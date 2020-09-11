CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lance M. Cartwright vs. RH Jarman Trucking LLC et al; rent and possession.
Deborah L. Wilson vs. Johnny R. Gilden; legal separation.
Service First Property Management LLC vs. Dennis Strain et al; unlawful detainer.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Karen Moore; breach of contract.
Holt Rental Management LLC vs. Kimberly R. Morey et al; rent and possession.
Citibank N.A. vs. Barbara Tarwater; suit on account.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Codey Alan Shuler, Bolivar; defective equipment; $328.
Gary Alan Shuler, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Simon Christopher Simmons, Nixa; no seat belt; $10.
Cody Garrett Sorensen, Williston, North Dakota; speeding; $71.
Traven Ray Sorum, Bolivar; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $31.
Michael Steven Spear, Halfway; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $300 LERF plus court costs; following too close; $41.
Andrew Michael Stephan, Bonner Springs, Kansas; defective equipment; $173.
Mikayla Ann Stiles, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148.
Christopher L. Stokes, Weaubleau; domestic assault; $200.
Kaye Diane Stone, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Daniel John Swisher, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Sophia Louise Tagg, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; parking in a prohibited area; $113.
Ellis Dean Teter, Excelsior Springs; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Kali Skye Thurman, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Tanecia Marie Vokmar, Polk; no seat belt; $10.
Curtis Lee Walker, Stockton; failure to display plates; $51.
Micael Allen Walsh, Springfield; no insurance; $61; speeding; $71.
William Gregory Watkins, Humansville; failure to transfer certificate of ownership; $51.
Sierra Lynn Wertz, Mt. Vernon; speeding; $101.
Cody Ray Westfall, Halfway; camping or swimming in unauthorized area; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation and $100 LERF.
Nichol Lynn Wheeler, Bolivar; defective equipment; $147.
Jakob Brandon White, Buffalo; speeding; $101.
William Wesley White II, Springfield; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Cindy Lee Wilkins, Deepwater; speeding; $71.
Richard Ray Wrinkle, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Brian A. York, Peculiar; fishing without a permit; $53.
Brock C. Young, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $205.
Charles Anthony Zornes, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $278.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Suddath, Gail and Suddath, David to Wagoner Bros. Cattle Co. LLC; STR 29-34-21 /Nw/Nw.
Kepler, Patrick to Delfrate, Michael A. and Delfrate, Jodi L.; STR 22-32-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/13 FF Tract 2-Beg At East Quarter.
W H & F LLC to Noblitt, Markus L. and Meyer, Courtney M.; LT 49 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Kropf, Joshua D. to Morris, Danny and Morris, Missy; STR 26-33-22 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS5/41 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Marrs, Ronald J. and Marrs, Karey A. to Moormann, Kevin and Moormann, Angela; STR 14-33-24 //Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/155 FF Tract B-Beg At Ne Corner Less Tract Beg At Ne Corner.
Roberts, Adam and Roberts, Nicole to Parnell, Hubert Edward Jr. and Parnell, Marla Louise; LT 17 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48.
Peterson, John L. and Peterson, Dianne C. to Newcomer, Brady and Newcomer, Terra; STR 15-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Roberts, Adam and Roberts, Nicole to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 3 Williams Place 2-33-23 PB6/37.
Redd, Brandon L. and Redd, Lanie R. to Clymore, Brandon R. and Clymore, Tammy L.; STR 35-34-22 /Sw/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/311 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Mule Creek Ranch LLC to Kennedy, John Jr. and Kennedy, Lydia; LT 2 STR 1-33-22 //Ne FF Less East 990' LT 2 STR 1-33-22 /E/Nw LT 2 STR 1-33-22 S/W/Nw AC 8.000 FF 8 Acres Off East End Lt 2 STR 1-33-22 N/W/Nw AC 16.000 FF 16 Acres Off East End LT 1 STR 1-33-22 /W/Nw STR 1-33-22 /Nw/Sw.
Francka, John K. and Francka, Carol L. to Marshall, Jacob and Marshall, Terra; STR 10-32-22 W/W/Se SUR BK/PG: RS5/39 FF Tract A-North 593.94' Of East 222' Of South 1380'.
Clymore, Brandon R. and Clymore, Tammy L. to Geary, Andrew D. and Geary, Johnna C.; LT 19 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Gage, Jeremy and Gage, Kimberly to Horton, Madison; LT 5 BL 2 Burros Addition Bolivar.
DCBC LLC to Gage, Jeremy and Gage, Kimberly; LT 1 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Jeffrey, Brandon and Jeffrey, Marissa E. and Matteson, Marissa E. to Matteson, Marissa; LT 9 Karlin Acres 5th Amended Lots 6-11 PB9/107.
Capell, Collis L. and Capell, Vesta W. to Hobbs, Edward L. and Hobbs, Lois; LT 55 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Brockman, Robert H.Trust and Brockman, Robert Donald Trustee to Brockman, Mitchell Sterling; STR 5-34-22 /Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS12/295 FF Tract 1-South 550' Of West 610'.
Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC to Diener, Willard R. and Diener, Mary; STR 24-35-23 //E FF Beg At East Quarter Corner.
Gillespie, Ina to Gillespie, Ina and Gillespie, Raymond D.; LT 32 Inlet Village B Subdivision PB3/20 FF W/Well Share LT 33 Inlet Village B Subdivision PB3/20 FF W/Well Share.
Upstream Investments LLC to Zitting, Guy; STR 18-34-23 /N/Sw FF Lying West Of Hwy 13 Less 267/544 + Less 634/1872.
Sears, Eddie H. and Sears, Lewanna L. to Sears, Eddie H, and Sears, Lewanna L. and Sears, Andrew T. and Sears, Jessica E; STR 4-32-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/31 FF Tract B-North 339.4' Of South 503.3' Lying South Of Little S STR 3-32-24 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/31 FF Tract B-North 339.4' Of South 503.3' Lying South Of Little SA STR 4-32-24 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS4/31 FF Tract C-South 503.3' Less North 339.4' Lying South Of Little STR 3-32-24 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/31 FF Tract C-South 503.3' Less North 339.4' Lying South Of Little.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Aug. 24
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Gattlin Vote, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Katherine Baley, 41, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Dylan Smith, 28, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sara Longwell, 27, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, non-moving violation, open container and trafficking in drugs.
Steven Phares, 32, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 43
Leo Fellers, 87, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for statutory rape and sodomy.
Kevin Wells, 49, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Jeremy Fox, 40, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
James Robertson, 42, of Higginsville was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of controlled substance.
Samantha Deardorff, 23, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for delivery of controlled substance, no vehicle/trailer registration, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of controlled substance.
Justin Latiker, 31, of Dunnegan was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest.
Coral Traile, 21, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and shoplifting.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, July 14
Legan and Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Greg Dishman with Wright Oil visited with the commission in general discussion.
Austin and Dishman viewed South 92nd, South 156th, East 455th and East 480th roads.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 380th, South 40th and East 390th roads.
Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit payment. Legan moved to approve payroll as presented and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed with Hancock absent.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay the invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Motion passed with Hancock absent.
A liquor license was issued to 7C’s Winery in Walnut Grove.
Friday, July 17
Austin present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Legan was absent due to self-quarantine because of a slight risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Crites updated the Austin on county roads and bridges.
Liquor licenses were issued to Woods Express and Woods Supermarket in Bolivar.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Aug. 3
The Well, 218 W. Jackson, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; food not held at proper temperature in cooler, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Casey’s, 328 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer not provided, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Domino’s Pizza, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; employees drinks stored over food contact items, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Little Caesars, 451 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; employees drinks stored over food contact items, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #1, 1211 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #2, 1201 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; reach in cooler not holding food at proper temperature; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #3, 1205 E. 418th Road, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #4, 4702 S. 93nd Road, Bolivar; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; test strips not available, repeat violation.
Home Court Advantage #5, 972 E. 433rd Road, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; bottle housing chemicals not properly labeled, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Home Court Advantage #6, 3891 Hwy. 83, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Tres Amigos, 449 S. Springfield, Bolivar, routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
The Pitchfork, 4894 S. 138th Road, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Roberts Sale Barn, 1416 Hwy. 32, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Fast N Friendly, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; frying foods without a proper food ventilation system.
Fast N Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; ice machine drip pan dirty, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
3 G’s Frozen Custard, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Sonny’s Burgers, 827 E. Division, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Laney’s, 500 S. Main St., Pleasant Hope; follow up; 3 critical; 1. Ice machine dirty, repeat violation. 2. Kitchen cabinet broken, repeat violation. 3. Facility dirty, especially in hard to reach locations, repeat violation; 0 non-critical.
Panther Inn, 5298 S. Main, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
