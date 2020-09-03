CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Russell Eugene Hanks Jr., born 1998, Bolivar; class D felony domestic assault — second degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 9.
Laura E. Littles, born 1968, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Sept. 16.
Jasmine L. Payne, born 1983, Morrisville; class B felony burglary — first degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 9.
Ricky Dale Cooper Jr., born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Ricky Dale Cooper Jr., born 1984, Bolivar; class B felony burglary — first degree; summons issued; due in court Sept. 9.
Amy R. Stubbs, born 1977, Springfield; class B felony burglary — first degree, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Sept. 9.
Leo Donnie Fellers, born 1932, Bolivar; class D felony statutory rape — second degree (2), class D felony rape — second degree, class D felony sodomy — second degree; warrant served; $25,000 bond posted; due in court Sept. 23.
Billy J. Puckett, born 1984, Collins; class D felony possession of child pornography — first offense; $50,000 bond; due in court Sept. 9.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Jacob D. Pou, Alvin, Texas; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Pou for full order of protection.
David Wayne Redfearn, Springfield; adult abuse without stalking; default judgment against Redfearn for full order of protection.
Brandon Lee Roberts, Bolivar; child protection act; default judgment against Roberts for full order of protection.
H&M Properties & Investments LLC, Springfield, vs. Thomas Salas et al, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against defendants for $2,723 and 9% annual interest and possession of premises at 812 W. Locust, Lot 8, Bolivar.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Linda M. Slagle, Bolivar; contract - other; consent judgment against Slagle for $1,550 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Robert Wagoner, no address, vs. Ashley Sneed, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; other final disposition, judgment against Sneed for possession of premises at 1392 E. Hughes, Bolivar.
Joshua A. Stander, Morrisville; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Stander for full order of protection.
Gary L. Stewart, Bolivar, vs. Robert Woods, Bolivar; landlord complaint; tried by court, judgment found in favor of defendant.
Chase Myriah Martin, Pleasant Hope, vs. Adam Stickles, Bolivar; small claims; tried by court, judgment against Stickles for $610 plus court costs. Judge Lisa Carter Henderson.
David L. Schenk, Stockton, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; tried by court; judgment for installation of ignition interlock device; Judge John C. Porter.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Aaron Clark; breach of contract.
Cherrelle Hitchcock et al vs. Randy Moor; small claims over $100.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Matthew Blankenship; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Virgil Bechtel; breach of contract.
Rachel Bacon vs. Frank McDaniel; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tammy Hubbard; suit on account.
Hawk Fertilizer LLC vs. APAC-Central, Inc.; other tort.
Emily Sikes vs. Justin Carlson; personal injury vehicular.
