earl Evans Jr., Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 26
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 44
Toby Holland, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, Aug. 27
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
Toby Holland, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
William Arnold, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for peace disturbance.
Edmond Oldham, 49, of Springfield was arrested on warrant for domestic assault.
Shawn McKay, 33, of Urbana was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle on highway without valid license.
Clifford Weis, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.
Daniel Harris, 47 of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment and driving while revoked/suspended.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Austin Dean Storm, 31, Checotah, Oklahoma, and Briana Rachelle Howe, 24, Checotah, Oklahoma.
Ronnie Eugene Summers, 48, Bolivar, and Linda Louise McDonald, 53, Bolivar.
David Wayne Arnett Jr., 37, Bolivar, and Katherine Rosemary Kay Jones, 30, Bolivar.
Timothy Wayne Clinger, 30, Bolivar, and Kaitlyn Nicole Coy, 23, Bolivar.
William Dale Brown, 61, Aldrich, and Lisa Diana Shipley, 52, Everton.
Kyle Eugene Brasel-Thompson, 25, Collins, and Danielle Mystique Gallion, 23, Collins.
Ryan Hayes Wilkinson, 23, Bolivar, and Sydnee Taylor Kirby, 22, Bolivar.
