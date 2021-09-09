CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mason A. Yelton, born 1994, Bolivar; class E felony third-degree domestic assault; summons issued; due in court Sept. 22.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Jennie Marie Fetters, Bolivar; contract — other; default judgment against Fetters for $1,212 and annual interest at the statutory rate plus court costs.
Sagaser Investments LLC, Bolivar, vs. Matthew Anthony Fiorini, Bolivar; rent and possession; consent judgment against Fiorini for $1,563 and possession of premises at 1703 S. Pike #W, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, vs. Dianna H. Forgey, Brighton; breach of contract; default judgment against Forgey for $7,131 plus 9% annual interest.
Summer Dawn Gomes, Dunnegan; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Gomes for full order of protection.
Nancy Hillenburg, Bolivar, vs. Eric Hadley, Bolivar, and David Daniels, Bolivar, and Susan Gail Young, Bolivar; unlawful detainer; tried by court, judgment against defendants for possession of premises at 1305 E. 475th Road, Apt A, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Security Credit Services LLC, Oxford, Mississippi, vs. Rexford L. Horton, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Horton for $4,265 and 9% annual interest.
Samuel Howe, Bolivar; adult abuse without stalking; consent judgment against Howe for full order of protection.
Virginia Williams, Flemington, vs. Kenneth J. Zellers, Director of Revenue for the state of Missouri, Jefferson City; declaratory judgment; tried by court, Judge John C. Porter presiding, judgment of ownership given to Williams.
Sheila M. Molitor, Bolivar, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; declaratory judgment; tried by court, Judge John C. Porter presiding, judgment of ownership given to Molitor.
Korey W. Degraffenreid, Bolivar, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City; declaratory judgment; tried by court, Judge John C. Porter presiding, judgment of ownership given to Degraffenreid.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, vs. Pamela Kay Maggard, Halfway; suit on account; consent judgment against Maggard for $2,156 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Robert E. Maddox vs. Donna Ballinger et al; rent and possession.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Anita Rippee; suit on account.
Collection Associations LTD vs. Munira Campbell; breach of contract.
Derik Yarborough, a minor, with Heather Francis vs. Kolby Shouse and Ashley Woodcock; personal injury — other.
Berry K. Lord vs. Richard G. Honeycutt et al; landlord complaint.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Gregory A. Mahan and Ashely Dawn Mahan.
Daniel Keith Moore and Christina M. Moore.
Christa M. Noot and Nathan R. Noot.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Amelia Lyn Fager, Auburn, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Aaron Eustace Fields, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Ricky Justin Finnegan, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; speeding; $101.
Gracey Jean Marie Fipps, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51.
Bryan W. Fishbaugh, Kansas City, Kansas; parked in prohibited area; $78.
Charlean C. Fleming, Tulsa, Oklahoma; defective equipment; $163.
Leisa Renee Flynn, Willard; speeding; $101.
Joseph Louis Fox, Parkville; failure to display plates; $51.
Carolyn Sue Freeze, Walnut Grove; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; $31; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Joseph Fuqua, Willard; no seat belt; $10.
Alexander Gallagher-Jones, Fort Sill, Oklahoma; defective equipment; $212.
Wesley Robert Gray II, Springfield; speeding; $205.
Timothy Wayne Green, Lexington; speeding; $101.
Isaac Wesley Greer, Sedalia; speeding; $156.
Rex Avis Groves, Fair Play; speeding; $71.
Bonnie Suann Gully, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Luis Francisco Nino Gutierrez, Kansas City, Kansas; defective equipment; $176.
Koralee Juvae Hadley, Morrisville; speeding; $71.
Shannon Elizabeth Hule, Kansas City; failure to signal when turning; $61.
Autumn Dawn Humphery, Bolivar; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Alex Gene Huntington, Lebanon; speeding; $101.
Terry S. Jepson, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Janie Diane Jones, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Isabella Rose Lauderdale, Republic; defective equipment; $85.
Ryan Christopher Lewis, Lebanon; defective equipment; $163.
Anna Maribeth Luper, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Leah Marie Mangan, Walnut Grove; defective equipment; $108.
Donald Kieth Marquis, Collins; defective equipment; $212; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Kimberly Dawn Martin, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Dakota Cheyenne May, Collins; failure to display plates; $21.
Kelly E. McAdams, Springfield; speeding; $156.
Brittany Faith McAntire, Fair Play; failure to transfer plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Zachery Michael McConkey, Collins; speeding; $101.
Danielle Christina McGraw, St. Charles; defective equipment; $163.
Michelle D. McMullin, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Vince Isaac Meador, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Skyler Christopher Meggison, Carleton, Michigan; speeding; $101.
Kendal Anne Mercurio, Greenwood; speeding; $156.
Brandon Dennis Natha Milam, Bolivar; speeding; $360.
Jackson Daniel Mohn, Blue Springs; failure to display plates; $51.
Adam Ray Moore, Polk; no seat belt; $10.
Cesar Erasmo Moreira Peralta, Independence; speeding; $71.
Mathew R. Morey, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Hunter Nelson, Clinton; speeding; $156.
Jordan Michael Nosler, Forrest City, Arkansas; speeding; $156.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 41
A 28-year-old male from Bolivar was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karen Kennedy, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a Department of Corrections commit.
John Edington, 43, of Hermitage was arrested on a probation violation.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 39
A 20-year-old male of Kansas City was arrested for suspicion of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance.
A 20-year-old male of Dunnegan was arrested for a Cedar County FTA warrant.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Dee Allen Hamilton, 48, Wheatland, and Savanna Kay Snethen, 21, Wheatland.
Enos L. Yoder, 22, Dunnegan, and Rosella M. Yoder, 24, Dunnegan.
Matthew Xander Skelton, 18, Bolivar, and Mackenzie Marie Whisnant, 18, Bolivar.
Asia Bryan Moreland, 31, Bolivar, and Mandy Lynn McFatridge, 38, Bolivar.
Ryan James Roe, 25, Bolivar, and Kaleigh Lynn Pitts, 23, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.