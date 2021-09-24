CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ryan P. Richardson, born 1997, Bolivar; class A felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action; capias warrant served; no bond; due in court Sept. 22.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann PC, Bolivar, vs. Kourtney Delton Bennett, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Bennett for $2,229 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
The Well 4:14 LLC, Bolivar, vs. Classy Raggs Consignments LLC, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; default judgment against Classy Raggs Consignments LLC for $913 plus court costs.
Jonathan Michael Doty, Humansville, vs. Jonathan R. Doty, Humansville; rent and possession; default judgment against defendant for possession of premises at 527 E. 358th Road, Humansville.
William Duncan vs. Mark B. Diaz Irashae Holland; personal injury — vehicular; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Mark Webb vs. Jeffrey W. Webb; injunction; dismissed by parties.
Progressive Casualty Insurance vs. Julie Davis; other tort; dismissed by court without prejudice.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri vs. Candace Blaskowsky; breach of contract; dismissed by parties.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri vs. Kimberlee Stagner; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Genesis Health Clubs LLC vs. Victoria R. Aitken; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
MM Finance LLC vs. Edgar A Lenzy; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Citibank NA vs. Dorin Boian; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeremy P. Kelso; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. vs. Brian Devries; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
PYOD LLC vs. Cindy Trobaugh; contract — other; dismissed by parties.
William Z. Butler vs. Mary Bounds et al; rent and possession; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Thane H. Kifer vs. Ashley Fleetwood; small claims over $100; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Catherine McLemore vs. Josh Norton; small claims over $100; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Robert L. Rummelt; contact — other.
Direct Capital, A Division of CIT Bank NA vs. Three Brothers Trucking LLC et al; breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Cadese Christian; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Debbie L. Khawja; suit on account.
Trade Comm LLC vs. Jon Potter; breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Ashley R. Moore; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. William Small; suit on account.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Darril M. Alsup, Brighton; driving without a valid license; $41.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Jessie L. Gargus, Pleasant Hope; driving without a valid license; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Steve Lynn Hammond, Fair Play; possession of marijuana; $200; speeding; $110.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Brent C. Johnson, Springfield; defective equipment; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. David Michael Kutz, Scottsdale, Arizona; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Kathleen Grace Lynn, Springfield; no insurance; $78; failure to register vehicle; $85.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. William A. Mundy, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $110.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Ryan Cesar Rodriguez, Aldrich; speeding; $101.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. David Alan Sandquist, Aberdeen, South Dakota; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Aaron Anthony Schlegel, Branson; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Tyler Ray Schoen, Halfway; failure to stop at stop sign; $61; no seat belt; $10.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Tiffany Marie Stadler, Conway; speeding; $101.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Cody William Swaters, Brighton; speeding; $136.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Douglas G. Thieleman, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100; no insurance; $61.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Steven Joseph Timmerman, Halfway; speeding; $71.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Emaly Nicole Wells, Kansas City; failure to register vehicle; $51.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Chaylene Marie Pilger Wilslef; Springfield; failure to register vehicle; suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Alicia L. Wilson, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $77.
Russell Joseph Abraham, Many, Louisiana; speeding; $71.
Nathan Eric Adams, Kingston, Ohio; speeding; $71.
Ashley Nichole Albright, Humansville; speeding; $101.
Hunter Paige Alford, Humansville; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Fahad Abdu M. Alsam, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Melvin L. Anderson, Halfway; speeding; $71.
Elijah Asif Baig, Springfield; defective equipment; $108.
Rayne Deann Bailey, Lowry City; speeding; $71.
Haley Cierra Bartholomew, Wheatland; no seat belt; $10.
Curtis Bradley Barton, Lowry City; no seat belt; $10.
Baylie Jean Beard, Nixa; defective equipment; $108.
Steven Nathan Bridger, Agency; failure to display plates; $51.
Tyson Porter Britton, San Tan Valley, Arizona; failure to proceed with caution when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle; $81.
Deania L. Broeker, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
Dylan Reid Buckley, Springfield; speeding; $61.
Zionua Renee Caldera, Willard; speeding; $101.
Gregory Kimbro Carter, Pleasant Hope; speeding; $340; no seat belt; $10.
Debora Lynn Clark, Belton; defective equipment; $78.
McKenzie Ann Clayton-Millican, Ozark; defective equipment; $78.
William A. Cocking, Wichita, Kansas; speeding; $156.
Erika L. Coe, Liberty; defective equipment; $78.
Carlos Lamont Coleman, Blue Springs; defective equipment; $163.
Frederick William Collins, Springfield; speeding; $71.
Ethan Thomas Conley, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Hayley Marie Conner, speeding; $101.
Michael Scott Conrad, Buffalo; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jeremy Michael Cornelison, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Charles P. Cosgrove, Independence; no seat belt; $10.
Austin Wayne Crawford, Preston; speeding; $156.
Phillip Andrew Culbertson, Fair Play; speeding; $101.
Jason D. Daggett, Weaubleau; failure to display plates; $51.
Axle Ray Davis, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Andrew Davis, Humansville; failure to maintain plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Lindsey Mae Dery, Rogersville; speeding; $71.
Jared Wayne Dibben, Rogersville; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Johnnie Doll Doty, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Whitney N. Bays and Austin J. Bays.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Sept. 13
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
Cameron Boyd, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Lloyd Stubbs, 54, was arrested on a warrant for burglary first degree, unlawful entry and stealing.
Anthony Stubbs, 30, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Luke Carter, 23, of Fair Play was arrested for statutory rape or attempted statutory rape.
Walter Bisher, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating vehicle without a license, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and operating motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner.
A 59-year-old male of Weaubleau was arrested on suspicion for possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 48
Nicholas Himmelberg, 39, of Bolivar was arrested for forgery.
A 42-year-old male of Flemington was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault fourth degree.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 49
A 20-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Micah Witt, 29, of Louisburg was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 42
Michael Curtis, 44, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Magen Brock, 35, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear warrant for DWI, Greene County, failure to appear warrant possession of a controlled substance, Henry County, and failure to appear warrant, Greene County.
Tyler Padgett, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for a failure to appear warrant, Osage Beach.
Raven Lawless, 35, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing and trespass.
Friday, Sept. 17
Dominic Torimino, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, traffic.
Kailey Green, 25, of Goodman was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, driver/front passenger failure to wear seatbelt, driver failure to secure child.
Angela Edwards, 50, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Saturday, Sept. 18
A 23-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for armed criminal action, defacing firearm, murder first-degree and possession of a defaced firearm.
Trenda Loomis, 43, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and property damage.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 46
A 34-year-old male of Bolivar was arrested on suspicion for using a laser pointer.
A 33-year-old male of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for harassment and violating order of protection for an adult.
Amy Jarman, 29, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Sept. 3
Hancock, Legan, Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The August Add-on and Abatement Court Orders were received from collector Debbi McGinnis on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The August Prosecuting Attorney Fee Report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
The August Civil and Criminal Fee Report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
The August Public Administrator Fee Report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
The August Statement of Collection Report was received from McGinnis.
The August Circuit Clerk Distribution Listing Detail Report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
The August Recorder of Deeds Deposit and Disbursement Report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
The August County Clerk Collector Report was received from county clerk Rachel Lightfoot.
The August Statement of Collection Report was received from McGinnis.
The August Assessment Fee Report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
The August Treasurer’s Balance Report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
Morrison presented a grant application for Officer Safety Equipment and Technology for signature.
Bids for propane were received as follows: Doke Propane bid $1.37 per gallon. Legan moved to accept the bid from Doke Propane. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at Road and Bridge were received as follows: Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.4223, Heritage Oil Co of Springfield did not bid. Robertson moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites, Robertson, Hancock and Legan met with Tony Hitchcock to view East 470th and South 145th roads, and they also viewed Buffalo Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve payroll and submit payroll for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Robertson made a motion to adopt new bidding and purchasing procedures due to change in 50.660 RSMo. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Friday, Sept. 10
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Wire transfer in the amount of $211,666.86 was received for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax fund.
Wire transfer in the amount of $211,666.93 was received for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax fund.
Stan Stevens and Brian Walker, representatives from Tech Electronics, visited with the commission and IT Consultant Alan Simpson.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Aug. 2
Casey’s, 328 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; vent hood dirty.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
C & K/Lotus Tea, 800 E. Aldrich, Ste. E, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Unlabeled food containers. 2. Serving utensils improperly stored, corrected on site.
Laney’s, 500 S. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 3 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Box of ice cream leaking from seal, corrected on site. 3. Mice feces present, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Hand dryer or paper towels not provided at hand wash sink, corrected on site. 2. Floor dirty in kitchen area.
Wild West Cowboy Cafe, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; routine; 2 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; freezer not holding food at proper temperature, corrected on site.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
KIKO Hibachi, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 12 critical; 1. Food items in fridge not dated, corrected on site. 2. Microwave dirty, repeat violation. 3. Vent hood dirty, repeat violation. 4. Raw meat above ready to eat food, repeat violation. 5. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 6. Uncovered foot items, corrected on site. 7. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site. 8. Serving utensils improperly stored, corrected on site. 9. Food in hot hold at improper temperature. 10. Shellfish not held at proper temperature, repeat violation. 11. Food items on sushi counter not held at proper temperature. 12. Dishes not properly washed, repeat violation; 3 non-critical; 1. Food related products stored in bathroom, corrected on site. 2. Window screens on trailer torn. 3. Hand washing sink in trailer inaccessible.
Little Caesar, 451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 1 critical; unable to demonstrate knowledge of food safety, repeat; 5 non-critical; 1. Hand washing sinks dirty, repeat violation. 2. Improper use of ware washing sink, repeat violation. 3. Dirty walls, floor and ceiling, repeat violation. 4. Restroom toilet dirty, repeat violation. 5. Thermometers missing in cold hold units, repeat violation.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Hannah’s #5, 1164 Maple St., Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Fans in walk in cooler dirty. 2. Serving utensils improperly stored, corrected on site.
Dusty Bob’s, 750 E. Parkview, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fast-n-Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Hot hold not holding food at proper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Raw meat stored above ready to eat food, corrected on site. 3. Ice machine dirty, repeat violation; 1 non-critical; storeroom dirty.
Friday, Aug. 6
Little Caesar, 451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 5 non-critical; Hand washing sinks dirty, repeat violation. 2. Improper use of ware washing sink, repeat violation. 3. Dirty walls, floor and ceiling, repeat violation. 4. Restroom toilet dirty, repeat violation. 5. Thermometers missing in cold hold units, repeat violation.
Monday, Aug. 9
Fast-n-Friendly, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; ice machine dirty, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; oven, shelves and ceiling dirty.
Fast-n-Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Grillin & Chillin, 1255 E. 420th Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Well 4:14, 218 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Food items in freezer not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. Fridge missing thermometer, corrected on site.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Hawg Wild, 2115 S. Village Lane, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Kum & Go, 2565 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Serving utensils not properly stored, corrected on site. 2. Men’s restroom toilet dirty, corrected on site. 3. Store room and walk-in unit floor dirty.
Sonic, 404 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Floor, shelving and card holders dirty. 2. Vent hood dirty. 3. Serving utensils stored improperly, corrected on site.
Kum & Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; mice feces present in cabinets; 2 non-critical; 1. Floors and cabinets dirty. 2. Serving utensils improperly stored, corrected on site.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Elks Lodge, 1999 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court #2, 1201 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Fridge holding food at improper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Home Court #3, 1205 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; fridge holding food at improper temperature, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Septic system lower zone needs service/repaired. 2. Can opener dirty, corrected on site.
Home Court #4, 4702 S. 92nd Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; mold under kitchen sink.
Home Court #5, 972 E. 433rd Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; mice feces present in kitchen sink.
Home Court #6, 3891 Hwy. 83, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Kitchen sink leaking, corrected on site. 2. Kitchen sink cabinet dirty.
Kum & Go, 3303 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Humansville Half Century Club, 102 W. Tilden, Humansville; pre-opening; 1 critical; reach-in freezer not working; 0 non-critical.
Monday, Aug. 23
Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Middle School, 604 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Pomme de Terre, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Bolivar Primary School, 706 N. Leonard, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Humansville School, 300 N. Oak, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; sanitizer test strips unavailable.
Ball Family Restaurant, 108 S. Ohio, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; storeroom floor dirty behind equipment.
BAA Foods, 301 W. Tilden, Humansville; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; floor dirty under shelving and behind equipment.
Friday, Aug. 27
Ozark Mt. Dessert Coffee, 1106 Dixie Lane, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Halfway School, 2150 Hwy 32, Halfway; routine; 1 critical; milk delivered at improper temperature, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy 32, Halfway; pre-opening; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Floor, shelving and hood vent dirty. 2. Damaged floor tiles. 3. Cover torn on booth seat.
Monday, Aug. 30
Rooster’s BBQ, 525 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Brenda’s Cafe, 119 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Can opener dirty. 2. Plumbing leaking under ware wash sink.
Humansville Half Century Club, 102 W. Tilden, Humansville; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
SBU-Fresh Ideas, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; hood vents dirty.
Burger King, 1911 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
KIKO Hibachi, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 3 critical; 1. Microway dirty, repeat violation. 2. Vent hood dirty, repeat violation. 3. Raw meat stored above ready to eat foods; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Nathaniel Scott Campbell, 29, Bolivar, and Ashley Mlyn Huff, 25, Bolivar.
Jeffrey James Buckmaster, 44, Bolivar, and Janette Marie Morgan, 38, Bolivar.
Dalton Bradley Freeze, 25, Bolivar, and Jaclyn Paige Stander, 27, Bolivar.
Colan Walter Sims, 24, Buffalo, and Ashley Nichole Conrad, 24, Buffalo.
Miguel Clark Keller, 29, Humansville, and Timbra Lee Rummel, 25, Humansville.
Jake Andrew Jacobson, 30, Bolivar, and Mariah Leigh Fisher, 25, Springfield.
Cody James Sterling, 42, Fair Play, and Laena Paige Odom, 30, Fair Play.
Curtis Fredrick Strange, 32, Bolivar, and Stephanie Rose Mowery, 33, Bolivar.
Robert John Lopez, 20, Bolivar, and Teela Marie Collins, 21, Bolivar.
