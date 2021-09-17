CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel S. Fortner, born 1974, Springfield; class D felony forgery, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond posted; due in court Sept. 8.
Julian E. Johnson, born 1961, Springfield; class D felony forgery; warrant served; $25,000 bond posted; due in court Sept. 8.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Michael Schneider, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Schneider for $2,215 and 9% annual interest.
UGH I LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Helen A. Strack, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Strack for $3,029 and 9% annual interest rate plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, vs. Joanna Vestal, Fair Grove; suit on account; consent judgment against Vestal for $1,863.
Steve Webb, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; consent judgment against Webb for full order of protection.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Aaron Clark; breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shanay Harvey; breach of contract.
HSH Real Estate Holdings LLC vs. Jacob McNellis et al; landlord complaint.
Lori M. Bohner vs. City of Humansville; personal injury — other.
William Z. Butler vs. Mary Bounds et al; rent and possession.
Keifer D. Arduser vs. Director of Revenue; drivers license revoc review.
Lori McCall vs. Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation; employment discriminaton.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Daniel A. Willard; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Bishop; contract — other.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jessica Underhill; suit on account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Matthew Bloom; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Christopher R. Bastow and Dixie-Anna M. Bastow.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rhett W. Warden Sr. and Jenifer D. Warden.
Bo J. Hannon and Autumn N. Hannon.
Daniel F. Clark and Nora Clark.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Michael Brandon Padgett, Schell City; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Nui Paw, Clarksville, Arkansas; speeding; $71.
Bailey Powell Pemberton, Holden; speeding; $71.
Keith Nathanael Perisho, Kansas City; speeding; $156.
Clara Katheryn Gray Peterson, Bolivar; speeding; $156.
David William Peterson, Springfield; defective equipment; $163.
Ross Anthony Picard, Bois D’Arc; failure to display plates; $21; no seat belt; $10.
Wendell Scott Pitts, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Sarah Danielle Porter, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Bradley D. Poust, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $101.
Sonja Kay Price, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; stopped or parked in prohibited area; $163.
Erin Patrick Reagin, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Jessica V. Riedl-Rivara, Buffalo; speeding; $71.
Jackson Brett Rippee, Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Stephen Mitchell Roberts Jr., Republic; speeding; $78.
Cesar Romero-Renteria, Stockton; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Gabrielle Jane Ruffini, Parkville; speeding; $71.
Madalyn Grace Sanders, Bolivar; defective equipment; $163.
Lori Denise Seymour, Tarkio; speeding; $71.
Matthew Isaac-Rage Shadwell, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Angela Kay Shelton, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Scott William Shepard, Springfield; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Louis Shinkle, Hartville; speeding; $101.
Gary E. Smith, Long Lane; no seat belt; $10.
Jared Levi Spray, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Alesha Lee Ann Summers, Odessa; speeding; $101.
Richard Bret Thompson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Bryan Torres Rivera, Aberdeen, South Dakota; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Sherri Melissa Trisler, Springfield; passing vehicle on the right; $81.
Nekia D. Truelove, Huntsville, Alabama; speeding; $71.
Donnie Allen Tummons, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Viridiana Vazquez, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $61.
Steven Warener Veverka, Crocker; no seat belt; $10.
Kamryn Lynn Voris, Halfway; speeding; $101.
Jacob Aaron Walker, Springfield; failure to secure a child; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Clinton Ray Weignad, Warrensburg; speeding; $78.
Jacob Ryan Weihe, Morrisville; defective equipment; $163.
Casey Joe White, Morrisville; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Kasey Gene White, Springfield; defective equipment; $108.
J. W. Wiggins, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10.
Regan Quinn Wood, Higginsville; defective equipment; $78.
Tou Yang, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Isaiah Wilson Younts, Springfield; speeding; $330.
Hugo Tristan Yu, Leawood, Kansas; speeding; $101.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Filson, Betty to Filson, Betty and Harris, Roscoe L III; LT 7 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat Of Lot 7 PB9/152.
Phillips, Danny and Phillips, Dawn to Taylor, James and Taylor, Marilyn; LT 4 BL 3 Hidden Valley 8-35-22 PB1/33 STR 8-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Ne Corner STR 8-35-22 /Sw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner 80' X 112.3'.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Lockhart, David and Lockhart, Cindi; LT 13 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 14 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 15 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 16 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 17 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154.
Lockhart, David and Lockhart, Cindi to Nave, Justin Tyler and Nave, Dana Marie; LT 13 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 14 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 15 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 16 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154 LT 17 Webster Heights Amended Revised PB7/154.
Fulton, Brian S. Trust and Fulton, Donna J. Trust to Cordell, Kelly and Cordell, Tanya: STR 9-31-21 SUR BK/PG: RS5/70 FF Beg 384' South + 132.7' East Of Nw Corner STR 9-31-21 /Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/70 FF Beg At Intersection Of South Line Section With West Line Hwy.
Vestal, Jeromy W. and Vestal, Joanna E. to Emerson, Amanda and Emerson, Ardon; STR 9-31-21 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS11/329 FF Beg At Ne Corner 466.71' X 466.71'.
H & R Foster Investments LLC to Stock, Keith A. and Stock, Glenda J.; STR 7-35-22 //Sw FF Parcel 26 Unplatted Our Country Place- Beg At Nw Corner.
Farmer, Carla S. Trust to Sac River Property LLC; STR 9-31-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/73 FF Tract 1- Beg At Se Corner.
Farmer, Carla S. Trust to Hicks, John and Hicks, Karen; STR 9-31-22 /E/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/73 AC 67.57 FF Tract 2- Beg At Se Corner Of Se STR 9-31-22 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS5/73 AC 67.57 FF Tract 2- Beg At Se Corner Of Se.
Farmer, Carla S.Trust to Redeemed Properties LLC; STR 10-31-22 /Se/Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/74 AC 19.3 FF Tract 1- Beg At Se Corner.
Polodna, Cody and Polodna, Kristi to Palmer, Justin and Palmer, Savannah M.; LT 8 Lakewood Hills Final 11-33-23 PB7/14.
Henegar Properties LLC to Grabbye Holdings LLC; LT 1 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 SUR BK/PG CS7/24 FF Tract 1- Beg At Nw Corner LT 1 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 SUR BK/PG: CS7/262 FF Beg N + W 157.27' From N LT 3 Griders Business Resubdivision Of Tract A PB5/16 FF 19.20' Wide Strip Adjacent To+ East Of W/W.
Irvine, Augustus By POA and Irvine, Rachael POA to Thomas, Charles W.; LT 14 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich34-33-24 PB1/60 LT 15 Lakeview Subdivision Aldrich34-33-24 PB1/60 FF East 42'.
Green, Rosanna M. and Green, Geno W. to Evans, Jason and Evans, Debbie; LT 23 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 24 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT 25 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13 LT26 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PBb2/13 LT 27 BL 1 Paynters Addition 32-34-21 PB2/13.
Parson, Michael L. and Parson, Teresa to Parson, Kelly and Parson, Tara; STR 32-34-22 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Parson, Michael L. and Parson, Teresa to Parson, Kelly and Parson, Tara; STR 29-34-22 /Sw/Se STR 29-34-22 /N/Ne FF Lying North Of Bolivar+ Linn Creek Road Less All Described W/Easement STR 29-34-22 /Se/Se FF Beg At Sw Corner1 50' X 660'.
Parson, Kelly and Parson, Tara to Parson, James Dwight; STR 32-34-22 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Bucklebury Properties LLC to Lynch, Noah Gates and Lynch, David; STR 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 601' North Of Nw Corner Lot 1 BK 1 Burros LT 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 601' North Of Nw Corner.
Cooper, Nadine and Cooper, Todd to Ball, Walter; LT 3 BL 13 Hendricks Addition Bolivar LT 4 BL 13 Hendricks Addition Bolivar.
Farmer, Carla S. Trust to Jones, Craig S. and Jones, Gratzianna G.; STR 34-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Lying South Of Hwy 215 STR 34-32-22 /Se/Sw AC 22.5 FF East 22 1/2 Lying South Of Hwy 215 STR 34-32-22 /W/Se FF Lying South Of Hwy 215 Less 10 Acres Out Of North + West Part STR 3-31-22 N/Ne/Nw FF Lying South Of Hwy 215.
Easterly, Martha Trust and Seery, Lisha Trustee and Independent Fiduciary Services LLC to Hildebrand, Rex and Hildebrand, Dorletta; STR 34-34-23 /Sw/Nw AC 3.5 FF North 3.5 Acres Lying East Of Road.
Intervention Ministries to Maze, Matthew and Maze, Miriam; LT 1 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF Less Strip 4' Wide Off West Side LT 2 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF 4’ Off North End Less West 4'.
Milosevici, Sandi and Milosevici, Giurgevca to Sempek, Terry and Sempek, Tina; LT 1 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Doke, Gary and Doke, Betty to Alice Lee Properties LLC 603 Maupin Series; LT 4 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 58'.
Hill, Chester to Hill, Cathy; STR 10-34-21 /Sw/Ne.
Palmer, Justin and Palmer, Savannah to Soper, Bailey R.; LT 26 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 SUR BK/PG: RS1/23 FF Tract 2- Beg At Sw Corner.
H & R Foster Investments LLC to York, Robert A. and York, Carrie A.; LT 6 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF West 80' W/Interest In Well LT 7 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF West 80' W/Interest In Well LT 6 BL 1 Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 6 LT A Clear Water Cove 17-35-22 PB1/11 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Lot 6 BK 1 Legal Descriptions.
Smith, Dewey J. Trust and Smith, Doris W. Trust to Murphy, John E. Jr. and Murphy, Lisa M.; STR 7-32-22 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 18-32-22 FF Beg At Nw Corner Of Section STR 7-32-22 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Rippee, Ryan to Rippee, Ryan and Rippee, Samantha; LT 1 Southtown 6th 13-33-23 PB7/135.
Filson, Betty and Harris, Roscoe L. III to Filson, Betty; LT 7 Karlin Acres 4th Addition Replat Of Lot 7 PB9/152.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Sept. 3
Samuel Uselton, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, first degree.
Tara Wilson, 41, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Nathaniel Rhodes, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a traffic offense.
A 59-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
A 47-year-old male of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
Darek Turner, 41, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Saturday, Sept. 4
No reports provided.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Michael Lady, 22, of Fairdealing was arrested on a warrant for a DWI, exceeding the speed limit and operating vehicle without a license.
Francis Chaluisant, 44, of Warrensburg was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Monday, Sept. 6
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
A 34-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Dylan Bradley, 24, of Pittsburg was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Mcmanus, 33, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for operating vehicle without a license and operating vehicle-owner without financial responsibility.
A 32-year-old male of Fair Play was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Conner, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, felony larceny, kidnapping and property damage.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 45
Nichole Moorehead, 28, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
Casey White, 40, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and stealing.
Jennifer Williams, 49, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kameron Kellogg, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Kayla Campbell, 30, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for display/possess plates of another.
Ambrea Buckner, 20, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting and stealing.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Tyler Giese, 21 was arrested on a warrant for assault, resist/interfere arrest and stealing.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 51
A 50-year-old male of Fair Grove was arrested on suspicion for public intoxication.
A 21-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
A 38-year-old female of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 2
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The July Statement of Collections and the July Court Orders were received from collector Debbi McGinnis.
Robert Dickson of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
The July County Clerk’s Fee Report was received from county clerk Rachel Lightfoot.
The July Circuit Court Disbursement Listing Detail Report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The July Assessment Fee Report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Legan and Hancock met with MoDOT Representative Austin Porter, Gerald and Veva Sergent, Gary and Judy Barham, Andy Doak, Jody Sharp, Mike Sergent, Steve Sergent and Larry McCarthy regarding South 243rd Road north of Highway 32. Crites, Legan and Hancock also viewed South 188th and East 318th roads.
The July Treasurer’s Balance Report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
The July Civil/Criminal Fee Report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A special election was held in the City of Morrisville, Humansville Special Road District and Walnut Grove School District. Walnut Grove voters were sent to Greene County to vote. Polk County results are as follows: City of Morrisville — 31 voted in favor and one voted no, Humansville Special Road — 26 voted in favor and 10 voted no.
Robertson, Hancock and Legan met with Danny Crites to view Buffalo Road and South 132nd road.
The July Public Administrator Fee Report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the Road and Bridge Department were received as follows: Rex Smith Oil Co of Springfield — $2.4117; Heritage Oil Co. did not bid. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
The commission discussed offering Employer Paid Sick Leave to eligible employees in accordance with the ARPA Guidelines. Robertson moved to adopt the ARPA Employer Paid Sick Leave Policy. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Friday, Aug. 6
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The July Recorder Deposit and Disbursement Report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Election workers’ checks were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Mick Hood of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
Jeremy Pruett — representative from Seventh District Congressman Billy Long’s office — visited with the commission in general discussion.
Economic director Gail Noggle visited with the commission and presented an update of economic development throughout the county.
Brittany Gilbert with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in general discussion.
Hancock attended CLEO Meeting by Zoom.
The July Prosecuting Attorney Fee Report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Monday, Aug. 9
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Wire transfer in the amount of $154,013.08 was received for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund.
Wire transfer in the amount of $154,013.07 was received for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund.
Legan and Hancock viewed South 122nd, East 420th, South 227th and East 390th roads.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve payroll and submit payroll for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
The July Collector’s Turnover was received from collector Debbi McGinnis.
Robertson, Hancock and Legan met with John Samek and Mike Samek regarding South 107th, East 473rd and South 115th roads.
Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
Friday, Aug. 13
Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Danny Morrison updated Legan on an accident involving a county patrol vehicle.
Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
Legan met with Hickory County commissioners Keith Mertz, Robert Breshears, Rick Pearson and IT Consultant Alan Simpson regarding the Shared Facility Agreement Polk County has with Hickory County.
The July Add-on Abatement Reports were received from McGinnis.
Monday, Aug. 16
Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Jay C. Young of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
Robertson met with Webster County commissioners and county clerk to view a program used for tracking road maintenance at the road and bridge department.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
2021 Levy Hearing for General Revenue, Road and Bridge and Senior Services was held. Legan moved to set the Senior Services levy at 0.0461. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous. Legan moved to set the General Revenue levy at 0.2994. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous. Robertson moved to set the Road and Bridge levy at 0.2581. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Bids were received for the Election Canvass Process as follows: Edward J. Rice with $9,898.33. Robertson moved to accept the bid from Edward J. Rice. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
The commission hosted a conference call with legal counsel Travis Elliott and Jay C. Young regarding East 390th Road.
Great River Associate representatives Jason Sivils and Anne Pierce met with the commission and bridge foreman Delbert Bailey to view bridges on East 552nd Road.
Friday, Aug. 20
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Debbi McGinnis informed the commission that she will be accepting a bid of $1,200 from Sylvia Hulett for the properties of Michael Lawrence of Flemington — due to post-third sale.
Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
Emergency management director Rick Davis visited with the commission in general discussion.
The commission received notifications of the Allocation of the Polk County and Bolivar Charitable Trust Fund from the Bank of America, US Trust Philanthropic Management Group. Robertson moved to distribute funds as presented. Legan seconded. Legan and Robertson voted in favor of the motion. Hancock was absent.
Monday, Aug. 23
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The Collector's Tax Sale was held.
Robertson moved to appoint Paula Shepard as contract labor to administer the documentation required for the ARPA Funds. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Hancock and Legan met with bridge foreman Delbert Bailey on South 107th and South 115th roads.
Legan and Bailey viewed South 227th Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Certification of Election was received from Central Polk County Fire Protection District for a ballot at the Tuesday, Nov. 2, General Special Election.
Haley Jones-Sides and Ericka Combs — Missouri Job Center Ozark Region of Springfield — met with the commission in general discussion.
Tiffany Phillips visited with the commission in general discussion.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
An Original Package Liquor License was issued to 32 Whistle Stop LLC dba 32 Whistle Stop of Halfway.
Monday, Aug. 30
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Robertson moved to issue Court Order 2021-08 for erroneous assessment of the Michael Lawrence property in Flemington. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Robertson moved to appoint Arlene Lear and Nancy Johnson to the Senate Bill 40 Board. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Robertson moved to appoint Rita Legan to the Senate Bill 40 Board. Hancock seconded. Hancock and Robertson voted in favor of the movement. Legan abstained.
Legan moved to issue Court Order 2021(2)-08 for refunding various taxing districts for overpayment to the Assessment Fund for tax collection years 2018-20. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Carol Poindexter visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Bryan Walker of Tech Electronics visited with the commission regarding phone systems.
Mike Lenz of Bolivar — and, separately, Jay C. Young — visited with the commission regarding East 390th Road.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Richard Blake Eakin, 35, Bolivar, and Vanessa Renee Presley, 32, Bolivar.
Gary Wayne Blevins Jr., 47, Bolivar and Melissa Sue Britton, 45, Bolivar.
Michael Alan Scott, 35, Bolivar, and Hope Rachelle Timmons, 35, Bolivar.
Lloyd Keith Bloom Jr., 24, Bolivar, and Shania Kay Hawley Saylor, 25, Bolivar.
Nathaniel Drew Wells, 30, Bolivar, and Madeline Grace Hall Baker, 25, Bolivar.
