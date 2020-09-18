CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bethany M. Farr, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony statutory rape — second degree, class D felony endangering the welfare of a child — first degree, first offense, sexual conduct; summons issued; due in court Oct. 7.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Brock A. Baker, Bolivar, vs. Shanda Lear, Bolivar, and Zach Butler, Bolivar; small claims; tried by court, Judge Chuck Replogle presiding, judgment in favor of defendants.
Garry W. Bowen, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Bowen for full order of protection.
DD Properties & Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Nicholas R. Blakey, Bolivar, and Kasey Cummins, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $898 and $100 late fees plus court costs and possession of premises at 1311 E. Division, Bolivar.
Steve Lien et al, Halfway, vs. Dale Simmons General Contracting LLC, Elkland; tried by court, Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson presiding, default judgment against defendant for $1,850 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Phillip Looney; contract — other.
Josette Inc. vs. Terry Blackman et al; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darin Jenkins; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mary Bounds and Jason Black.
Hayley J. Nelson and Harold E. Nelson.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Katherine Faye Burkhamer and Justin Michael Burkhamer.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Fair Play vs. Brian James Schwartz, Fair Play; defective equipment; $135.
City of Fair Play vs. Jonathan Lavern Stoltzfus, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $200.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cameron R. Cook, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Joshua A. Glass, Pleasant Hope; driving while revoked or suspended; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Christy M. Highfill, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $78.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Sierra M. Moore, Springfield; speeding; $106.
Anya M. Abachiche, Brighton; speeding; $101.
Chelsea Nikole Abrudan, Pleasant Hope; defective equipment; $148.
Jose T. Aguilar Guerrero, Kansas City; defective equipment; $228.
Larry L. Alumbaugh, Humansville; speeding; $156.
Jonathan Arden Anderson, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Hannah L. Arnett, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $81; failure to display plates; $51.
Kevin Lee Ashlock Jr., Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Devon J’Shon Ausler, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Carolyn L. Austin, Pensacola, Florida; possession of marijuana; $100; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Pierre Barbeau, Prairie Village, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Madison Renee Barger, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Lori Lea Basecke, Springfield; defective equipment; $173.
Cody Wayne Bates, Smithville; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Braxton Reine Isaac Bedsaul, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob Ray Bennett, Louisburg; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation plus $300 LERF and court costs.
Julia Lee Biddle, Bolivar; speeding; $205.
Jackson Pierce Blauw, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $278.
Kylie Belle Boswell, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Patrick Everett Brewer Jr., Osceola; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Kaitlyn Rose Brooks, Bolivar; defective equipment; $133.
Israel Allen Brown, Exeter; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61; no insurance; $61.
Angela Marie Browning, Pleasant Hope; fishing without a permit; $50.
Melayne Corinne Mari Bruce, Fair Play; following too close; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Lynda Gay Burdette, Buffalo; failure to display plates; $61.
Tristan D. Butler, Lenexa, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Ashley Dawn Cameron, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Elizabeth Nichole Carlin, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Charles M. Cartwright, Brighton; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; $205.
Jessie Ray Cash, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation; no seat belt; $10.
Jessie Ju-Hee Chang, Lee’s Summit; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Daniel Jacob Chernoff, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Grant James Clemensen, Las Vegas, Nevada; no insurance; $61.
Gregory Scott Cobb, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
John Luke Crabtree, Halfway; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Samantha J. Cranford, Kansas City; driving without a valid license; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Peggy Ann Crawford, Kansas City; no insurance; $61; failure to secure child; $10.
Kyle Joel Crews, Independence; speeding; $71.
Darien G. Daniel, Nixa; fishing without a permit; $50.
Bryant Cole Danielson, Strafford; defective equipment; $173.
Collin Thomas Davis, Richmond; speeding; $51.
Lucas Ryan Deville, Willard; speeding; $75; failure to register vehicle; $61.
Jordyn Elizabeth Dowell, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Daneisha Antoinette Dudley, Emporia, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Christopher D. Elder, Urbana; defective equipment; $328.
Matthew Lee Espinoza, Morrisville; driving without a valid license; $50; speeding; $50.
Christopher Lloyd Fiorini, Bolivar; failure to register motor vehicle; $51.
Matthew Robert Forrest, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended execution of sentence, 30 days jail, two years probation plus court costs.
Shonda L. Foster, Bolivar; defective equipment; $178.
Joshua R. Gannaway, Fair Play; speeding; $156.
Tyara Z. Gill, Prairie Village, Kansas; speeding; $101.
Ivy Jade Glaze, Bolivar; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Kevin Uribe Gonzalez, Kansas City; defective equipment; $328.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 31
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 42
Jason Parsons, 47, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, speeding, tampering with motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and trespassing.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 41
Shannon Parsons, 48, of Elkland was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 43
Terry Coleman, 54, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jeremy Campbell-Nelson, 31, of Long Lane was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Michael Floyd, 49, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Carrie Weeks, 57, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 44
A 36-year-old Bolivar man was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault.
Friday, Sept. 4
Don Gianesin, 38, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of an explosive weapon, violating parole, stealing and violating order of protection.
Jeffrey Smith, 38, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
